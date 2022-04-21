Rapid

Ultimaker’s Latest Cura Update is a Huge Step Forward for User Control

2 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Design3D Printing3D SoftwareBusinessScience & Technology
IMTS

Share this Article

Ultimaker has just announced the release of the beta version for Cura 5.0, the latest edition of its widely-used, open-source, slicing software. The company revealed the new upgrade at this year’s Ultimaker Showcase, and is touting Cura 5.0 as “the biggest leap forward in print quality that the software has ever seen.”

Ultimaker specializes in fused filament fabrication (FFF) technology, and makes some of the world’s most popular desktop 3D-printers, including the Ultimaker 2+. The prevalence of its products, combined with an open-source — and free — operating system, attribute a significance to Ultimaker’s actions that goes far beyond the scope of just one company. In other words, the changes Ultimaker effects can surely be expected to change the industry, as a whole.

In this vein, the biggest upgrade ushered in by Cura 5.0 involves the user’s ability to control the line width of 3D models. On its face this may sound like a minor tweak, but in practice, it in fact addresses a highly significant limitation to FFF 3D-printers. Without this capability, users can only change the line width of FFF prints by changing the print head nozzle, yielding a print with identical line widths across the object’s entirety. The main obstacle this presents for the user is that, if a portion of the print is designed to be two-and-a-half lines thick, only two lines are printed. A small empty space, representing the remaining half-a-line, is left in the middle of the two lines. Thus, any attempt to create details between the one-line thresholds can only be achieved by leaving gaps in the final product.

As a result, one of the biggest advantages to the increase in user control — and decrease in gaps — that Cura 5.0 facilitates is a stronger end-product. As Steve Cox, an engineer and 3D printing consultant who has already used this latest Cura update puts it, “…fewer limitations have to be considered in CAD, so the software is less of a limiting factor towards the end result. Thin walls, and the kind of small design features that are often featured in injection molded parts, are created much more efficiently…”

Other features of the newest update mostly entail similar, gradual improvements that have been part of previous updates. These include an improved user interface, faster print profiles for users of Ultimaker printers (yielding print time reductions of up to 20%), and better integration between Cura and Ultimaker Marketplace — a sort of app store where users can get continuously updated plug-ins for the Cura software. Finally, one additional, novel feature of Cura 5.0, is that it has been designed specifically with products that use Apple M1 chips in mind.

However, the biggest improvement is variable line width. The aforementioned special influence Ultimaker has in the industry, if only due to its being so pervasive, will be proven by how quickly this feature spreads to other FFF operating systems and machines. Moreover, it’s likely that this initial step will have a ripple effect on the evolution of printer head control in the sector.

Images courtesy of Ultimaker

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Bound Metal 3D Printing to Make $54B in Metal Parts through 2030

Nano Dimension’s Electronics 3D Printing HQ in US Moves to Massachusetts

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessExclusive InterviewsFeatured Stories

A Trip to Nano Dimension HQ: Electronics 3D Printing Live and In-Person

Earlier this month, I traveled to Israel for a 3D printing event and several site visits. The final company I had the opportunity to see while in the Tel Aviv...

April 19, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingEnergyMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, April 2, 2022: Business, Research, Shoes, & More

In 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting with business today, as UpNano announced it is expanding to the US. Then we’ve got news about medical 3D printing, aerospace 3D printing,...

April 2, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 20, 2022

This is the busiest week for webinars and other online events we’ve had in some time! Topics include how to streamline CAM programming, 3D printed cycling saddles and metal medical...

February 20, 2022
3D Printed Guns3D Printers3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D PrintingPost-processing

3D Printing News Briefs, February 12, 2022: Business, Aerospace, Guns, & More

Business, post-processing, aviation, automotive, and guns—that’s what on the menu in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs! AMT appointed Magnus René as Chairman of the Board, Optomec announced major growth in...

February 12, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
ExOne
Forecast 3D
Arburg
Fabweaver
Velo3D
FacFox
Desktop Metal logo
TronHoo
Flashforge
Omni3D
Rapid.Tech
EOS
GE Additive
3d systems
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides