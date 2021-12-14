AMS 2022: Early Bird Rate for NYC 3D Printing Event Expires December 15

Additive Manufacturing Strategies, the foremost 3D printing event in the northeast, is coming to New York City this spring, March 1st through the 3rd. While last year our 3D printing conference was held in a virtual format, AMS 2022 will be a hybrid event, with live in-person and online, as well as on-demand, options. If you do want to attend in-person, you’ll want to register soon, as tickets are limited due to safety restrictions. Plus, rates are going up tomorrow, so if you want to save a little money, now would be a good time to register!

The event, hosted by SmarTech Analysis and 3DPrint.com, is adding new sponsors and speakers every day—with 45 sessions, there will be a lot of ground to cover. Each day of AMS will include panels and keynote presentations on nine critically important vertical segments in the additive manufacturing industry, with each day covering three topics.

Tuesday, March 1st will focus on Compact Industrial Metal AM, Metals and New Materials, and Large-Format AM, with VELO3D as the vertical sponsor for this last topic. CELLINK is the vertical sponsor for Bioprinting on Wednesday, March 2nd, which will also include 3D Printing for Healthcare and 3D Printing for Dentistry topics. On Thursday, March 3rd, GE Additive is the vertical sponsor for Automation, Rapid Manufacturing, and Software, while EOS is the vertical sponsor for AM in Aviation and Space; the vertical sponsorship for AM in the Automotive Industry is still available. Stifel Global Technology Group, which we partnered with on our virtual AM Investment Strategies event, is the Presenting Sponsor for AMS 2022, and 3D Systems is the Diamond Sponsor for the event. To learn more about all of our sponsors, don’t miss the Sponsors’ Showcase on Monday afternoon, March 1st.

All the panels at AMS 2022 will be moderated and allow for Q&A sessions, both for in-person attendees and online ones. In addition to more than six hours of live sessions each day, there will also be plenty of time to network with other attendees and enjoy discussions with exhibitors and sponsors. To date, nearly 50 speakers have been confirmed, including Christopher Bishop, Chief Reinvention Officer for Improvising Careers, who will be the Chairperson of AMS 2022. Other exciting speakers include Igal Kaptsan, Software General Manager for GE Additive, presenting the sponsor keynote for the Automation, Rapid Manufacturing and Software vertical; Ankit Saharan, Senior Manager – Metal Technology, EOS North America, presenting the sponsor keynote for the AM in Aviation and Space vertical; and 3D Systems’ President and CEO Jeff Graves, who will present the conference sponsor keynote.

The next early bird registration expires the evening of Wednesday, December 15th, so you only have one day left to take advantage of the savings. In-person registration is currently $1,199, but will go up to $1,399 on the 16th, while online tickets will increase from $139 to $189; you can register here. All attendees must be fully vaccinated to attend AMS 2022 in-person, and mask-wearing will be dependent on the government rules at the time of the event; for more information on this and other questions, check out the FAQs. We hope to see you there!

