Additive Manufacturing Strategies

MakerBot METHOD X 3D Printer Receives GREENGUARD Certification for Clean Air System

2 hours by Sarah Saunders 3D Printers3D Printing
HP

Share this Article

This summer, MakerBot took a major step towards safety by introducing the smart Clean Air System for its METHOD and METHOD X 3D printers, which features a dual filtration system made of a HEPA filter to protect against ultra-fine particles (UFPs) and an activated carbon filter for odors and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Clean Air offers a safe, seamless 3D printing experience for users of the METHOD platform, as the system’s smart-control features have been integrated directly into the printer’s workflow. Now, this advancement has been rewarded, as MakerBot announced that the Clean Air System with the METHOD X has received GREENGUARD Certification from global safety science leader UL.

Low-emitting indoor products and materials that achieve this important certification have been proven to meet some of the most exacting standards for third-party chemical emissions, and RIZE, Inc. was the only other machine manufacturer I’ve heard of in the AM industry to be GREENGUARD-certified, until now. GREENGUARD Certifications were given for the MakerBot METHOD, MakerBot METHOD X, and MakerBot SKETCH 3D printers when printing with the Stratasys subsidiary’s Tough material, and to the Clean Air System for the METHOD X using ABS, Nylon, and PC-ABS materials. This will allow MakerBot to improve industrial-level 3D printing in an office environment by offering extra protection against emissions.

We know desktop extrusion printers can produce some nasty byproducts, specifically VOCs and ultrafine particles UFPs, and emitting toxins that affect the air quality is the opposite of safe. But for some reason, not a lot of 3D printer manufacturers are really working to fix the problem, which gets in the way of mainstream consumer adoption. But MakerBot has been focused lately on initiatives focused on compliance, safety, and sustainability, such as testing its Replicator+ 3D printers with NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) in 2018 and, more recently, launching its fast-dissolving RapidRinse water soluble support material that negates the use of caustic chemicals in post-processing.

“Our goal with METHOD is to make 3D printing advanced engineering materials more accessible to engineers. Part of the challenge is to make it easier to print these materials in the office, home, and school,” explained MakerBot’s CEO Nadav Goshen. “Getting the UL GREENGUARD Certification for the MakerBot Clean Air with METHOD X shows that we can reduce 3D printing emissions from materials well below the maximum levels, a major step towards improving the 3D printing process.”

Powered by Aniwaa

MakerBot’s Clean Air System uses its smart technology to automatically maintain the METHOD platform printers’ environment, taking into account the model material, ambient conditions, and chamber temperature. Additionally, the 3D printers include several features that make the print process safer, like the SKETCH system’s built-in particulate filter, and enclosed build chambers that prevent users from accessing the build plate during printing.

For the GREENGUARD Certification, the Clean Air System with the METHOD X printer was tested in a controlled exposure chamber, according to ANSI/CAN/UL 2904.1, for both UFPs and VOCs. MakerBot says the results from other research tests show that these emissions were much lower than the maximum levels, with total VOCs reduced up to 64% and total UFPs reduced up to 100%. Additionally, with the Clean Air System, some concerning chemical emissions when printing with ABS materials were reduced, and the company also says that all “chemicals” of concern had estimated office concentrations, and emission rates, lower than the recommended levels.

I’m hopeful that we’ll start to hear about more 3D printer manufacturers putting safety at the forefront and working towards GREENGUARD Certification!

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printed Oil Tanker Parts Approved after 6 Months of Evaluation Use

Nonplanar 3D Printed Sensing Device Can Survive the Elements

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Software

Nano Dimension Unveiling DragonFly IV 3D Printer & FLIGHT Software at Productronica

Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) and Printed Electronics (PE) leader Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) will be attending Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany, next week, showcasing the Fabrica 2.0 micro AM system from...

November 12, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Research

3D Printing News Briefs, October 16, 2021: STEM, 3D Printing Patents, & More

Kicking things off in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, the STEM Careers Coalition has launched new resources, together with some industry-leading partners, and Digital Metal and Etteplan have entered into...

October 16, 2021
Sponsored
3D Printing3D Printing EventsSponsored

Over 100 Expert Speakers to Present on Additive Manufacturing at RAPID + TCT 2021

There’s now less than a month before the all-important, in-person RAPID + TCT 2021 event comes to McCormick Place in Chicago from September 13-15 for its 30th year. The annual...

August 17, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, July 17, 2021: SME, Z3DLAB & CNRS, GKN Additive, FibreTuff & RSNA, Nano Dimension & Hensoldt, ioTech

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ll tell you about a rebranded case study award, and then a few stories about 3D printing materials. Finishing up, we’re sharing news about...

July 17, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
FacFox
Desktop Metal logo
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
ASTM ICAM
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
Forecast3D
ExOne
Tronhoo3D
Protofab SLA 3D Printer
HP
3d systems
Authentise
NAMIC
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides