SmarTech and Stifel Launch Online Event for 3D Printing Investment

6 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing EventsBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

Share this Article

Ahead of RAPID 2021, SmarTech Analysis and Stifel Global Technology Group will be hosting an event dedicated to investment in the 3D printing industry. The half-day online summit, AM Investment Strategies, will take place September 9, 2021 and see lively discussions about the investment environment in public and private additive manufacturing (AM) markets. Attendees can register for free here.

The event will feature two panels, in which CEOs and industry leaders will participate alongside experts from SmarTech and Stifel to examine the bustling market activity and project what the future of the industry looks like, relying on real market data. This includes the numerous SPAC mergers, equity offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital investments that have taken place.

VELO3D CEO Benny Buller is just one of the experts who will be participating in AM Investment Strategies. Image courtesy of VELO3D.

As discussed in a recent interview with Stifel, the investment banking firm has led nine of the most important digital manufacturing deals, representing $3 billion in value altogether. This included Fathom’s recent $1.5 billion merger with special purpose acquisition company Altimar Acquisition Corp, in which it served as Joint Placement Agent on the $80M PIPE associated with the deal.

SmarTech, a sibling company of 3DPrint.com, is the leading firm dedicated to AM research, market data and consulting. It has worked with the majority of the leading original equipment manufacturers and numerous multinational industrial and financial firms.

The event will feature the following speakers:

  • Benny Buller, VELO3D, CEO
  • Arno Held, AM Ventures, Managing Director
  • Jos Burger, Ultimaker, Board Member
  • Greg Kress, Shapeways, CEO
  • Yoav Zief, Stratasys, CEO
  • Max Lobovsky, Formlabs, CEO
  • John Hartner, The ExOne Company, CEO
  • Ryan Martin, FATHOM, CEO
  • Mohsen Seifi, ASTM, Director of Global AM Programs
  • Bryan Dow, Stifel, Managing Director
  • Stephen Butkow, Stifel, Managing Director
  • Scott Dunham, SmarTech, EVP Research
  • Joris Peels, SmarTech, VP Consulting
  • Michael Molitch-Hou, 3DPrint.com, Editor-in-Chief

“We are thankful to Sifel for their support, and to all the companies and panelists for their participation. AM Investment Strategies brings together an unparalleled gathering of CEOs and leaders from the 3D printing industry. It’s a great opportunity to gain perspective and insight on 3D printing investment and we are proud to present it,” said Alan Meckler, CEO of 3DR Holdings, SmarTech’s parent company.

“With record M&A and investment activity in 2021, now is a great time to take stock of where the market is today, learn from what worked and didn’t work historically, and be positioned for sustained growth and capital formation in the Digital Manufacturing market for many years to come. The AM Investment Strategies event brings together entrepreneurs, investors and investment bankers to discuss and debate this roadmap,” noted Bryan Dow and Stephen Butkow, Managing Directors in Stifel’s Global Technology Investment Banking Group.

“It’s been thrilling to watch the spectacular growth of the additive manufacturing industry in recent years. SmarTech Analysis has been there all along with data and research to guide executive decision making in the industry. Stifel has been there with the finance to make the industry grow.  This first-of-a-kind event will point to how our organizations will bring even more success to the additive business in the future,” said Lawrence Gasman, President of SmarTech Analysis.

Register for the event for free at aminvestmentstrategies.com. For more information, contact [email protected].

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Materialise 3D Prints 20,000 Bike Parts for High-End Brand

3D Printed Air Ducts from Recycled Plastic Cut Energy and Material Footprint for Office Buildings

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

BusinessConstruction 3D PrintingSustainability

Mighty Buildings Takes in $22M to Advance Construction 3D Printing

Mighty Buildings has just added another $22 million to its Series B funding round, during which it had already raised $40 million. In total, the Oakland, California startup has collected...

July 27, 2021
3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

MX3D Installs Metal 3D Printed Bridge in Amsterdam

It has been a long wait, but, after two years of anticipation, Dutch 3D printing startup MX3D has finally installed its metal 3D printed bridge in Amsterdam. When first announced...

July 9, 2021
3D PrintingConstruction 3D Printing

“World’s First” 3D Printed School Opens in Malawi, Africa

The first 3D printed school has been inaugurated in Malawi, thanks to 14Trees, a joint venture between LafargeHolcim and the CDC Group, and a BOD2 3D printer from COBOD. The...

June 30, 2021
3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D Printing

Swiss Chemical Giant Sika Introduces Concrete 3D Printer

If there was any doubt that additive construction was becoming a serious sector, those doubts should be eliminated now. Sika Corporation has unveiled its own concrete 3D printing technology. Tackling...

June 29, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies 2021

September 9, 2021

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides