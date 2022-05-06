The Perfect First 3D Printer: Creality Sermoon V1 Pro

Introduced by Creality this year, the Sermoon series includes the Sermoon V1 and Sermoon V1 Pro. Selected to exhibit in the National Pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai, the Sermoon V1 series has been rated as the best choice for families and schools.

In addition to the quality, most consumers care about the physical appearance of their purchases. Featuring FDM technology, the Sermoon V1 series skillfully makes use of the black and grey colors. It looks simple but elegant, perfectly matching the style of home appliances. For that reason, it has received the title of “Artistic Home Appliance.” In addition to its stunning appearance, the Sermoon V1 series will impress users with its ease-of-use and safety.

The Sermoon V1 & V1 Pro haves received 18 international certifications, such as CE, FCC, PSE, UKCA, and KC. These systems have been sent to over 60 countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Poland, and Japan.

Ease-of-Use, User-Friendly for Everyone

It’s not rare to hear complaints from beginners about the difficult assembly required by 3D printer kits. To enhance user-friendliness, the Sermoon V1 series requires no assembly nor leveling, allowing users to enjoy out-of-box printing. The Sermoon V1 series is an excellent choice to start one’s 3D printing journey.

A More Intelligent, Hassle-free Experience

“What if I’m not right next to the printer during long print job? And how can I interrupt the print if there is a failure?”These may be questions asked by most users. The Sermoon V1 series provides an answer. Connect the Sermoon V1 & V1 Pro to the Creality Cloud App via Wi-Fi, and you can start or suspend printing remotely. Moreover, LED lights are equipped for precise observation at night. The Sermoon V1 Pro has further upgraded this function with an added wide-angle camera. The camera enables remote monitoring and video playback, allowing users to catch print failure in time and minimize the risk of filament wasting.

A Quiet Printing Environment

The Sermoon V1 series is the definition of quiet. Thanks to a silent motherboard together with a noiseless fan, sound emission is reduced to less than 45 dB, so that it doesn’t disturb a user’s study or sleep. Silent printing makes the Sermoon V1 series the best choice for families, schools, ands office. A quiet printing environment makes for a better printing experience.

Safety Is Number One

The Sermoon V1 & V1 Pro have a fully-enclosed structure, with no exposure to wires or high-temperature parts. That way, it’s not a problem for users to get closer for observation or to touch the printer. The Sermoon V1 Pro offers double protection with an added function “Pause While Opening Door.” This makes it so that the machine will suspend working when the door is opened, with both the nozzle and platform made to cool down quickly. This function reduces the risk of getting injured and protects consumers during 3D printing.

Smooth Printing, Good-looking Models

The Sermoon V1 series adopts the “Sprite” dual-gear direct extruder, brand new and developed in-house by Creality. Compared with other direct extruders, the Sprite is lightweight, with a roughly 30% reduction in weight. However, it remains powerful, enabling smooth feeding and preventing jammed nozzles. It withstands up to 250℃ for high-temp printing. This makes it possible to 3D print a variety of filaments, including PLA, ABS, TPU, PETG, etc. Producing a good-looking final prototype is not a problem!

Slicing and 3D Modeling, Easier to Handle

If you are a novice, don’t worry about slicing or data processing issues. With Creality, you can handle it. The Creality Cloud APP allows you to find, slice, and share 3D models with a single click. As one Korean user commented,“The Sermoon V1 Pro is super good，featuring thorough changes to traditional 3D printers.”Want to print some favorite models? Just do it!

The Sermoon V1 series is an expert at printing toys for kids and gifts for loved ones. It makes life creative and memorable. Furthermore, the Sermoon V1 series can not only print teaching aids, but educational models for science, physics, mathematics, and engineering can be printed out for better understanding. Animal anatomy for biology, cultural relics for history, geometry for mathematics, molecular models for chemistry—all of these abstract concepts can be brought to life with the Sermoon V1 & V1 Pro. Make the abstract tangible—that’s why Creality has designed the Sermoon V1 series for families and schools.

Creality celebrated its 8th anniversary on April 9th this year and, during the ceremony, Creality launched its new DTC website as well as its official store, where users can obtain basic information and buy the Sermoon V1 Pro directly. Along with the Sermoon V1 series, Creality also offers the CR-Laser Falcon, Ender-3 S1, CR-10 Smart Pro, and HALOT-ONE PRO & PLUS. The 3D engraver & cutter CR-Laser Falcon, in particular, prioritizes user health with an optimized smoke and dust filtration system.

Creality is thankful for those who love its 3D printing products and expect frequent, new developments. The team at Creality are patient listeners, always striving for better products and services for their global consumers. The Sermoon V1 series is very good example that Creality makes an effort to create an artistic life with 3D printers, with an aim to bring these products to families and improve life with visual enchantment.

