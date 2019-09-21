How 3D Printing is Changing the Cosmetics Industry

5 hours by Emily Folk 3D Design

Share this Article

Everyday products that fill a household seem simple enough to make. However, most require a complex mold process. First, a liquid is poured into a mold cavity. After it dries, the mold is peeled away to reveal the new plastic design.

Items like plastic bottles, soap dispensers and medicine bottles are all made with this process. Most cosmetics also come in plastic containers made with mold releases.

The rise of 3D printing has made it easier than ever to design complex shapes without the need for a mold. The technology is making a significant impact on several industries, including the cosmetics industry.

3D Printing in the Cosmetics Industry

3D printing won’t replace injection molding entirely. In many cases, manufacturers combine the two methods.

For example, 3D printing is preferred for prototyping, since it’s low cost and easily transportable. Injection molding, on the other hand, is fast and highly repeatable — ideal for those who want to produce a huge volume of parts at once.

Experts agree, however, that 3D printing can have a major impact on the cosmetic industry.

A Custom Approach to Makeup

In 2014, the first portable 3D makeup printer — coined Mink, a combination of makeup and ink — was unveiled. Instead of a plastic case, consumers can select makeup printed on a thin sheet of paper. Using the Mink app, consumers choose a photo, then print either the whole image or a specific color.

In 15 seconds, you can have an entire palette of printed makeup — including eye shadow, blush, brow powder, etc. — in a custom creation of up to 16.7 million hues. Grace Choi, the printer’s inventor, says lipstick, lip gloss and nail polish will soon be available.

A New Type of Mascara Brush

Photo by Breakingpic from Pexels

Chanel has decided to utilize 3D printing in their mascara brush. The brand claims they can print micro cavities directly into the brush’s bristles, allowing smooth and even application without clumping. The new bristle design also avoids the need to redip the brush. The product is on the market and is being sold worldwide. 

This revolutionary change is one of the firsts since Revlon introduced the classic tube and spiral brush design in the early 1900s. The new mascara, called Le Volume Revolution, will undoubtedly have an impact on the market. Will other manufacturers follow in the brand’s footsteps?

The Creation of Human Skin

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

One Shanghai-based cosmetic brand is set to disrupt the industry with a mission to develop cosmetics suitable for Asian women. The scientists used skin models and bio-ink technology to successfully create printed skin, complete with a dermis, epidermis and basement membrane.

Many believe this breakthrough could lead to less animal testing in the cosmetic industry. Plus, 3D printing live tissue allows cosmetic brands to invest more research into developing customized products.

An Advanced Skincare Routine

Face masks that promote skin health are extremely popular. At CES 2019, Neutrogena unveiled their new 3D printed product, MaskiD. Each mask is crafted to fit the individual wearer’s face, with ingredients suited to meet specific skin concerns, such as acne or dryness.

The tech works with a smartphone and the MaskiD app. Attach the Skin360 device, which scans the size of your pores and skin moisture levels, then offers recommendations. If you don’t have the Skin360, you’ll be asked to fill out a questionnaire and take a selfie. Afterward, a mask is 3D printed to fit your unique needs.

3D printing has already made an impact on the cosmetic industry. Many brands are turning toward the new tech as a way to create innovative designs and offer extreme personalization. Some brands have already made the leap, but will others follow suit? Only time will tell.

 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Briefs: September 21, 2019

What is Metrology Part 19 – Moire Effect in 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Design3D Printed Art3D Scanning3D SoftwareEducationScience & Technology

What is Metrology Part 20 – Processing

This is a brief overview of the coding language Processing. It has great intersection within the 3D printing and image processing realms of knowledge.

September 19, 2019
3D Design3D ScanningEducationScience & Technology

What is Metrology Part 18 – Pixelation

This is a brief article that touches on the topic of pixelation. Pixelation is very important when it comes to color measurement as well as how the physical world interfaces with the digital world through information theory.

September 17, 2019
3D Design3D Scanning3D SoftwareEducationScience & Technology

What is Metrology Part 17: Antialiasing

This is an article doing a deep dive into the techniques of antialiasing. In this field, there are many nuances that can be reveal to us that we are not aware of.

September 16, 2019
3D Design3D SoftwareScience & Technology

What is Metrology Part 16: Introductory Coding

This is a step into the world of coding and how it affects image processing. This interactive coding project helps to reinforce knowledge we have previously explored as well as new ways for us to get involved in learning more.

September 15, 2019

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
3D Printed Footware
3D Printing Books

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

All3DP FacFox 3D Systems Upload via Treatstock jawstec

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Global Events Series: Click for Dates

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 11-12, 2020
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our 3DPrint.com.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.