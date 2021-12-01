Additive Manufacturing Strategies

AMS 2022 Lines up New Speakers and Sponsors for 3D Printing Event

1 hour by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing EventsBioprintingMetal 3D PrintingSmarTech Analysis
The Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) summit is scheduled to take place in New York City this coming March 1 to 3, 2022 in a hybrid format: in-person and online, as well as on-demand. The event, hosted by SmarTech Analysis and 3DPrint.com, is beginning to take shape as new sponsors and participants jump on board.

With 3D Systems as Diamond Sponsor, CEO Jeff Graves will be giving the Conference Sponsor Keynote on the first day of the event, March 1. Graves has taken the 3D printing stalwart into a new direction, not only ensuring that the ship stays afloat financially but also investing heavily in bioprinting, potentially establishing 3D Systems as a leader in the space.

Human vasculature model created using Print to Perfusion process.

Human vasculature model created using Print to Perfusion process. Image courtesy of United Therapeutics.

Additionally, AMS 2022 has taken on several other sponsors, which include CELLINK, the vertical sponsor for the Bioprinting track on the second day of the event, March 2. EOS is the vertical sponsor for the Aviation and Space track taking place on the final day of AMS on March 3. Others include 3YOURMIND as a gold sponsor and Craftcloud as a general sponsor of the event. We will also have participation from our colleagues at All3DP, 3Dnatives, and 3D Printing Industry who will act as moderators.

With Stifel Global Technology Group as Presenting Sponsor, AMS 2022 will feature three verticals across three days as follows:

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022

  • Compact Industrial Metal AM
  • Large-format AM (sponsored by VELO3D)
  • Metals and New Materials

WEDNESDAY, March 2, 2022

  • 3D Printing for Healthcare
  • 3D Printing for Dentistry
  • Bioprinting (sponsored by Cellink)

THURSDAY, March 3, 2022

  • Automation, Rapid Manufacturing and Software
  • AM in Aviation and Space (sponsored by EOS)
  • AM in the Automotive Industry

Other exhibitors will be involved either in-person or in our virtual exhibit hall. Lawrence Gasman of SmarTech Analysis has plans for over 60 speakers over three days. Register for the event here.

