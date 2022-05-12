Ultimaker, Stratasys and Makerbot: Ultimaker Buys the Death Star, Analysis

When I used to work at Ultimaker, Makerbot was the enemy. They were closed, corporate, didn’t care about customers and didn’t care about values and open hardware. We did everything to best them. They were storm troopers we were Jedi. They were the dark side, we were the good guys. We strived to outperform, to make better value products and to make things that worked on the office or factory floor as well as in your home.

Now the unthinkable has happened. Ultimaker has acquired Makerbot and Stratasys is now an Ultimaker investor. I did not for the life of me see this one coming. It fundamentally reshapes our 3D printing landscape. Ultimaker is to buy Makerbot with Ultimaker investor NPM owning 54.4% and Stratasys 45.6% of the new entity. NPM will also invest $15 million while Stratasys will put in the Makerbot assets and another $47 million. Makerbot CEO Nadav Goshen and Jürgen von Hollen will be Co-CEO´s. Nadav is to manage operations and R&D, not something Makerbot has ever been good at whole Jurgen will manage the commercial side.

Dr. Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys said,

¨By combining the strengths of MakerBot and Ultimaker, the new entity will have a broad technology offering, be sufficient in scale, well capitalized and have a focused leadership team to better compete in the highly attractive Desktop 3D printing sector. Today’s announcement is consistent with our strategy to focus on industrial and production scale polymer-based additive manufacturing solutions. This transaction is designed to benefit our shareholders by enabling them to own two leading companies with best-in-class technology and focused management teams that will be able to successfully deliver solutions to customers in two highly attractive but different areas of the 3D printing market.”

Some effects and analysis:

Ultimaker is now number 1 on the desktop in corporate and enterprise customers. The S5´s were already everyone’s target but now Ultimaker and its movements will be more closely watched still.

What strengths of Makerbot exactly?

BCN3D is now a good take over target for someone willing to enter the market. They have the vision but not the distribution.

I don’t think that Makerbot in and of itself will have much value. The MethodX is a good printer but not better than an S5 or not different for another market.

Its nice to have another brand but this one is quite dead in the 3D printing world. Outside it one may be able to do a Kia-Hyundai kind of thing, turn Makerbot into more of an education brand still or do something more exciting by having Makerbot be a more standalone software less brand or be more edgy somehow.

Theoretically Stratasys channel should be valuable for Ultimaker but Stratasys channel partners loathe Makerbot so this will be of little value.

The bright spot for the community is that a gasping for air nearly dead Thingiverse will be revived under Ultimaker. It should once again be a user friendly great resource. I’m looking forward to that.

To me this move is not a smart one for Ultimaker. It could have gone for a SPAC earlier or could have months back gotten a much richer investment which would give it more independence.

It could have raised tens of millions more and expanded much faster if it wanted to. This seems like an opportunistic move that may net them some IP and Thingiverse but doesn’t really give them primacy over the whole market.

It does eliminate a competitor however and in this case it leaves a wide gap for the next available firm to follow. There is now a big gap in functionality, leadership and trust between Ultimaker and the rest.

Previously about the Makerbot acquisition I remarked that it would serve as a stopgap to stop others from investing in other 3D printing firms and it would give time for Stratasys to focus on its lineup. Now by handing off Makerbot and taking a stake in a company that would have killed it eventually the company makes an astute move.

Of course Stratasys wrote off over a billion on the Makerbot acquisition. But they’ve got their stopgap and now know exactly what their closest competitor will be up to.

I hope that this doesn’t stunt Ultimaker´s growth and leave a gap between the S5 and the $20,000 and $30,000 lineup of the F series printers. It would be a shame if Ultimaker didn’t go after this opportunity.

If Ultimaker stayed in the $5000 to $10,000 price point from now on and did not grow towards Fortus and other Stratasys systems then this is a completely totally brilliant move by Stratasys.

Ultimaker has gotten much more corporate and lost touch with its erstwhile vibrant community. I hope that this doesn’t accelerate this trend.

I think that there were better partners out there for Ultimaker if it needed to work with a large firm. For Ulimaker´s future any of the other large firms would have made more sense.

It could be that Ultimaker now has a stronger IP position.

Its overall software offering can now really be seen as industry leading with Cura and Thingiverse still popular.

But, can the company still maintain its independent spirit and independent mindedness? Or will more people see Ultimaker now as the new evil and avoid Cure and Thingiverse.

Can Ultimaker makes it software freely and equally available for the whole 3D printing industry to use? This would represent a lot of value to the firm and be good for the industry. Or, and this is much more likely, will me see more developments into companies making their own software.

This really strengthens the position of Prusa Research. The company now can full steam ahead make ever more Prusa XL systems to challenge Stratasys with production level systems.

For the rest of the market the choices will be stark. Do we in fact stay around the $1200 price point and have much larger volumes? Or do we go to the bottom or do we try to ape Ultimaker?

Copying them will be hard but the company seems likely to abandon completely the $1200 space. This leaves a lot of margin and future growth for Creality, Anet, Artillery and FlashForge.

If Ultimaker puts out an improved $1000 UM2 and keeps supporting it then the firm could completely dominate the space. If it neglects to do this then It will have real competition from the Chinese firms down the road.

Ultimaker´s pace of innovation has slowed. The S5 was released back in 2018. Its still a good system, showcasing the firms demanding lead over rivals. But, it will need to get into high gear should it wish to grow further and fend off competition.

I think that for larger industrial firms having entry level systems is potentially an incredible stepping stone to building trust and getting them to buy more expensive systems. I wonder if this will lead to more firms buying desktop companies.

It would be interesting to see if someone has the stones to buy Formlabs and Markforged. That combination would be leader for the desktop to industrial segment and would best this combination.

Other than this I would expect some larger firms to now consider making their own higher quality desktop systems.

If they don’t want to then perhaps Aon3D, Roboze or Minifactory could let them get in at a higher price point.

All in all this is a surprising move with a lot of implications. All in all I don’t feel its the right move for Ultimaker shareholders. For the market it may mean the slowing of open source innovation but should mean a better Thingiverse. For the competition this will mean more head scratching to find their place in a more clearly delineated world. For Stratasys this seems like a very good move indeed.

