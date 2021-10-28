Additive Manufacturing Strategies: 3D Printing Summit Returns March 1-3, 2022

In February of 2020, just a few weeks before the world began shutting down due to the COVID-19 crisis, 3DPrint.com and SmarTech Analysis held our third annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies event, focused on the business of 3D printing for medical, dental, and metal applications. The first AMS summit was held in Washington, DC in 2018, while the 2019 and 2020 events both took place in Boston.

Last year, again thanks to the pandemic, AMS was held in a virtual format, and while it went really well, we did miss seeing everyone. So we’re happy to announce that AMS 2022 will be held as a hybrid event this spring, both online and in-person from March 1st through March 3rd, and that’s not all that’s different—the event is also moving to another state, and will now be the only 3D printing event in New York!

“This is the foremost 3D Printing event in the northeast,” the event website states. “Over 1,000 people will be attending this event (both in-person and online) from all over the world. AMS includes panels and keynotes on 9 vertical topics most critical in the fast-growing world of additive manufacturing.”

Each of those nine verticals—three per day—is devoted to coverage on a specific topic, and each vertical is available for an Exclusive Sponsorship. Tuesday, March 1st, will be focused on metal 3D printing topics, and the specific verticals will be Compact Industrial Metal AM, Large-Format AM, and Metals and New Materials. We’re very pleased to announce that Stifel Global Technology Group, which we partnered with on our virtual AM Investment Strategies event, has already signed on as the Presenting Sponsor for the metal AM vertical.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, the event will cover 3D Printing for Healthcare, 3D Printing for Dentistry, and Bioprinting, and Thursday, March 3rd will be devoted to Automation, Rapid Manufacturing and Software, AM in Aviation and Space, and AM in the Automotive Industry.

There will be more than 45 sessions during AMS 2022, with over 60 speakers, making up more than six hours of live sessions each day of the summit. Exhibitors will be presented live, but you’ll easily be able to interact and network in the expo hall whether you’re there in-person or attending from your computer screen. All panels will be moderated and include time for Q&A at the end, and there will also be a live video Q&A in the general sessions. AMS 2022 will also offer a branded networking lounge for live attendee and sponsor meetings, both in-person and via video, as well as graphic branding and sponsor content downloads for those attending online. All the panels and sessions will be archived and available for registered attendees to view through the end of March 2022.

Due to safety restrictions, there are a limited number of in-person tickets available for AMS 2022, so you’ll want to register soon if you’re interested. The early bird rate of $899 is available through November 19th, 2021, before it goes up to $1,199, and those who attend in-person must be fully vaccinated, and will also get to enjoy daily continental breakfast and lunch, as well as a networking reception on March 1st. For those interested in attending virtually, which allows for both live and on-demand viewing, the early bird rate is $99, and will go up to $139 on November 19th. If you register before this Sunday, October 31st, you’ll be entitled to a 20% discount on research reports from SmarTech Analysis, so act fast!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.