RAPID + TCT Celebrate 30th Year with More 3D Printing Presentations, Speakers, & Exhibitors

I think it’s safe to say that last year, we all missed the industry juggernaut that is RAPID + TCT, North America’s largest, most important additive manufacturing event. But now it’s back, and promises to be better than ever, as this year marks a major milestone: the annual event’s 30th year! Produced by 3D technology event leaders SME and Rapid News Publications, RAPID + TCT 2021 is coming to Chicago from September 13-15, featuring a comprehensive education lineup focused on the themes of Evaluation, Adoption, and Optimization.

“RAPID + TCT is the must-attend event for anyone implementing or exploring additive manufacturing. See the latest innovations, network with like-minded peers and industry experts, and gain insight into the countless possibilities of additive manufacturing, all at one place. The future of additive manufacturing is created here. Don’t be left behind – join us September 13-15, 2021 in Chicago, IL to help build it,” the website states.

Over three days, attendees will get to hear from industry leaders about how they’re implementing 3D printing, and how it’s changing the face of traditional manufacturing, during three keynote presentations, more than 70 conference presentations, 11 thought leadership panels, and 14 medical AM-specific presentations. Experts will share the latest AM applications, processes, and research during these presentations, and there will also be plenty of time to network with these leaders, buyers and sellers, and your industry peers throughout the event as well. The result of all of this? You can learn what you need to help plan and execute your own AM strategy!

There are three amazing visionary keynote speakers lined up for RAPID + TCT this year, each of whom will offer their own unique perspective on the industry. The first is Melissa Orme, PhD, Vice President of the Boeing Company, who will discuss what’s required to scale additive manufacturing, challenges associated with the technology disrupting manufacturing in the aerospace sector, the circumstances in which AM will provide value, and more. Terry Wohlers, FSME, Principal Consultant and President of Wohlers Associates, Inc., will focus on the impact additive manufacturing has had on startups and the economy in general, as well as recognizing what obstacles prevent businesses and organizations from realizing the benefits of the technology. Finally, Mark Wehde, Chair of Mayo Clinic Engineering, will talk about how 3D printing, and other Industry 4.0 technologies like AI, robotics, data analytics, and more, are changing the healthcare industry.

Speaking of 3D printing in healthcare, there will be an area on the RAPID + TCT exhibit floor just for companies that are using the technology to impact medicine and patient care, called the Medical Enabling and Emerging Technologies (MEET) Showcase. One of the fastest growing applications in our industry is medical/biomedical, and if this is what interests you, keep an eye out in the show guide for exhibitors with the MAM (Medical Additive Manufacturing) logo, as well as the MAM Classroom.

“RAPID + TCT is where the additive manufacturing community convenes, and where industry-accelerating products are launched. The expansive show floor and conference are unparalleled in the industry. It’s where you’ll see the newest 3D technologies from hundreds of exhibitors, including 3D printing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE, metrology & inspection, and related technologies. It’s also where you’ll find solutions to your toughest manufacturing challenges, straight from the most respected experts,” the website explains.

What else will RAPID + TCT 2021 offer, you ask? Plenty of featured technologies will be showcased on the show floor, including Product Development, 3D Scanning/Imaging, Additive in Plastics and Metals, Molding, Software, Tooling, Peripheral Technologies like EDM, adhesives, and laser cutting, Services, and more. Additionally, exhibitors will be showcasing some brand new products and solutions, like AM-Pick, the CeraFab Lab 3D printer, DNG Resin, the FM WaterJet 4.0, and many more. Check out the Exhibitor Directory and Floor Plan to find out where all of your favorites will be located, and find some new names to visit as well.

Other event features at RAPID + TCT are the ever-popular SME ZONE and SME ZONE Theater, a Career Development Forum targeted to college and university students and faculty members, a Startup Zone, and a Student Summit. Additionally, the RAPID Live! Digital Experience & App is new this year, and offers attendees access to exclusive content, industry resources, livestreaming, and networking tools to make connections that go past the show floor. Plus, you can compete with your fellow attendees to unlock codes and make it to the top of the leaderboard, where you’ll be eligible to win prize bundles during the show!

For all of these reasons and more, you definitely don’t want to miss RAPID + TCT 2021. So what are you waiting for—register today to start receiving event updates for the show. You can also register for free as the guest of a featured exhibitor or partner. To save the $100 expo admission fee, use the promo code beneath one of the company logos when you register; in exchange for complimentary registration, your contact information will be provided to the partner or exhibitor you choose.

