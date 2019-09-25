3DPOD Episode 14: Consumer and Affordable 3D Printers

This 3DPod Episode is filled with opinion. Here we look at our favorite affordable desktop 3D printers. We evaluate what we want to see in a printer and how far these machines have come. There is a new emerging category of printers priced from around $100 to $800 that are increasingly being sold in their thousands. With these machines, there is definitely some “buyer beware” to consider. But, even though some have caught flames these low-cost machines are opening up 3D printing to tens of thousands of new users. Do you agree with our choices of which printers we like? What other ones did we forget? Many of the 3D printers discussed here can be found in the 2019 3D printing buying guide.
Velo3D’s Zach Murphy talks about Velo’s technology and development.
We interview Formalloy’s Melanie Lang on directed energy deposition.
Greg Paulsen of Xometry talks to us about 3D printing applications.
Here we discuss 3D Printing in space.
We interview pioneering designer Scott Summit as he crosses Amsterdam on a bicycle.
Janne is another pioneering designer in 3D Printing.
Interview with 3D Scanning pioneer Michael Raphael.
3D Printers in the classroom, panacea or not?
The Fourth Industrial Revolution, what is happening now?
We’re all going to live forever with bioprinting.
The first episode: Beyond PLA.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
You May Also Like
What is Metrology Part 20 – Processing
This is a brief overview of the coding language Processing. It has great intersection within the 3D printing and image processing realms of knowledge.
Make All the Things Part 3: Vertical Garden Part 2 – User Research
This is a short summary on the first steps in building a vertical garden through collecting user research.
Make All the Things Part 3: Vertical Garden Part 3 – Design Thinking
This is a short excerpt on our current stage of this vertical farm project in terms of user research. It is requiring us to put on a design oriented thought process.
Charles River Associates International on Bioprinting
Charles River Associates International is a company that advises governments, law firms, and companies on weighty strategic matters and issues related to specific expertise that the company has. CRA may...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.