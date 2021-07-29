SmarTech and Stifel Launch Online Event for 3D Printing Investment

Ahead of RAPID 2021, SmarTech Analysis and Stifel Global Technology Group will be hosting an event dedicated to investment in the 3D printing industry. The half-day online summit, AM Investment Strategies, will take place September 9, 2021 and see lively discussions about the investment environment in public and private additive manufacturing (AM) markets. Attendees can register for free here.

The event will feature two panels, in which CEOs and industry leaders will participate alongside experts from SmarTech and Stifel to examine the bustling market activity and project what the future of the industry looks like, relying on real market data. This includes the numerous SPAC mergers, equity offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital investments that have taken place.

As discussed in a recent interview with Stifel, the investment banking firm has led nine of the most important digital manufacturing deals, representing $3 billion in value altogether. This included Fathom’s recent $1.5 billion merger with special purpose acquisition company Altimar Acquisition Corp, in which it served as Joint Placement Agent on the $80M PIPE associated with the deal.

SmarTech, a sibling company of 3DPrint.com, is the leading firm dedicated to AM research, market data and consulting. It has worked with the majority of the leading original equipment manufacturers and numerous multinational industrial and financial firms.

The event will feature the following speakers:

Benny Buller, VELO3D, CEO

Arno Held, AM Ventures, Managing Director

Jos Burger, Ultimaker, Board Member

Greg Kress, Shapeways, CEO

Yoav Zief, Stratasys, CEO

Max Lobovsky, Formlabs, CEO

John Hartner, The ExOne Company, CEO

Ryan Martin, FATHOM, CEO

Mohsen Seifi, ASTM, Director of Global AM Programs

Bryan Dow, Stifel, Managing Director

Stephen Butkow, Stifel, Managing Director

Scott Dunham, SmarTech, EVP Research

Joris Peels, SmarTech, VP Consulting

Michael Molitch-Hou, 3DPrint.com, Editor-in-Chief

“We are thankful to Sifel for their support, and to all the companies and panelists for their participation. AM Investment Strategies brings together an unparalleled gathering of CEOs and leaders from the 3D printing industry. It’s a great opportunity to gain perspective and insight on 3D printing investment and we are proud to present it,” said Alan Meckler, CEO of 3DR Holdings, SmarTech’s parent company.

“With record M&A and investment activity in 2021, now is a great time to take stock of where the market is today, learn from what worked and didn’t work historically, and be positioned for sustained growth and capital formation in the Digital Manufacturing market for many years to come. The AM Investment Strategies event brings together entrepreneurs, investors and investment bankers to discuss and debate this roadmap,” noted Bryan Dow and Stephen Butkow, Managing Directors in Stifel’s Global Technology Investment Banking Group.

“It’s been thrilling to watch the spectacular growth of the additive manufacturing industry in recent years. SmarTech Analysis has been there all along with data and research to guide executive decision making in the industry. Stifel has been there with the finance to make the industry grow. This first-of-a-kind event will point to how our organizations will bring even more success to the additive business in the future,” said Lawrence Gasman, President of SmarTech Analysis.

Register for the event for free at aminvestmentstrategies.com. For more information, contact [email protected].

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.