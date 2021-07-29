SmarTech and Stifel Launch Online Event for 3D Printing Investment

Ahead of RAPID 2021, SmarTech Analysis and Stifel Global Technology Group will be hosting an event dedicated to investment in the 3D printing industry. The half-day online summit, AM Investment Strategies, will take place September 9, 2021 and see lively discussions about the investment environment in public and private additive manufacturing (AM) markets. Attendees can register for free here.
The event will feature two panels, in which CEOs and industry leaders will participate alongside experts from SmarTech and Stifel to examine the bustling market activity and project what the future of the industry looks like, relying on real market data. This includes the numerous SPAC mergers, equity offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital investments that have taken place.
As discussed in a recent interview with Stifel, the investment banking firm has led nine of the most important digital manufacturing deals, representing $3 billion in value altogether. This included Fathom’s recent $1.5 billion merger with special purpose acquisition company Altimar Acquisition Corp, in which it served as Joint Placement Agent on the $80M PIPE associated with the deal.
SmarTech, a sibling company of 3DPrint.com, is the leading firm dedicated to AM research, market data and consulting. It has worked with the majority of the leading original equipment manufacturers and numerous multinational industrial and financial firms.
The event will feature the following speakers:
- Benny Buller, VELO3D, CEO
- Arno Held, AM Ventures, Managing Director
- Jos Burger, Ultimaker, Board Member
- Greg Kress, Shapeways, CEO
- Yoav Zief, Stratasys, CEO
- Max Lobovsky, Formlabs, CEO
- John Hartner, The ExOne Company, CEO
- Ryan Martin, FATHOM, CEO
- Mohsen Seifi, ASTM, Director of Global AM Programs
- Bryan Dow, Stifel, Managing Director
- Stephen Butkow, Stifel, Managing Director
- Scott Dunham, SmarTech, EVP Research
- Joris Peels, SmarTech, VP Consulting
- Michael Molitch-Hou, 3DPrint.com, Editor-in-Chief
“We are thankful to Sifel for their support, and to all the companies and panelists for their participation. AM Investment Strategies brings together an unparalleled gathering of CEOs and leaders from the 3D printing industry. It’s a great opportunity to gain perspective and insight on 3D printing investment and we are proud to present it,” said Alan Meckler, CEO of 3DR Holdings, SmarTech’s parent company.
“With record M&A and investment activity in 2021, now is a great time to take stock of where the market is today, learn from what worked and didn’t work historically, and be positioned for sustained growth and capital formation in the Digital Manufacturing market for many years to come. The AM Investment Strategies event brings together entrepreneurs, investors and investment bankers to discuss and debate this roadmap,” noted Bryan Dow and Stephen Butkow, Managing Directors in Stifel’s Global Technology Investment Banking Group.
“It’s been thrilling to watch the spectacular growth of the additive manufacturing industry in recent years. SmarTech Analysis has been there all along with data and research to guide executive decision making in the industry. Stifel has been there with the finance to make the industry grow. This first-of-a-kind event will point to how our organizations will bring even more success to the additive business in the future,” said Lawrence Gasman, President of SmarTech Analysis.
Register for the event for free at aminvestmentstrategies.com. For more information, contact [email protected].
You May Also Like
Mighty Buildings Takes in $22M to Advance Construction 3D Printing
Mighty Buildings has just added another $22 million to its Series B funding round, during which it had already raised $40 million. In total, the Oakland, California startup has collected...
MX3D Installs Metal 3D Printed Bridge in Amsterdam
It has been a long wait, but, after two years of anticipation, Dutch 3D printing startup MX3D has finally installed its metal 3D printed bridge in Amsterdam. When first announced...
“World’s First” 3D Printed School Opens in Malawi, Africa
The first 3D printed school has been inaugurated in Malawi, thanks to 14Trees, a joint venture between LafargeHolcim and the CDC Group, and a BOD2 3D printer from COBOD. The...
Swiss Chemical Giant Sika Introduces Concrete 3D Printer
If there was any doubt that additive construction was becoming a serious sector, those doubts should be eliminated now. Sika Corporation has unveiled its own concrete 3D printing technology. Tackling...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.