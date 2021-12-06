Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Flashforge Unveils Creator 3 Pro IDEX 3D Printer, an Improved Workhorse for Professionals

9 hours by Team Flashforge USA
3D printer manufacturer Flashforge has announced the launch of Creator 3 Pro, its latest successor to the Creator 3, a professional desktop-sized 3D printer first made available in late 2019 for functional prototyping and small volume production. The Creator 3 Pro comes with a slew of new features that is intended to make printing even more robust and efficient than Creator 3. And although Flashforge made this printer for professional users in industrial and manufacturing verticals, schools and even at-home enthusiasts can use it to build projects and bring designs to life also.

A veteran in the desktop 3D printing space

Flashforge is no stranger in the 3D printing realm. Founded in 2011, Flashforge initially gained popularity when it brought high quality, dual extrusion 3D printers to the home with its consumer-friendly prices and feature-rich Creator 1 printers. Nearly a decade since its founding and three generations later, Flashforge says the Creator 3 Pro is out to set a new benchmark in the professional desktop 3D printing segment.

New & Improved Functionality

Although a very bold claim, the features included in Creator 3 Pro are definitely noteworthy. The biggest improvement many users will come to appreciate is the decreased wait time that is typically needed while the build plate heats up in order to print with materials such as ABS. Compared to the Creator 3’s 15–20 minute heat up time, the Creator 3 Pro now only takes 3–5 minute, making for an impressive improvement and the fastest in its category so far. In addition, the time it takes for the extruder to reach 200°C has also been decreased from 2 minutes to about a minute.

Besides the time saved in-between print jobs, Creator 3 Pro’s independent extruder (IDEX) system allows the extruders to move separately, enabling various print modes such as duplicating, dual color and/or material, and mirror printing. The extruder design is also modular, allowing users to effortlessly swap between nozzles and replace the heating assembly with ease. It comes with 0.4mm stainless steel nozzles but can use 0.6mm or 0.8mm nozzles also. Carbon steel (hardened) nozzles that are capable of withstanding temperatures up to 320°C are also available for those who want to use carbon fiber composite materials. Speaking of printing materials, Creator 3 Pro is capable of using a wide variety of thermoplastics including the usual ABS, PLA, nylon, and PETG as well as soluble HIPS and PVA. For those who prefer an ABS alternative, ASA (acrylonitrile styrene acrylate) is a perfect all-purpose substitute that is great for applications involving outdoor usage as it is UV resistant. It is highly impact and temperature resistant also. To get the full list of supported print materials, visit Flashforge Creator 3 Pro page.

Flashforge also added a brand new dual-fan system to its extruders, which will come in handy for fine-tuning the cooling profile when printing with specialty materials.

Technical specification

Print Technology                       FFF (Fused Filament Fabrication)

Number of extruders                 2 (independent)

Print volume                             300 x 250 x 200 mm (11.8 x 9.8 x 7.9 in)

Printer Dimension                     24.7 x 19.1 x 24.2 in

Connectivity                             USB, Wi-Fi, Cloud Printing

Creator 3 Pro is available today and can be purchased for $3,499 directly from Flashforge USA. Those interested or would like to learn more can also chat with one of their product specialists through email.

