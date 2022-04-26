Rapid

Four New Robotic Pellet 3D Printer Packages Offered by EVO 3D

6 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ServicesAdditive ManufacturingRobotics
IMTS

Share this Article

Additive manufacturing (AM) services company EVO 3D has put together four new packages of robotic pellet printing systems for its customers. The UK-based company, which rebranded from its original name, J-Supplied earlier this year, provides a full gamut of AM products and solutions. Yet EVO’s latest update to its catalog suggests the company may have also found its own niche within the industry.

Along with its rebrand at the beginning of 2022, EVO 3D received £250,000 in investment from Evolution Sales and Marketing — another UK company, whose co-founders now also hold leadership roles at EVO 3D. The timing of all these moves illustrates the extent to which the company sees robotics-driven pellet printing as its future. Such a shift would reflect nicely the quite straightforward principle found in the “About Us” section on EVO’s website: “The key to a successful adoption of 3D printing is reliant on the integration of the correct printers, materials, software, employee training and technical support.”

“Integration” is the key word here, which also sums up the new printer packages EVO 3D is offering. EVO is working with three other companies on the deals:

  • KUKA, a manufacturer of industrial robots
  • Ai Build, a robotic 3D printing software developer
  • Dyze Design, a company that produces parts for 3D printers

Image courtesy of KUKA

The four packages essentially run from smallest to largest and lowest to highest cost, and each one comes with Ai Build’s Ai Sync software, as well as a different combination of KUKA robotic arm and Dyze Design pellet extruder. For instance, the smallest package — the “Small but Mighty” — contains Dyze Design’s Pulsar Pellet Extruder with an extrusion rate of 2 kg per hour, and KUKA’s LBR iiwa robot, which has an 820 mm reach. The largest package, the Long Arm Super Heavy, has an extruder with an output of 84 kg per hour, and the KUKA KR QUANTEC, which has a reach of 3,904 mm. Additionally, EVO 3D, as it does with the other products it sells, offers full technical support as well as staff training for the systems it installs for its customers.

Image courtesy of Dyze Design

Robotic pellet printing is most often employed for large end-products, such as components for the aerospace and automotive industry. The advantages to the technology don’t just include speed and efficiency but, equally, cost: for a given kind of plastic, pellets can be anywhere from 65 to 90 percent cheaper than filaments. Moreover, plastic pellet printing, as EVO 3D also touts on its website, probably simplifies the use of recycled materials more than any other 3D printing technology, facilitating a readymade circular economy for customers.

The particular technology at hand is one that is inherently both complex and versatile, so this type of offering lends itself especially well to the business model that EVO 3D is deploying here. In general, though, you could see this increasingly become the norm the more the industry grows. Legacy tech companies have already been moving more and more to a subscription-based model. The format here — three different hardware and software companies integrated by a service provider — is one that would eventually be perfect for subscriptions or leases. Building a subscription model into the equation from the beginning would make it easier for companies to both scale up and control costs. And, most importantly, it would be a significant contributor towards minimizing the industry’s long-term carbon footprint.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

$160M Drives 3D Printed Hypercar Startup Divergent in Series C Round

Issey Miyake Brand 3D Prints High-End Sandals with Magarimono

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing ResearchConstruction 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, April 7, 2022: Construction & Research

Today’s 3D Printing News Briefs will start off with some construction news, as COBOD has released a 3D construction printer configurator, and a Japanese company says it’s 3D printed a...

April 7, 2022
3D Design3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Services3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingBusinessMetal 3D PrintingSports

3D Printing News Briefs, March 10, 2022: Standards, Services, Software, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, a proposed ASM standard will work to control how the cleanliness of metal powder feedstock. Meltio announced an official sales partner in Japan, Biohm...

March 10, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusiness

Photocentric Expands with New 3D Printer, Materials, and Partnerships

Photocentric is the inventor of, and leader in, 3D printing based on LCD screen technology. Based in Cambridgeshire, UK and Arizona, US, the company has a patent in visible light...

January 26, 2022
3D Printed Food3D Printer Reviews3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing a Meatless World Series3D Printing MaterialsBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

3DPrint.com’s Top 10 Most Popular 3D Printing Stories of 2021

We finally made it to 2022! I feel like I said the same thing about 2021, but oh well. If you’ve been following along with us over the past week,...

January 2, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Arburg
TronHoo
ExOne
Desktop Metal logo
Velo3D
3d systems
EOS
Rapid.Tech
Omni3D
Forecast 3D
FacFox
Flashforge
GE Additive
Fabweaver
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides