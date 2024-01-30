AMS 2024

Everything Must Go? Arevo’s 3D Printing Assets up for Auction

9 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintingAsiaBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks
Electronics
AMR Military

Share this Article

Arevo was among the first startups to develop a method for continuous carbon fiber 3D printing at large scales. With investments from Khosla Ventures and In-Q-Tel, among others, the Silicon Valley firm was able to demonstrate this technology with such exciting products as fully 3D printing, carbon fiber reinforced e-bike and scooter frames. However, now it seems as though Arevo may be at the end of its rope, as 3D Printing Industry (3DPI) reports that many of its assets are up for auction.

AREVO

AREVO “Aqua” 3D-Printing System for Composite Parts

Currently listed on the auction platform Silicon Valley Disposition are a number of pieces of capital equipment, including robotic arms, laser modules, filament extrusion 3D printers, and even Superstrata 3D printed bikes. Specifically, Arevo is auctioning three ABB IRB 4600 Robots and iRC5 robot controllers, various laser equipment—including a Laser TruPulse 2007 Nano, two Laser Line LDM 800-60 units, and twelve IPG Diode Laser Modules—two LMT Gocator 3D printer sensors, five FLIR A35 cameras, a handful of filament extrusion 3D printers, eight Superstrata 3D printed bicycles, and other machines.

The 3D printed Superstrata bike from Arevo. Image courtesy of Arevo.

Founded in 2013, Arevo initially focused on high-strength polymers for 3D printing while simultaneously developing multi-axis robotic arm extrusion to overcome anisotropic properties of extrusion 3D printing. Over time, the firm created what was ultimately called the Aqua 3D printer, which involved curing a photopolymer resin in conjunction with continuous carbon fiber.

In 2016, Arevo received backing from In-Q-Tel, the venture capital arm of the U.S. intelligence community, before ultimately pivoting to 3D printing mobility solutions in 2019. The flagship product was the Superstrata electric bicycle, which was being manufactured by facilities Arevo established in Vietnam. Meanwhile, it continued to sell Aqua machines to customers in France, Japan, and elsewhere.

By 2021, Arevo’s founder and CEO Hemant Behda had left. 3DPI noted that, according to a Vietnamese news site, Arevo’s Vietnamese facilities ceased operations in 2023 and shared the below video of questionable Superstrata assembly operations. From 2021 to 2023, the firm was being run by Le Diep Kieu Trang, former CEO of Facebook Vietnam, and her husband Sonny Vu.

The developments with Arevo in some ways parallel another recent story in the industry. The auction of Uniformity Labs’ assets, a company dedicated to producing metal powders for AM, similarly reflected the challenges facing startups in this sector. The sector is undergoing significant transformation as the larger macroeconomic environment is causing established firms to lay off employees while smaller startups shutdown completely.

Interestingly, Cincinnati Incorporated, which helped develop and manufacture the first large-scale chopped carbon fiber reinforced 3D printers, no longer sells its Big Area AM machines. Continuous Composites, a U.S. Air Force-supported startup developing continuous carbon fiber 3D printing technology not entirely dissimilar to that of Arevo, has not had as strong of a go-to-market strategy as might be otherwise expected. Meanwhile, other AM firms focused on chopped carbon fiber extrusion using industrial robotic arms, like Caracol, seem to be on the ascent.

Mergers and acquisitions are still expected, but it’s strange to see that, rather than Uniformity or Arevo outright acquired, their equipment is being sold at auction. It could be that potential buyers are struggling financially themselves and, therefore, unable to purchase entire businesses. There could also be other trends at work that aren’t fully clear related to the direction that carbon fiber 3D printing is taking. 3DPrint.com has reached out to Arevo for comment and will update the article if/when we receive a response.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Rickie Fowler Spotted with Cobra’s New 3D Printed Lob Wedge at American Express Tournament

Markforged Introduces Performance Advisor: Automated Strength Analysis for 3D Printed Parts

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchElectronicsScience & Technology

Optically Active Nanostructures 3D Printed by Austrian Research Team

For more than a decade, a research team at Austria’s Graz University of Technology has been developing a method for manufacturing nanostructures with 3D geometries. In November 2023, the team...

January 19, 2024
Featured
3D Printing3D SoftwareBusinessElectronicsFeatured StoriesQuality Control

Design Software Mega-Merger: Synopsys Plans to Buy Ansys for $35B

A funny thing happened on the way to all of the hypothetical additive manufacturing (AM) mega-mergers floated throughout 2023: none of them ended up taking place. Despite the fact that...

January 15, 2024
3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

Why Choose Metal Powder Bed Fusion 3D Printing for Your Business

Metal powder bed fusion (MPBF) is a 3D printing technology where a high-powered energy source  fuses particles of metal powder into complex shapes. MPBF is a popular metal 3D printing...

January 10, 2024
3D Printers3D PrintingNorth America

Markforged and Hartwig Join Forces for a New Era in Midwest 3D Printing

In a move to enhance the Midwest’s manufacturing landscape, Hartwig, a key player in advanced manufacturing solutions, has teamed up with 3D printing specialist Markforged (NYSE: MKFG). This collaboration holds...

December 22, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec

Countdown to Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2024

countdownmail.com
AMR Military
EOS FDR
JEOL
HP
3DXTECH
Formnext Germany
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Velo3D
Flashforge
FacFox
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides