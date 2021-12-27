3DPOD Episode 89: 3D Printing Heat Exchangers with Conflux’s Michael Fuller

Conflux is one of the 3D printing startups that I’m the most excited about. With $6 million in recent funding, the company is using its own methods, designs, and expertise to 3D print heat exchangers. Speaking to Conflux CEO Michael Fuller, we learn that the company now wants to advance the manufacturing of heat exchangers before industrializing it.
He hopes to make heat exchangers that can outperform conventional counterparts by a significant margin. Lower mass, higher performance with costs that are manageable could see Conflux enter into a great many markets in heat management. Starting in automotive racing applications, the company has so far proven out its technology widely.
I really love heat exchangers as a 3D printing application and it was great to learn more about them. It was also interesting to see Michael Fuller’s vision on starting and running his business.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
You May Also Like
Deck the Halls with 3D Printing!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and hopefully Santa Claus is bringing a 3D printer for under your tree this time. There are all kinds of fun holiday-themed...
3D Printing News Briefs, December 4, 2021: Formnext USA, Scale Models, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, the organizers of Formnext have announced a partnership that will lead to a brand new event in the US, and Quickparts 3D printed scale...
Stratasys 3D Printing Roundup: Open Software Platform, Adobe Collaboration, & Prince
It’s been a busy couple of months for Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS), what with its fine showing at RAPID + TCT, the expansion of healthcare 3D printing services at Stratasys Direct, acquiring...
3D Printing News Briefs, September 29, 2021: Research, Molds, & Bridges
We’re starting off with some heavy-duty research in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs as scientists from Pusan National University are 4D printing humidity-responsive polymers and 3D printed components are helping...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.