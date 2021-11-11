3D Printing Formnext Announcements: Fabrica Group, BOFA, Wayland Additive, & Mimaki

Just a few days out from the main event in Frankfurt, and we’re still hearing more and more Formnext announcements every day. The Formnext 2021: AM live and in color exhibition, with Italy as the partner country, will take place from November 16th through 19th, with more than 500 3D printing companies expected to attend in-person, though they’ll need to follow some specific rules to be there. But, to accommodate everyone, Formnext is also holding Digital Days from November 30th through December 1st for those who may not be able or ready to travel.

Whether you’re attending Formnext in-person or from your computer again this year, here are a few more exciting announcements:

Fabrica Group Presenting Fabrica 2.0 Micro AM Technology

The Fabrica Group, formerly Nanofabrica before it was acquired by Nano Dimension this spring, will be showcasing its Fabrica 2.0 micro AM system during Formnext, which marks the first time the system has been exhibited in Europe after it was debuted at RAPID this fall. Based around a Digital Light Processor (DLP) engine but combined with adaptive optics to deliver single micron resolution, the Fabrica 2.0 has 250 trillion voxels in the build volume, which means the printer can not only apply a huge amount of data onto one part for high precision, but it can also accommodate a large number of end-use parts in one build. The system also features an array of sensors, which allows for a closed feedback loop that helps in printing accurate components.

Additionally, the company will also have various parts displayed at Formnext that demonstrate the precision and quality that its new Fabrica 2.0 can offer. Fabrica Group developed proprietary materials based on common industry polymers to help achieve ultra-high resolution in its 3D printed components.

“For manufacturers looking at the possibilities of using AM to complement or replace conventional production technologies for micro plastic parts, there are a number of compelling considerations,” said Avi Cohen, Head of Strategic Sales for Fabrica Group. “Through the Fabrica 2.0 micro AM technology, micron tolerances can be achieved repeatably on features on parts measuring less that a millimeter in all dimensions. Many micro plastic parts today are required with extremely exacting tolerances and feature sizes, and not only can the Fabrica 2.0 attain these levels of accuracy, but it can also allow the production of parts with a geometric complexity impossible using legacy manufacturing processes. Micro 3D printing essentially promotes design freedom, and so facilitates the production of parts and components without many of the limitations associated with more conventional production processes. In addition, micro AM requires no tooling, and so the lead times for production are significantly reduced as are the costs of production, especially when looking at short to medium volume runs.”

Come visit Fabrica Group at Formnext in Booth C131, Hall 12.1.

BOFA International Updated 3D PrintPRO 4, New 3D PrintPRO HT

Global fume extraction and filtration leader BOFA International redesigned and enhanced its 3D PrintPRO 4 technology, giving the industrial system an expanded filtration capacity and wider filtration airflow ranges. The machine, meant for larger AM processes like DLP, material jetting, FFF, and stereolithography, features a deeper carbon bed that can catch a greater volume of potentially harmful fumes, as well as advanced multi-stage gas filtration and larger HEPA filters, which makes it possible to hook multiple 3D printers up to one BOFA unit to keep equipment clear of particular residue and workplaces free from airborne contaminants and odors. The improved 3D PrintPRO 4, on display at Formnext, has been tested to UKCA, CE, UL, and cUL standards.

The company is also introducing its new 3D PrintPRO HT at the event next week, which was designed explicitly for filtering high-temperature (HT) 3D printing processes. Typically, HT 3D printing can be a challenge for filtration systems that work to remove the hot airborne fumes, nanoparticles, and gases that are emitted, but the 3D PrintPRO HT uses thermal insulation and advanced electronics components to filter out the HT gas and particulates that come from AM systems processing polymers at temperatures up of to 932°F. BOFA says this improved filtration performance is a 50% increase over the other models in its own PrintPRO range.

"This is another market innovation that is keeping pace with advances in 3D print technology. It enables operators to benefit from high performance polymers, safe in the knowledge that they are helping protect the work environment and their investment in equipment," Haydn Knight, Sales & Marketing Director at BOFA, said about the new 3D PrintPRO HT. "We know that high temperature 3D printers are increasingly in demand for the quality and diverse range of products they create – everything from medical devices and aeronautical components to bicycles and sports equipment – and the 3D PrintPRO HT will facilitate the wider adoption of this technology."

You can see BOFA’s 3D PrintPRO 4 and 3D PrintPRO HT at Booth E22, Hall 12.0 next week.

Wayland Additive Exhibiting Calibur3 Metal 3D Printing

Wayland Additive will be exhibiting its Calibur3 metal 3D printer, featuring the NeuBeam process, at a high-profile industrial B2B event for the first time at Formnext. When compared to current processes, NeuBeam—a new powder bed fusion (PBF) technology—is said to offer a simplified powder removal process and much less post-processing, as well as the chance to use more metal materials in printing fully dense parts with a 300 x 300 x 450 mm print volume. With this larger build volume, Wayland says that thanks to NeuBeam, users won’t have to worry about gas cross-flow, residual stress, or pre-sintering the powder bed when it comes to printing, and the Calibur3D also offers an integrated, real-time in-process monitoring control system, making for a very stable platform.

The Calibur3 moved to commercial availability earlier this year, and the first machine has already been sold to Canadian company Exergy Solutions, with a strong pipeline of other high-quality prospective buyers as well.

“We curated the launch of our Calibur3 system via a well-attended virtual event in March this year, which we followed up with a highly choreographed open day on site at our HQ in Huddersfield as we navigated the tight pandemic restrictions that were in place at the time,” said Wayland Additive’s CEO Will Richardson. “Being able to invite key professionals looking to assess the nature of our novel metal AM technology to come and meet us, see the Calibur3 machine, and see the parts we are making using the NeuBeam process at Formnext feels overdue and hugely exciting. There is nothing like having the time to discuss specific customer applications face-to-face, and to get under the skin of particular industrial requirements for metal AM. We have set up a meeting booking form where attendees can book a meeting slot with one of our team, and we look forward to discussing just what Wayland can bring to the table when it comes to the cost-effective production of metal AM products hitherto impossible to manufacture.”

You can visit Wayland Additive at Booth B139 in Hall 12 next week.

Mimaki Launching New End-to-End 3D Printing Solution

Inkjet printer and cutting system manufacturer Mimaki Europe will be launching its new technologies at Formnext, which combine to offer a complete end-to-end 3D printing solution that uses automation to help optimize and streamline the production of models, thus speeding up the adoption of full-color 3D printing. First, the new subscription-based Mimaki 3D Print prep Pro cloud-based software service helps users prepare and finalize their files for printing by autocorrecting errors in thickness, size, hollow shape, material color, VRM data, and more optimizing the 3D data. Users can also specify certain conditions for automatic correction according to the 3D model they’re making, resulting in a more straightforward process. This fast, user-friendly software is compatible with all Mimaki 3DUJ series printers, including its latest, the Mimaki 3DUJ-2207, which can also benefit from its other new product, the intelligent support materials removal unit Mimaki 3DCS-322.

The automated post-processing unit was developed in collaboration with AM Solutions – 3D post-processing technology (a brand of the Rösler Group) and should help speed up the post-print workflow. The software-driven technology is Industry 4.0-ready, offering a fast, consistent, repeatable support removal process while still maintaining the color nuances and detailed geometries of the 3D printed parts.

“Bringing together AM Solutions’ specialism and Mimaki’s expertise has produced a truly innovative, safe and simple post processing solution with an attractive price-performance ratio. By presenting this new system alongside our new software service and latest printing technology, we aim to provide Formnext visitors with an experience that will make this eagerly-anticipated event worth the wait,” said Arjen Evertse, General Manager Sales EMEA, Mimaki.

You can visit Mimaki at Formnext in Booth G21, Hall 12.1.

