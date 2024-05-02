3DPOD Episode 197: Ceramics 3D Printing with Johannes Homa, Lithoz CEO

Lithoz is a pioneer in the 3D printing of technical ceramics, initially using a ceramic-loaded stereolithography process and later adopting multiple technologies. Johannes Homa, a researcher turned entrepreneur, discusses his transition from academia to business. In this episode of the 3DPOD, our conversation covers ceramics, the development of technologies, and business growth. Johannes provides insight into Lithoz and shares how the company is advancing the use of a new class of materials.
