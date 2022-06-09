Altair Buys 3D Printing Software Startup Gen3D

Altair Engineering Inc., the Michigan-based provider of software and cloud services for advanced manufacturing, announced that it has acquired Gen3D, a creator of additive manufacturing (AM) design software utilizing implicit modeling techniques. Essentially, implicit modeling is the next generation beyond what traditional boundary representation (BREP) in CAD can achieve, in terms of digitally representing the edges and surfaces of 3D shapes.
Gen3D’s two flagship AM design platforms, Sulis Flow and Sulis Lattice, will be directly incorporated into Altair’s widely-used Inspire generative design platform. Altair is already significantly ahead of the curve concerning Inspire’s ease of integration with conventional CAD platforms. The incorporation of Flow and Lattice gives Altair’s software another clear advantage in the optimization of generative design software specifically for use with AM techniques.
Gen3D was founded in 2018 by academics from the University of Bath, in the U.K. In a 3DPOD episode from a few months ago, 3DPrint.com Executive Editor Joris Peels talked to one of the company’s founders, Joseph Flynn. Flynn said that, most simply, the software is for any application where the user’s goal is high surface area to volume (SAV) ratio. A high SAV ratio is perhaps most advantageous to any process involving the diffusion of heat and/or fluids: the higher the ratio, the faster that diffusion can occur. Thus, as Flynn also pointed out, users designing and printing heat exchangers have probably seen the most success with the software so far.
For the same general reason, interest in the use of 3D printers to manufacture heat exchangers has been increasing lately. As is the case with many other production applications involving 3D printers, the technology allows heat exchangers to be made in shapes that can’t be achieved using conventional methods. Beyond light-weighting, which is the most typical reason this is so advantageous, the nature of what heat exchangers are used for implies further potential increases in fuel efficiency by 3D printing them.
More broadly, Altair’s acquisition here reiterates what months of 3D printing press releases have been signal, which is that improved software could be leading to a huge momentum shift for the industry. A significantly enhanced user experience will make adoption of AM techniques more and more commonplace, which will only lead the user experience to continue improving in the long run. The existence of that feedback loop, finally, would also be an engine of growth for data regarding the utilization of AM.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
2022 Met Gala: 3D Gowns from Iris Van Herpen Steal the Spotlight
3D printed fashion has become more ubiquitous over the past couple of years and is no stranger to the Met Gala. However, it’s not the only futuristic method being applied...
The Digital Textile Tech Behind Kornit’s Sustainable Fashion
I recently traveled to Israel to attend Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv 2022 and see Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) introduce its Atlas MAX Poly and Apollo solutions for digital, sustainable fashion. The...
Fashion 3D Printing Targeted by Stratasys with New Textile 3D Printer
Steadily, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) has been releasing industry-specific versions of its PolyJet technology: one targeted at dental, one at medical, another for engineering, and so on. Now, it’s taking on...
Kornit Showcases the Future of Sustainable Digital Fashion, 3D and Otherwise
Fashion is one of the world’s most polluted industries, as Ronen Samuel, CEO of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT), said at Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv 2022. I was lucky enough...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.