3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Friday 19th of August

Today we’re talking about Metalfold getting an investment, living walls for your house, Firehawk Aerospace using a Cincinnati MAAM printer and a motionless 3D printer.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
A Holistic Approach to Metal 3D Printing Process Selection for Aerospace Parts
Summarized by Tessa Fedotowsky, Paul Gradl, Darren Tinker NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Metal additive manufacturing (AM) use in the aerospace industry has become more prevalent in the last decade...
Raytheon Subsidiary to Perform $14M 3D Printing Center Expansion in Iowa
When Raytheon Company and United Technologies merged in 2020, it became the $64-billion Raytheon Technologies, one of the world’s largest aerospace, intelligence services providers, and military manufacturers by revenue and...
White House and AM Coalition Hold Roundtables to Advance 3D Printing
The Additive Manufacturing Coalition has begun hosting members only roundtables with members of the White House. The goal of the discussions, two of which have occurred so far, is to...
Pratt & Whitney Evaluates Large Velo3D System for 3D Printing Jet Engine Parts
Velo3D has announced that its Sapphire XC will be evaluated for use in the production of jet engine components by Pratt & Whitney, at the Raytheon Technologies Research Center, in...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.