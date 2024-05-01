Kings 3D Introduces Five New 3D Printers ahead of TCT Asia

In the weeks leading up to TCT Asia, the 3D printing scene in China is already bustling with activity and product promotion. Among the companies taking part is stereolithography (SLA) firm Kings 3D Group, which held a product launch event at its manufacturing base in Zhuhai, Guangdong. Hosted by the Kings Additive Manufacturing Research Institute, the event showcased the technological developments of the past year and introduced five new products.

The DiMetal-500M is a quad-laser metal powder bed fusion (PBF) with a build envelope of 500x500x500mm. Supporting such metals as stainless steel, tool steel, aluminum alloy, and high-temperature alloys, the system is meant for industries such as automotive, molds, aerospace, and medical applications.

A hybrid directed energy deposition (DED) machine, the LASERADD-600 combines additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities into a single five-axis CNC machining center. It features a build volume of 600x600x300mm and can process materials like nickel-based alloys, stainless steel, and copper alloys.

The HSLA-400 is an SLA system that is designed for high-speed 3D printing in a build volume of 200x160x300mm. Featuring a line-forming optical module with rotating mirrors, the printer designed for precise applications in dentistry, gaming figures, jewelry, and more.

Building upon Kings’ experience in just about every other AM category, the BJ-M400-A is a metal binder jet 3D printer. It supports a variety of metals including aluminum, copper alloy, and titanium alloy, and has a build volume 400x250x200mm.

Lastly, the DED-A800 is a DED system with a volume of 600x400x400mm and capable of 3D printing with such metals as carbon steel, stainless steel, and aluminum alloy. It features capabilities such as reduced spatter, enhanced safety for welded structures, minimal stress deformation impact, high transition frequency, and simplified parameter adjustments.

Since its founding in 2007, Kings 3D Group has rapidly grown into one of China’s leading AM systems manufacturers. Over the years, KINGS 3D has expanded its operations, including opening a large-scale production base in Shenzhen in 2015 and a new manufacturing center in Jiangxi in 2018, significantly increasing its production capabilities in both SLA 3D printers and materials. Additionally, the firm expanded far beyond its SLA roots to include multiple polymer and metal 3D printing technologies, as evidenced in this latest news.

Established in 2023, the Kings Additive Manufacturing Research Institute is the research and development arm of the company, which was key in developing these new technologies. The goal of the division is to align the company’s R&D work with market demands to ensure practical applications of its work.

Kings 3D’s rise in the Chinese AM sector is fueled by the larger growth of 3D printing in the country. With significant government funds directed toward advanced manufacturing programs, companies like Kings 3D have the resources to dedicate to create new technology lines. While this causes competition within the region, with companies like UnionTech and EPlus3D able to compete on the SLA and PBF fronts, respectively, it also means increasingly steep competition for companies outside of China. In turn, Kings 3D may have predominantly maintained market share in its home country, news of its new printer lineup should cause concern among Western manufacturers.



Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.