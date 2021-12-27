Additive Manufacturing Strategies

3DPOD Episode 89: 3D Printing Heat Exchangers with Conflux’s Michael Fuller

Conflux is one of the 3D printing startups that I’m the most excited about. With $6 million in recent funding, the company is using its own methods, designs, and expertise to 3D print heat exchangers. Speaking to Conflux CEO Michael Fuller, we learn that the company now wants to advance the manufacturing of heat exchangers before industrializing it.

He hopes to make heat exchangers that can outperform conventional counterparts by a significant margin. Lower mass, higher performance with costs that are manageable could see Conflux enter into a great many markets in heat management. Starting in automotive racing applications, the company has so far proven out its technology widely.

I really love heat exchangers as a 3D printing application and it was great to learn more about them. It was also interesting to see Michael Fuller’s vision on starting and running his business.

