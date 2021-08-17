Over 100 Expert Speakers to Present on Additive Manufacturing at RAPID + TCT 2021

There’s now less than a month before the all-important, in-person RAPID + TCT 2021 event comes to McCormick Place in Chicago from September 13-15 for its 30th year. The annual conference, produced by 3D technology event leaders SME and Rapid News Publications, is a can’t-miss event in the AM industry, and for good reason:

“Known worldwide as North America’s most important and largest additive manufacturing event, RAPID + TCT provides everything you need to know about the latest 3D technologies, all under one roof. It is where you will witness groundbreaking product announcements, experience 200+ hands-on exhibits, learn real-world additive manufacturing solutions from the industry’s most respected experts and network with thousands of industry peers. At the RAPID + TCT conference, over 100 industry leaders go beyond the hype to bring you real-world solutions to advance your manufacturing processes,” the website says.

For this year’s RAPID, the comprehensive lineup will be specifically focused on three key themes: Evaluation, Adoption, and Optimization. For each theme, industry leaders will share real-life examples of how they’re implementing additive manufacturing and discuss how the technology is transforming traditional manufacturing. The RAPID + TCT Event Schedule is really helpful if you’re looking to follow along with one or more specific themes, as you can actually filter by the color-coded themes, as well as by location, cost, day, and type of presentation.

If you’re new to the industry and looking to learn more about the capabilities and limitations of 3D printing, in search of AM guidance, or investigating whether or not the technology is a good solution for your business, you can attend sessions and presentations that are focused around the theme of Evaluation, including “Building a Better Business Case for Additive Manufacturing and Multi-Jet Fusion” by Enerpac’s Manufacturing Technology Manager Michael Rosplock at 4 pm EST on Monday the 13th; “The Cost of Metal AM Post Processing: A Case Study” by Bernie Kerschbaum, the CEO of Rosler Metal Finishing USA, at 1 pm EST on Tuesday the 14th; and “3D Scanning and Scanning Output Options” at 12 pm EST on Wednesday the 15th, presented by Exact Metrology’s Greg Groth, Division Manager – Wisconsin Office.

“If you have already invested in AM and want to discover more ways to leverage the technology within your organizations, join Adoption presentations designed to provide you with an in-depth understanding of how industries have successfully implemented the technology to drive innovation and business growth,” the website explains.

There are several Adoption-themed presentations, such as “Experiences in Additive Manufacturing Technologies for Aerospace Applications” at 11 am EST on the 13th by David Waller, Principal Engineer at Ball Aerospace; “Point of Care Manufacturing: The Veterans Health Administration Experience,” by VA Puget Sound Health Care System’s Beth Ripley, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Radiology, and Brian Strzelecki, Research Engineer, at 12 pm EST on the 13th; “Applications or Technology: What Will Drive Production AM?” on the 14th at 2 pm EST by Forecast 3D’s VP – Commercial Ken Burns; and ” Rugged 3D Printing in Austere Environments” at 11 am EST on the 15th by Kenneth Church, PhD, the CEO of nScrypt Inc.

The Optimization theme is for those who already have advanced knowledge of the AM market and are ready for the next step. These presentations will help you identify new business models by showcasing on new and emerging materials, technologies, and methods, and show you how to maximize the efficiency, performance, and profitability of mature AM installations. Examples of sessions focused on this theme include “Advances in 3D-Printed Food, Medicine and Electronics” at 10 am EST on the 13th by Noah Mostow with Wohlers Associates; “New & Emerging Trends in Design for Additive Simulation,” by Brent Stucker, PhD, Distinguished Engineer in Additive Manufacturing with ANSYS, at 11 am EST on the 14th; “Additive Manufacturing of Multifunctional Polymer Networks” at 1 pm EST on the 14th by Research Engineer Frank Gardea, PhD, at the U.S. Army CCDC Army Research Laboratory; and “Efficient Process Parameter Optimization Using Machine Learning” by Senvol President Annie Wang at 1 pm EST on the 15th.

During the three days at RAPID, attendees will hear from industry leaders about the latest applications, processes, and research in AM, how they’re implementing the technology, and how it’s changing traditional manufacturing, during three Keynote Presentations, over 70 conference sessions, 14 Medical Additive Manufacturing (MAM) Presentations, and 11 interactive Thought Leadership Panels. The keynotes and Thought Leadership panels will all be held on the Main Stage, while the MAM presentations will all be in Medical AM Classroom D, with the exception of “Hospital-Based 3D Printing: Better Patient Care Through In-House Manufacturing?” from 1:30-2:45 pm EST on Tuesday the 14th, which will be on the Main Stage and include the following panelists:

Andy Christensen, FSME, Adjunct Faculty, Dept. of Radiology, University of Cincinnati

Peter Liacouras, PhD, Director of Services, 3D Medical Applications Center, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Jonathan Morris, MD, Mayo Clinic

Beth Ripley, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Radiology, VA Puget Sound Health Care System

Justin Ryan, PhD, Research Scientist, Rady Children’s Hospital

Speaking of the Main Stage, Melissa Orme, PhD, Vice President of the Boeing Company, will be the event’s first Keynote Speaker on Monday the 13th. In a presentation titled “How AM is Disrupting the Aerospace Industry: Opportunities and Challenges on the Road Ahead,” she will discuss what’s required to scale additive manufacturing, challenges associated with the technology disrupting manufacturing in aerospace, the circumstances in which AM will provide value, and more.

Terry Wohlers, FSME, Principal Consultant and President of Wohlers Associates, Inc., will deliver his keynote presentation, “An Industry 30+ Years in the Making,” on Tuesday the 13th. According to Wohlers research, the AM industry has grown by an annual average of 26.1% per year since 1989, and this presentation will be focused on the impact additive manufacturing has had the economy, as well as on startups, in addition to recognizing what obstacles prevent businesses and organizations from realizing the benefits of the technology.

On Wednesday the 14th, Mark Wehde, Chair – Mayo Clinic Engineering, will deliver the final keynote presentation, “How Technology is Changing Healthcare,” which is pretty self-explanatory. Wehde will discuss how additive manufacturing, and other Industry 4.0 technologies like AI, robotics, data analytics, and more, are changing the healthcare industry.

Thanks to the more than 100 expert speakers at this year’s RAPID + TCT, attendees will learn how 3D printing is being adopted and optimized for a wide variety of applications from some of the biggest names in manufacturing, including:

Amazon

BAE Systems

Boeing

Bosch

Ford

General Motors

Honeywell

Johnson & Johnson

Lockheed Martin

Medtronic

NASA

Northrup Grumman

Procter & Gamble

Raytheon

Reebok

Stryker

Tesla

Toyota

Wells Fargo

Register for RAPID + TCT 2021 today to start receiving event updates for the show. You can also register for free as the guest of a featured exhibitor or partner. If you register for an Expo Pass with promo code RP21EXPO100, you’ll get access to all the Exhibits, Event Special Features, SME ZONE, Keynotes and Thought Leadership Panels. We hope to see you there!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.