3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 10, 2022

It’s another busy week of 3D printing-related events and webinars! Markforged and Stratasys are both conducting tours, 3D Systems is holding a webinar on lightweighting structures for NASA, and the ASTM AMCOE will be giving an overview of cold spray technology. Other topics this week include large-format metal 3D printing, regulations for 3D printed medical devices, CAMWorks software, materials for SLA 3D printing, and more.

July 10 – 14: AAPM Trade Show

First up, the AAPM 64th Annual Meeting & Exhibition will be held live and in-person in Washington, D.C. this week from July 10-14; virtual participation is also an option. At the world’s largest program of scientific, educational, and professional presentations and exhibits in the medical physics industry, attendees will have the chance to interact with equipment and service providers and develop relationships with medical physicists and commercial product experts from around the world, as well as attend committee and working group meetings and clinical, professional, and scientific sessions. 3D Systems is just one of several AM-related exhibitors at this medical-focused event.

“Featuring the theme Celebrating Medical Physics: Transforming Human Health, we recognize the importance of coming together to share new ideas, innovative solutions, and the various ways advances in the field of medical physics have improved patient outcomes, changing lives worldwide.”

You can register for the event here.

July 11, 12, 14: The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys tour continues this week in Ontario, Canada. On July 11th, the tour will make a stop at the Javelin office in Oakville, and then on to Toronto on the 12th, hosted by GoEngineer at the Junction Craft Brewery. Finally, on the 14th, Javelin and Dent-X will host the tour at Bayview Yards in Ottawa.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

July 11: AM Coalition’s Members-Only Roundtable with NEC

This week, the Additive Manufacturing Coalition is holding two Members-only roundtables, and the first one, a White House follow-up, is at 9 am EST on Monday, July 11th. Once you RSVP on the website, you’ll see the place to sign up for a Members-Only Account with your organizational email address. This roundtable is a continued dialogue with the National Economic Council‘s Dr. Elisabeth “Liz” Reynolds, Special Assistant to the President for Manufacturing and Research and Development, and Neal Orringer, Head of the AM Forward initiative. They will listen to members discuss the challenges they are dealing with regarding getting into the federal supply chain. Sessions operate under Chatham House Rule.

“This event is an off the record conversation. Discussions are not for attribution. This is intended to be a listening session where the representatives from AM Forward and the National Economic Council will hear from members of the AM Coaliton about the challenges they face trying to enter the federal supply chain as existing AM manufacturers.”

You can RSVP here.

July 12 – 14: Forged Tour Part Deux

Markforged continues its global Forged Tour Part Deux this week in the U.S. There will be three stops on Tuesday, July 12th, with the first at WISEACRE Brewing Company OG in Memphis, Tennessee with 3DOLOGiE at 10 am EST, the second at Meanwhile Brewing in Austin, Texas with MLC CAD at 5 pm EST, and the third at Holy City Brewing in North Charleston, South Carolina with Phillips at 3:30 pm EST. On Wednesday, July 13th, the tour will be making two stops, one with the EXBuild team at Odell Brewing Company in Ft. Collins, Colorado at 5 pm EST and the other with Access Manufacturing Systems at Bloodhound Brew Pub and Eatery in Orlando, Florida at 4 pm EST. Finally, there will be two tour stops on Thursday the 14th, first with 3DOLOGiE at 10 am EST at Straight to Ale in Huntsville, AL, and second, again in Orlando, at Orange County Brewers & Tin & Taco with Phillips at 3:30 pm EST.

“We invite you to meet the platform that prints industrial parts at the speed of software in person. The Digital Forge is a combination of software, materials, and printers that bring you strong and reliable solutions to your manufacturing pain points.”

Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

July 12 & 14: SOLIDWORKS CAM & CAMWorks Webinar Series

On July 12th and July 14th, CAMWorks, An HCL Technologies Product, is holding a free SOLIDWORKS CAM & CAMWorks webinar series. The first session, “SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks – Getting Started,” will be held at 11 am EST on the 12th, and “SOLIDWORKS® CAM and CAMWorks – Getting Started with the TechDB,” will be at 2 pm EST on the 12th. The third session, “Technologies to Reduce Machining Cycle Time and Increase Tool Life,” will be at 11 am EST on the 14th, and the final one, “SOLIDWORKS CAM for Designers – A Path to Better Designs,” will be at 2 pm EST on the 14th.

“To serve and provide easily accessible training and educational material to the CAM industry professionals, we are launching FREE CAMWorks webinar series to help you utilize the extra time for gaining an advantage in the future. This webinar series will provide an opportunity to sharpen your CAM skills and possibly learn more advanced features and functionalities that might help you secure additional orders, helping boost your business operations.”

July 12: Formlabs’ Five New SLA Materials

In 2022, Formlabs released five new SLA materials—ESD Resin, PU Rigid 650, PU Rigid 1000, BioMed Black, and BioMed White. If you know want to know more about these materials, and how you can use them with your own printer, tune in to the company’s Office Hours session, “Reviewing Formlabs New SLA Materials in 2022,” at 12 pm EST on Tuesday the 12th. Attendees will receive an overview of each material, the applications each one is suited for, workflow considerations, and more from Formlabs speakers Elena Austras, Product Marketing Manager; Paree Allu, Product Manager – Materials; and Kyle McNulty, Product Lead – SLA.

“Each of these materials open applications for SLA 3D Printing and enable Formlabs users to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible with their machines. “In this session, we’ll briefly review each new material, and will also set aside around twenty to thirty minutes for questions.”

You can register for the session here.

July 12: Overview of Stratasys H350 SAF System

Stratasys is holding its first of two webinars this week, “Stratasys SAF H350 For Parts Providers,” on Tuesday, July 12th, also at 12 pm EST. In this latest installation of The Stratasys Sessions, attendees will learn how the company’s H350 SAF 3D printer can benefit parts providers. In addition to an overview of the printer, materials, and operating software, you’ll also learn about the basics of powder bed fusion, and have the chance to ask your questions and get them answered by the following Stratasys speakers: Applications Engineer Alec Logeman, Commercial Leader Tim Heller, and Senior Project Engineer Perry Hubbling.

“In this 45-minute webinar, you will learn about how third-party parts providers are saving time and money by leveraging SAF in the production process. We will also discuss the basics of powder bed fusion, SAF Materials and features of the H350 SAF System.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 13: America Makes Virtual Workshop

At 11 am EST on Wednesday, July 13th, America Makes is having its second members-only, Virtual Workshop focused on its Membership Model. Included on the agenda is coming up with a vision board of what a new membership model might look like for the organization. Attendees will also create concept models for group exploration, and all workshop results will inform the next iteration of the America Makes membership model.

“During this workshop, members will engage with activities that will drive the vision for our membership model. Participants will be focused on questions regarding membership benefits, the annual cost and terms, and the overall value of America Makes membership.”

You can register for the free, members-only event here.

July 13: AM Coalition’s Members-Only Roundtable with NIST

Speaking of members-only, also on the 13th, the AM Coalition is having its second roundtable of the week for its members at 3 pm EST, which will be a briefing with NIST. Once you RSVP on the website, you’ll see where to sign up for a Members-Only Account with your organizational email address, which is required to attend the members-only roundtable on Zoom. Featured speakers will be from the National Institute of Standards and Technology: Dr. Shawn Moylan, Program Manager, Measurement Science for Additive Manufacturing Program, and Dr. Paul Witherell, Associate Program Manager, Measurement Science for Additive Manufacturing Program.

“Come hear directly from the staff of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) about Additive Manufacturing standards development.”

You can RSVP for the members-only roundtable here.

July 14: 3D Systems on 3D Printing & Generative Design

Get ready, because Thursday, July 14th, will be a busy day this week! Things kick off at 5 am EST with a webinar by 3D Systems on “Generative Design + AM: Building Lightweight Structures for NASA EXCITE.” Attendees will hear about the application of generative design and 3D printing within NASA’s EXCITE mission, including the design, analysis, manufacturing, and testing of prototype hardware. Topics will include comparison data between human and AI design, how combining technologies reduced development time from months to days and enabled major mass reduction, future directions to develop efficient, bone-like structures for spacecraft, and more.

“Digital engineering technologies are transforming classical engineering tasks such as design, analysis, and fabrication for space-flight structures. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, generative design enables a paradigm shift in the design process, allowing the engineer to define design objectives and requirements while AI explores the design space to generate optimized designs that meet those parameters. “Digital manufacturing enables these complex and lightweight designs to be robotically manufactured directly from 3D models. This includes both additive manufacturing, such as laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), and subtractive techniques such as automated milling.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 14: ASTM Presents Overview of Cold Spray Technology

At 10 am EST on the 14th, ASTM International’s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) will present a webinar, “Overview of Cold Spray as a Manufacturing Process,” taught by Dan Braley, a Boeing Associate Technical Fellow and the Boeing Global Services Additive Manufacturing Technical Focal & Initiatives Leader. He will teach attendees about the cold spray manufacturing process and how it’s being utilized today, key use cases for the technology for producing and coating parts, potential future uses, and more.

“Cold spray is a manufacturing process whereby metal particles are shot at high pressure through a converging-diverging nozzle in a heated gas stream toward a substrate surface at supersonic speeds. This very high speed gas becomes a carrier of the metallic particles that imbed themselves upon impact to a substrate, forming a strong bond with that surface. This process has emerged as a traditional manufacturing alternative, providing an Additive Manufacturing direct part production, repair, and coating process opportunity.”

You can register for the webinar for $49 here.

July 14: Authentise & nebumind on Process Monitoring

Also at 10 am EST on the 14th, Authentise and nebumind are co-hosting a webinar on “The Future of Process Monitoring.” Nick Parry with Authentise and Christoph Braun with nebumind will discuss the benefits of AM process monitoring, and how the two companies are combining their platforms for this purpose.

“From AM Technician to AM Expert, see how Authentise and nebumind are combining their platforms to enable technicians to act quickly and reduce production costs through to helping advanced Additive Manufacturing engineers improve the quality of future print jobs.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 14: 3DHEALS on 3D Printing for Veterinary Medicine

3DHEALS will present a webinar about “3D Printing for Veterinary Medicine” at 11 am EST on the 14th. According to data from the AVMA, there was a 50% increase in new pets per week from March to August in 2020, which shows that just like with people, the pet market has ups and downs in its supply chain. An international group of speakers who take care of animals every day using 3D printing and related technologies will discuss their patients, how they provide more efficient care for them using today’s modern manufacturing processes, and how 3D printing can help ensure a more robust supply chain. Moderated by 3DHEALS Detroit Community Manager Richard Doerer, the founder of Modl3D, LLC, the webinar welcomes speakers Alexander Then, a veterinary science 3D printing specialist with NordicVet3D; Andrew Allshorn, the owner of 3D-SQUARED; veterinary surgeon Dr. Johnny Uday; and Dr. Kalman Czeibert, a biomedical engineer at at LimesVet.

“According to American Pet Product Association (APPA), the current pet-related product industry is worth more than 100 billion dollars, where one-third is veterinary-related products based on 2020 data. There is a steady growth of this remarkable industry, but there are definitely more pet owners now than ever after the pandemic. Some interesting veterinary-related data can be found here.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 14: Velo3D on Large-Format Metal 3D Printers

If you’re interested in metal LPBF 3D printing, you’ll want to tune in to our webinar with Velo3D at 2 pm EST on the 14th, “How Large Format Metal AM Printers are Revolutionizing Mission-Critical Manufacturing.” Attendees will hear about Velo3D’s Sapphire XC 1MZ, the largest metal system available from a top LPBF supplier, which has the capability to print meter-tall parts with standardized, repeatable material properties—perfect for aerospace, defense, and energy applications. Our own Joris Peels will moderate this interactive session, welcoming Velo3D’s Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development, Dr. Zach Murphree, and Director of Technical Sales, Gene Miller, to discuss the benefits and applications of its newest large-scale metal 3D printer, which features 8 1-kilowatt lasers, a faster non-contact recoater, and more.

“The race to space is taking off across the globe. As these companies look to meet their manufacturing milestones, they are increasingly looking to metal 3d printing. However, until recently, the options for large format printing have been limited to lower precision technologies like DED. For detailed and complex turbomachinery and regeneratively cooled combustion chambers, engineers require higher precision. Enter the age of large format Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF).”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 14: HP on 3D Printed Medical Device Regulations

HP will sponsor a webinar at 2 pm EST on the 14th about “What’s Next: Approaching the Regulations Process Around 3D Printed Medical Devices.” Attendees will learn the specific requirements of their medical applications, how medical regulations view prototypes and production parts made with 3D printing, the meaning of biocompatibility and how to plan for testing, and more regarding the regulations of medical devices using end-use 3D printing. The speakers will be Michael Drues, PhD, President of education, training, and consulting company Vascular Sciences; HP Application Engineer David Johnson; and Tom Salemi, Editorial Director of DeviceTalks.

“Michael has worked on the FDA and OEM side of medical device regulation and has helped many customers navigate the growing 3D printing space for end-use applications. He will take us through FDA expectations towards manufacturers, how to navigate the process, and removing the guesswork and unknowns so you can get started and benefit from 3D printing quicker.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 14: Stratasys on AM in Automotive Applications

Finally, also at 2 pm EST on the 14th, Stratasys kicks off its four-part webinar series, “The Future of Automotive: Shifting from Traditional to Additive Manufacturing,” which shines a light on the benefits of using AM to support vehicle production and the creation of automotive parts. During this first session, Fadi Abro, Director of Automotive Business at Stratasys, will discuss his insights on transportation 3D printing applications, as well as present three important solutions that optimize cost-efficiency while also shortening time-to-market. Tune in to future sessions this month and next to hear about how the company’s FDM, H350, and Origin One 3D printing solutions can be used for automotive applications.

“Stratasys’ F770™, F123™, F900™, H350™ and Origin® One 3D printers provide manufacturers with control over their production process to create accurate, durable, impact resistant and customizable automotive parts in-house. These printers offer a wide range of materials, suitable for various production-grade parts throughout the automotive industry.”

You can register for the webinar here.

