3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 13, 2022

We’ve got a busy week of webinars and virtual events ahead, covering topics from polymer 3D printing, improving patient screening with 3D CT scans, DfAM, LinkedIn branding, manufacturing workflow management, and more. Read on for the details!

America Makes: Ohio 21st Century Talent Initiative

First up, America Makes and the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition (MVMC) in Ohio are hosting workshops on Building the Guide to 21st Century Talent, and the first one will be held this Monday, March 14th, from 11 am to 2 pm EST. The goal is to design a guide that addresses workplace challenges, and the first workshop will focus on recruitment and onboarding challenges, while the next two will cover work-based learning and career pathways. The workshops, held at America Makes, will include community leaders and industry representatives, and small- and medium-sized manufacturing companies are encouraged to attend. Lunch will be provided, and you can see this flyer for further information.

“We’re looking for individuals involved in the recruiting, onboarding, orienting and training processes to participate in up to three facilitated workshops as part of this project. They can be anyone from production personnel to trainers of new hires to HR professionals or company executives.”

You can register for the first workshop here.

EOS Continues Basics of 3D Printing Series

EOS began its webinar series on Industrial 3D Printing: Most Common Questions last month, and continues this Monday the 14th at 11 am EST with Polymer 3D Printing: 10 Most Common Questions. Attendees will learn the answers to the top questions related to polymer 3D printing, such as available materials and their performance, when it makes sense to use polymer 3D printing as opposed to other manufacturing methods, size and quality of parts, and more. This session will feature speakers Dr. Cary Baur, Manager of Polymer Material R&D and Applications Development, EOS North America; Andrea Weichselbaumer, Senior Application Specialist and Senior Training Specialist for Polymers, EOS; and James Anderton, Director of Content, engineering.com.

“New capabilities are helping AM increase its foothold, not only with prototyping, but also with end-use parts. This is especially true with polymers, where several technologies and a wide variety of materials are now available. But hardware is only part of the equation. To deliver maximum value, comprehensive solutions also require software, processes and expertise.”

You can register for the webinar here.

ASTM AM CoE’s 5th General Personnel Certificate Course

From March 15-18, ASTM International‘s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) is holding its 5th AM General Personnel Certificate Course in-person at Auburn University in Alabama. Taught by over 15 AM experts from academia, government agencies, regulatory bodies, and industry, the eight modules in this course will cover all aspects of the AM value chain, including terminology, design and simulation, feedstock, post-processing, qualification and certification, and more. Upon completion of the course, attendees will earn the ASTM E2659-18-compliant certificate.

“This course will equip attendees with core technical knowledge related to common AM practices and will allow them to earn a General AM Certificate that will serve as the foundation and pre-requisite for earning future specialized role-based AM certificates through the ASTM AM CoE. Attendees will complete a multiple-choice exam upon course completion and earn 3.2 Continuous Education Units (CEU).”

You can register for the course here.

Markforged AM Digital Demo Days

Markforged and several of its partners are holding a series of Additive Manufacturing Digital Days, which are virtual events centered around demonstrations of the company’s composite 3D printers and Digital Forge platform for industrial 3D printing. Attendees will get to experience the entire 3D printing process and learn about topics such as finding their cost of manufacturing, determining print orientation, maximizing part performance with infill, scaling part files, mastering Continuous Fiber Reinforcement (CFR), and more. They will also be eligible for a free 3D printed part!

3DOLOGiE will host the Markforged Digital Day for Americas South on March 15, while the Markforged Digital Day for Americas East will be on March 16 by Access Manufacturing. On March 17, 3D-MODEL will be the host for Germany and Switzerland (in German), and Solid Print3D will host for the UK. Finally, on March 18, EXBuild will host the Markforged Digital Day for Americas Midwest, and 3D Company will host for Italy, in Italian. There will be more of these in the future, so stay tuned!

Sinterit on its NILS 480 3D Printer

On Tuesday, March 15th, at 10 am, Sinterit will hold another webinar about its industrial SLS 3D printer, the NILS 480, which the company calls a game-changer. During the webinar, which has been pre-recorded, attendees will learn about the price of the NILS 480, along with its size and speed, in addition to possible ROI calculations and applications for the system. At the end of the webinar, Sinterit Channel Manager Jakub Kralka will answer audience questions.

“Why is NILS 480 a revolutionary printer and you should learn more about this machine?

It drives down per-part costs, thus boosting ROI much faster than other SLS printers on the market.

It is equipped with special automated systems which enable continuous printing which is a feature industrial users really need.

It can print really fast using the full 200 x 200 x 330 mm print size.

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Printing Strong Parts with Markforged’s Eiger

Back to Markforged again on Wednesday, March 16th, at 10 am EST, as the company discusses “Easy 3D Printing Strong Parts with Eiger,” its new cloud-based software solution for fleet 3D printing. Markforged experts Kevin Smith, Principal Field Application Engineer, and Mark Levitt, Senior Product Marketing Manager, will host the webinar and explain how to use the software to print custom parts when and where you need them. They will provide a live demonstration of Eiger software, and then participate in a Q&A session.

“Join us to see how easy it is to go from art to part with Markforged Eiger, the leading cloud-based software for 3D printing strong, functional parts. You will see how simple and quick 3D printing can be through a demonstration of the process from CAD design to printed part that will cover the use of default and custom settings.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Teton Simulation SmartSlice Twenty with Tyler: FFF Materials

A new webinar series on SmartSlice, the embedded software simulation solution by Teton Simulation, starts this Wednesday the 16th. “Twenty with Tyler,” short interactive webinars featuring Teton staff engineer Tyler Heckenlively, will be held at 10 am EST and 1 pm EST, and focus on “Confidence in Material Selection with SmartSlice,” looking at material selection for FFF 3D printed parts. Attendees will learn how to improve their current AM workflow with SmartSlice, and get a brief introduction of common engineering materials, learn to identify which ones are best for different applications, use SmartSlice to see the effects of material selection on part performance, and more.

“Tyler will identify a variety of commercially available 3D printing materials, and use SmartSlice™ to demonstrate the effects these materials can have on a part’s mechanical performance. Using SmartSlice™ we will be able to identify how changing the material can affect a part’s factor of safety and displacement under load, and how to use this information to make the right material selection for your part.”

You can register for Session 1 at 10 am here, and Session 2 at 1 pm here.

Improve Patient Screening with 3D CT & Materialise

Materialise will teach attendees how its new Mimics Enlight version can help enhance patient planning, and improve confidence for TMVR and LAAO procedures, in its 11 am EST March 16th webinar, “Leveraging 3D CT to Improve Patient Screening and Planning for Structural Heart Interventions.” Professor Thomas Modine, MD, PhD, MBA with the University Hospital Center (CHU) of Bordeaux, France, along with Dr. Ralph Stephan von Bardeleben, MD with Germany’s University Medical Center in Mainz and Materialise Technical Consultant Clare Otto, M.S.E., will discuss how 3D planning increased their confidence for these procedures and improved patient planning with Mimics Enlight’s infused AI and workflow automation.

“For 3D planning, CT images are converted into accurate 3D models of the patient’s heart and surrounding structures. Being able to zoom in, rotate, and measure directly on the patient’s virtual heart can give you a better understanding of the patient pathology, more realistic exploration of potential device-anatomy interaction, and deeper insights into how best to deliver a transcatheter implant.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Dassault & Mobile Devices: Design of Experiment Optimization

At 4 pm EST on Wednesday the 16th, Dassault Systèmes will hold a live webinar on “Design of Experiment Optimization for Mobile Devices.” Charles Yuan, Senior SIMULIA Industry Process Consultant, will be the speaker for this webinar, during which a drop workflow will be reviewed for a generic, high-tech mobile device. Attendees will hear about the structural integrity of the device casing, optimal design parameters once the manufacturing tolerances have been taken into account, optimization for weight, and more.

“Consumer devices have become a staple in daily life. They exist at home, on our body and in our pockets. These devices, such as smartphones, home speakers and fitness trackers, need to be strong enough to withstand the rigors of everyday life. At the same time, consumers are looking for something both stylish and affordable. Devices should be lightweight and feel like a natural extension of the body, but not so lightweight that they fail due to material and/or production non-uniformities.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Prime VR2 DfAM Workshop: Future Interactive Devices

The PRIME-VR2 project, funded by the European Commission as part of the Horizon 2020 program, is working to develop an innovative digital environment for at-home VR rehabilitation through a virtual gaming space that will provide proper stimulation and friendly competition with 3D printed bespoke controllers and supporting IT platform. As part of the multidisciplinary project consortium, the University of Malta will hold a free international training workshop on Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM): Future Interactive Devices (DEFINED) on March 17th and 18th. The goal of the workshop is to explore the adoption of interactive product design approach in AM, as well as integrating display, sensor, and illumination elements that can be directly embedded in the structure of the products. There will be multiple keynote speakers, as well as a special session for participants to disseminate their research interests and try to form consortia for new Horizon 2020 proposals.

“We are hoping to safely welcome attendees to Valletta, Malta in March of this year to discuss the research and industrial challenges of applying Design for Additive Manufacturing principles for a new generation of interactive devices,” said workshop chair Professor Ing. Philip Farrugia. “This workshop will be an excellent opportunity for relevant parties to network, interactive and help progress this important future research area.”

You can register for the workshop here.

TriMech: Customizing 3DEXPERIENCE & SOLIDWORKS User Interface

Moving on, TriMech will explain “How to Customize the User Interface in SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE” in its 10 am EST webinar on Thursday, March 17th. TriMech Solutions Consultant Sawyer Gara will explain how to customize the command manager, mouse gestures, and keyboard shortcuts, and show you how to ensure that your apps are in the right place. Gara will also explain what dashboards are, and how to share customization with the rest of your team.

“What is one of the easiest ways to become more efficient working with SOLIDWORKS or the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform? Customizing your user interface. Setting up your tools in a consistent way to optimize your workflow means you spend less time looking for the right tool and more time creating efficient work. By the end of this webinar, you’ll see what tools are at your disposal to set yourself up for success.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Roboze Introduces Helios PEEK 2005

Later that day, at 12 pm EST, Roboze will hold a webinar to introduce its new Helios PEEK 2005, a matrix composite material that’s reinforced with chopped fibers of technical ceramic to offer users new performance and application opportunities. Moderated by Anna Di Vittorio, the discussion will feature Simone Cuscito, Roboze CTO, and Davide Schiena, Roboze Head of Application Engineering & Customer Success, as they explain the idea behind Helios PEEK 2005, its main features (like stability at high temperatures), application opportunities, and more. They will also take part in a Q&A session.

“Helios™PEEK 2005 with its superb printability, and combined with Roboze 3D printers, the most accurate and repeatable solutions in the world, allows the production of high-quality components for regulated industries, always looking for new solutions to replace metal.”

You can register for the webinar here; capacity is limited to the first 500 livestream subscribers.

Smart Manufacturing Experience Webinar Series

Finally, the Smart Manufacturing Experience is coming to Pittsburgh in June, but ahead of the event, SME Media is sponsoring a complimentary webinar series to give you a taste of what you’ll learn at the big event this summer. The webinar for March will be held at 3 pm this Thursday, March 17th, and focus on “How to Deploy Digital Solutions to Manage Workflow and Achieve High ROI.” Moderated by Dan Braley, Associate Technical Fellow – Additive Manufacturing Technical Focal & Initiatives Lead for Boeing Global Services, the webinar will feature guest speakers Andre Wegner, the CEO of Authentise Inc., and Nick Weeks, Plant Manager at Carpenter Additive. They will offer their insights on how to create successful digital deployments in manufacturing that deliver high ROI, and how to manage the workflow in high mix manufacturing operations with technology, among other topics.

“Get insight from manufacturing operations leaders about what it takes to create successful digital deployments in manufacturing delivering high return-on-investment (ROI) through efficiencies, traceability and repeatability. The conversation focuses on how to manage the workflow in high-mix manufacturing operations with the aid of technology, how the technology can adapt to existing processes rather than the other way around, and how we can encourage operator acceptance.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

