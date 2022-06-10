Ai Build Announces $3.2 Million in New Investments

London-based software as a service (SaaS) company, Ai Build, announced that it has raised $3.2 million from its most recent round of funding. Along with SuperSeed, one of the company’s existing investors, the funding round was led by new investor ACT Venture Partners, an international venture capital fund based in Turkey.
Ai Build’s AiSync software is designed for large-scale additive manufacturing (AM), and the company places a special emphasis on the software’s compatibility with robotic arm pellet extrusion systems. As such, Ai Build’s main customers are in industries like automotive and aerospace, including Rolls-Royce and Boeing, which also gave the company funding last year via the ATI Boeing Accelerator.
In addition to its versatile ability to work with a variety of different technologies across a range of widely-used hardware systems, AiSync’s main selling point is that it’s easy to use. Rather than manual coding, the platform relies on visual programming. This is more or less the idea with all workflow management platforms, which are going to be especially vital over the next decade to the success of new technologies like AM. For the foreseeable future, the industry is going to continue to depend on workers who have little or no experience with AM in order to add to its labor pool. It’s hard to envision this happening without some significant simplification to the user experience of operating AM-based production systems.
Another advantage that Ai Build has is its relative longevity compared to other AM software startups. Although its having been founded in 2015 still makes it a fairly new company, the fact that it has been growing and more importantly learning along with the industry itself gives it an enormous leg-up on companies started in the last couple years. As such, the company is also poised to continue growing as soon as the industry starts operating on a new, larger scale. Software startups that don’t fail often end up getting acquired, but Ai Build is one that could remain as a standalone entity.
Images courtesy of Ai Build
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
Stratasys 3D Printed Fashion Collection Debuts at Milan Design Week
Last month, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) launched the latest version of its J850 PolyJet system—the J850 TechStyle 3D printer—for 3D printing textiles, footwear, clothing, and accessories. Now, attendees of Milan Design...
3D Printing News Briefs, May 28, 2022: Metal 3D Printer, Machine Learning, & More
We’re starting today’s 3D Printing News Briefs with a new system announcement, as Farsoon just introduced its FS200M×2 platform to the AMEA and North America AM market. Moving on, Senvol...
3D Printing Stalwart Stratasys Publishes First Sustainability Report
Upon establishing a distinct focus on sustainability in August 2021, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) has issued its first report on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities. The study is essentially the...
Saint-Gobain & More Display 3D Printed Construction at Dutch Sustainability Expo
It’s a green city of the future at the Floriade Expo 2022. This large-scale world horticulture exhibition, which takes place once every ten years in the Netherlands, sets the stage...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.