3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 27, 2022

It’s another busy week of virtual and in-person events and webinars coming up! Topics cover everything from common metal 3D printing questions and prototyping with metal to Sinterit’s Lisa X 3D printer, using AM to solve supply chain issues, 3D printing for dental implants, and more. Read on for the details!

MODEX 2022

First up, MODEX 2022 will be held from March 28-31 this week at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. This is the premier supply chain experience trade show, and HP 3D Printing is just one of many exhibitors at the event. Attendees will have the chance to connect with over 900 of the top providers to see how their equipment and technology solutions can futureproof the supply chain. Plus, it’s free to attend the exhibits and conference sessions!

“As the speed of manufacturing, supply chain and transportation operations continues to accelerate, the future of our industry depends on today’s forward-thinking decisions. From illuminating education to next-generation technology and equipment in action, MODEX lets you see what’s coming — and take advantage of it to power your supply chain with more possibilities for years to come.”

You can register for MODEX 2022 here.

Data Center World

Also from the 28th through the 31st, Data Center World 2022, the leading global conference and expo for data center facilities and IT infrastructure professionals, will be held at the Austin Convention Center in Texas. Dassault Systèmes will be attending the event, and you can book a demonstration with one of the company’s experts at booth #1018 to discuss how virtual twin experiences can transform and connect your value network and speed up your data center innovation.

“Featuring 100+ speakers, 70+ sessions, and 100+ solution providers, Data Center World is designed to provide the most up-to-the-minute industry education and networking for technology professionals dealing with a rapidly changing landscape “Explore the agenda and discover four days of programming covering all the hottest topics dominating the industry: edge computing, colocation, hyperscale, predictive analytics, 5G, DCIM, cloud, security, AI, sustainability, cooling and much more.”

You can register for Data Center World 2022 here. Use code DSAC to save $300!

7th AM CoE Snapshot Workshop

On Monday, March 28, from 8 am until 7 pm EST, ASTM’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) will hold its 7th Snapshot Workshop at the Colorado School of Mines, in conjunction with ASTM F42 and ISO TC261. Focused on AM post-processing, inspection, and qualification, the workshop will offer a comprehensive “snapshot” of the AM value chain. Attendees will hear from 20 speakers, and receive a holistic view of the advancements in post-processing that speed up the release of AM parts, and learn about gaps in AM standardization. They’ll also learn about NDE methods for in-process and post-process inspection, qualification approaches for materials, parts, and processes for different applications, and more.

“The speakers in this workshop are experts from industry sectors who lead the research and innovation in additive manufacturing. This gives a unique opportunity for the participants to understand more about the best standardized practices and participate in the interactive presentations and panel discussions. Each session is designed with a focus on industry needs and the role that standards can play in driving innovation.”

You can register for the workshop here.

EOS Completes Basics of 3D Printing Series

EOS began its webinar series on Industrial 3D Printing: Most Common Questions last month with the basics, and continued earlier this month with polymer 3D printing. The series concludes this Monday, the 28th, at 11 am EST with “Metal 3D Printing: 10 Most Common Questions.” Dr. Ankit Saharan, Senior Manager, Metal Technology, EOS North America, and Vincenzo Abbatiello, Metal Application Engineer Specialist, EOS, will be joined by James Anderton, Director of Content, engineering.com. The three will discuss some of the top questions related to metal AM, including available materials, why it makes sense to use metal 3D printing instead of other manufacturing methods, how the technology helps with lightweighting, and more.

“Is metal additive manufacturing (AM) ready for prime time? Innovators in aerospace and medical were early adopters, but with recent advancements in technology, 3D printing is poised to change how companies design and produce metal parts in many different industries.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Markforged Continues AM Digital Demo Days

Markforged, along with its partners, will continue its series of virtual Additive Manufacturing Digital Days to demonstrate its composite systems and Digital Forge platform for industrial 3D printing. Attendees will learn about finding their cost of manufacturing, how to upload part files and create their own ROI, determining the proper print orientation and infill, scaling the part file, and more. Additionally, attendees will be eligible for a free 3D printed part.

3DOLOGIE will host the Markforged Digital Day for Americas South on March 29th, while CREAT3D will host for the UK on March 29th and 30th. Miller 3D will host the Americas Northeast and Eastern Canada event on the 29th, and on March 29th and 31st, algona will host for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. On March 29th and April 1st, the Markforged Digital Day for Greece will be hosted by PV Engineering Co. The Latin America event will be hosted by GRUPO SG on March 30th, and the Americas Midwest will be on March 30th by Big Systems. Also on the 30th, Wurth Additive Group is hosting an Eiger Walkthrough for its Americas Digital Day event, and GSC will host for Americas Midwest on the 31st. EXBUILD is also hosting for Americas Midwest, but on April 1st.

Cimquest: Prototyping with Metal 3D Printing

At 9:30 am EST on Tuesday the 29th, Cimquest will host the second in its three-part series on Metal 3D Printing, this one focused on “Prototyping with Metal.” Jimmy Barrera from Cimquest and Zachery Padasak of Alpha Precision will present, and attendees will learn about the Desktop Metal Studio System, which is bound metal deposition technology, and Xact Metal‘s printers, which are powder bed fusion.

“Metal Additive Manufacturing has become the hottest growth engine in the 3D printing Space. With its increased accessibility, variety of technologies, and breadth of material options, metal additive can give you an edge in highly competitive marketplaces.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Sinterit’s Lisa X 3D Printer

To learn about what’s been called the fastest compact SLS 3D printer, join the Sinterit webinar at 12 pm EST on the 29th, “Meet Lisa X – No1 in compact SLS printers speed.” Hosted by Sinterit Channel Manager Jakub Kralka and Valentin Holz from BASF Forward AM, attendees will learn all about the key features of the Lisa X, including its fast speed, large volume, open environment, easy operation, post-processing, and more.

“Meet our end-to-end SLS 3D printing system. Print any shape without support structures and make use of all kinds of our printing materials.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Getting Products to Market Faster with AM

HP is sponsoring a free DeviceTalks Tuesdays session by the WTWH Media Engagement Hub on the 29th at 4 pm EST, about “How 3D Printing is Getting Products to Market Faster.” Speakers David Johnson, an HP Application Engineer, and Kyle Harvey, Business Unit Manager – Additive Manufacturing for Extol, Inc., will explain to attendees how other companies are using 3D printing to design and develop end-use parts for medical devices, how 3D printing can be used to avoid high manufacturing costs, what to consider in terms of regulations, sterilization options, and biocompatibility, the future of 3D printing in the medical equipment industry, and more.

“Looking to better understand how to produce innovative medical devices and unlock new potential? With current processes, time to market is slower than expected and potential issues with supply chains can cause delays in your overall Go-to-Market strategy. “With 3D printing, you can print prototypes and end use parts moving to full-scale production at a faster speed, enabling you to get to market faster, while still reducing costs. Join HP and current customers as we share what it takes to incorporate 3D printing into product development and production of medical equipment and devices.”

You can register for the webinar here.

GE Additive on Metal Powder Bed Fusion Technologies

Moving on to Wednesday, March 30th, GE Additive is holding a webinar at 10 am EST on “Unlocking the Mystery: Differentiating Metal Powder Bed Fusion Technologies.” The specifics of laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), electron beam powder bed fusion (EBPBF), and binder jetting will be discussed, and the advantages of each technology compared and contrasted. Additionally, attendees will learn when they might choose one form over another, and the industries paving the way in adopting metal PBF 3D printing.

“A variety of powder-bed-fusion (PBF) technologies are available for additive manufacturing of metal applications. While they are similar in the way parts are made layer by layer using metal powder, each technology offers its own advantages. But how do you know which option is right for your needs, and why would you select one over the other?”

You can register for the webinar here.

Solving Supply Chain Disruptions with ASME

In a Carbon-hosted ASME webinar at 2 pm EST on the 30th, Whitney Menzel, Senior Engineer at Astoria Pacific, will discuss how the company learned how “AM Solves Supply Chain Disruptions.” Astoria Pacific’s sheet metal supplier went out of business, and as other suppliers were turning down the production the company needed, Menzel decided to design and produce the part using additive manufacturing. During the webinar, attendees will hear how the company addressed the supply chain challenge and rapidly produced critical parts using AM. They’ll also hear how 16 different enclosure parts were consolidated down to one, which reduced the weight of the final part and decreased manual assembly.

“Astoria Pacific ran into a critical supply chain issue for its neonatal fluorometer enclosure when their sheet metal supplier went out of business. Hear how they turned to AM to design, iterate, and produce the parts within 2 weeks – including consolidating 16 different enclosure parts to one, and reducing manual assembly by 20X.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Using AM to Solve Off-Shore Supply Chain Issues

Speaking of supply chain challenges, another webinar at 2 pm EST on the 30th will explain how “Additive Manufacturing and 3DP Can Solve Off-Shore Supply Chain Issues.” Hosted by DesignNews and sponsored by CPC, Nexa3D, and igus, the webinar will discuss how AM became a hero during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new role of the technology in the manufacturing world, what it takes to set up in-house additive manufacturing, future uses, and more. Speakers will be Rob Spiegel, Senior Editor, DesignNews; Sarah Goehrke, Senior Director, Strategic Communications and Ecosystems, Nexa3D; Preston Souza, Product Manager – Additive Manufacturing, igus, Inc.; and David Vranish, Customs Business Manager, CPC.

“With troubling supply chain issues, North American manufacturers are seeking supply production closer to home. One major solution is using 3D printing. The additive manufacturing process allows for just-in-time inventory close at hand. Some manufacturers are turning to service companies while others are setting up 3D print production in-house. This webinar looks at the additive manufacturing options for manufacturers.”

You can register for the webinar here.

TriMech: 3D Sculptor with SOLIDWORKS

The final March 30th webinar at 2 pm EST will be held by TriMech, about “Little Known Tools You Already Own on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform: Using 3D Sculptor with SOLIDWORKS (XFO + UES).” Sarah Taylor, TriMech Solutions Consultant, will demonstrate how you can make the most out of the xShape-SOLIDWORKS connection, sharing how both link right to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, cloud storage and collaboration tools, and how you can simplify complex modeling challenges by combining the tools within these two applications.

“If you’ve had a chance to use xShape on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform, then you know the workflow is different from parametric, feature-based CAD packages like SOLIDWORKS. And if you haven’t used xShape yet, then you’re missing out on a lot of fun!”

You can register for the webinar here.

Improving Antenna Design with Dassault Systèmes

At 4 pm EST on Wednesday the 30th, Dassault Systèmes will present “Improve Antenna Design Using Design of Experiment Approach.” SIMULIA’s Isight Solution offers an open system for integrating design and simulation models, in order to automate the execution of up to thousands of simulations. Ahmad Chamseddine, SIMULIA Sr. Industry Process Consultant for Dassault, will speak during the webinar, in which attendees will learn how Isight can help improve the design of antennas.

“This webinar will discuss how to extend 3D full-wave CST Studio Suite simulation capabilities and execute a full Design of Experiments (DOE) analysis using Isight with a multiband antenna example. Demonstrations will include combining the new CST workflow with Isight to manipulate and map parametric data between process steps and automate multiple simulations to improve efficiency, reduce manual errors, and accelerate the evaluation of product design alternatives.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Printing Dental Implant Workflows In-Office

On Thursday, March 31st, at 7 pm EST, SprintRay will hold a webinar on 3D printing for implantology, “In-office 3D Printing for Dental Implant Workflows.” Dr. Josh Nagao, DDS, will demonstrate 3D printing workflows for dental implants, and explain how implementing these workflows can improve patient outcomes, lower lab bills, and decrease lead times. Attendees, who will receive CE credit for this webinar, will learn how to efficiently plan and 3D print surgical guides for single implants, what full-arch dentistry is moving toward in terms of interim restorations, and more.

“Learn how 3D printing can supercharge your digital implant workflow by fabricating surgical guides in-house.”

You can register for the webinar here.

MatterHackers at WonderCon 2022

Finally, from Friday, April 1st through Sunday, April 3rd, Comic-Con International will present WonderCon 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. 3D printing is often used for gaming and cosplay applications, and two of the programs at this event will focus on technology, with “Mold/Resin Making, 3D Printing, and FX Techniques” taking place on the 1st and “3D Printing Cosplay 101” held on the 3rd. Plus, MatterHackers will also be on hand at the convention to discuss the part that 3D printing plays in this world.

“From cosplay and prop-builds to tabletop miniatures, action figures and beyond, MatterHackers is thrilled to share all the ways 3D printing is shaking things up in the sci-fi, fantasy, and pop-culture scenes at WonderCon.”

You can purchase a WonderCon badge here.

