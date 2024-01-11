AMS 2024

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Not That Kind of Organ 3D Printing

5 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
GKN Aerospace will create a 150 jobs in Trollhattan Sweden with an investment of $60 million part of which comes from the Swedish Energy Agency’s Industriklivet initiative. The investment will go to build out their plant that 3D prints fan case mount rings for the Pratt & Whitney PW1500G. This strengthens Sweden´s 3D printing landscape, which is already quite strong given recent growth by Amexi, the large Siemens Energy facility, and firms such as Arcam and FreeMelt.


Indian construction firm Godrej & Boyce has 3D printed an office building called ‘The Cocoon’, of 46 square meters. The printing and installation of flooring, electrical and plumbing all happened in 40 hours. I love that this shape has been optimized for 3D printing and think that India and other similar countries will be big users of Additive Construction.

Austrian company Rieger Orgelbau has used cellulose-reinforced UPM Formi 3D biocomposite to make an organ in Helsinki. The musical organ has 260 meter long pipes and has been installed.

