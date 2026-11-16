Formnext 2026: Four Booths Not to Miss!

I’ve never been to Formnext, but I do know enough about it to know that you’re not going to be able to see everything there, let alone stop at every booth. So ya gotta prioritize! Sarah Saunders got the ball rolling last week with four booths that you should check out, and here are four more that I think you don’t want to miss.

In addition to picking the exhibitors based on companies that I think deserve highlighting, I also wanted to align my selections with key AM industry trends in four areas: software, desktop, metal, and large-format robotics.

Software: Combined Build Prep and Quote Automation from AMIS & Phasio

Choosing the right workflow software is becoming ever more vital as AM output moves to higher scales, and AM software providers are creating more comprehensive solutions than ever to respond to the demand. As the Xometry deal with Siemens demonstrates, even if a single company doesn’t provide you with one answer for everything, partnerships between multiple software providers can achieve the same result.

AMIS, the Belgian provider of nesting software for AM build preparation, has such an impressive platform that I mistakenly thought it was AI-enabled until the company’s managing director, Kris Binon, set me straight. AMIS Pro lets users optimize builds to maximize the cost efficiency of every part.

In 2025, AMIS and Phasio, a San Francisco-based software firm offering automated quoting solutions for manufacturers, announced a partnership that integrates their respective strengths. The partners will be presenting at Booth F91 in Hall 12.1, and you may want to make sure to visit on Thursday, 19 November, 14:00 – 14:20, because Binon will be doing something very unique:

“As part of the event, visitors will also be invited to watch a live challenge: The Pro vs. the Machine In the demonstration, Kris Binon will prepare builds manually in AMIS Pro while Phasio sends an entire production backlog to AMIS Runtime in a single action. The challenge provides a practical comparison between traditional build preparation and automated workflows using the same production scenario.”

And if that’s not enough to motivate you, drinks and networking are planned right after the demonstration.

Desktop: Co Print Presents Quadro Fresh Off Kickstarter Launch

Another area with more relevance to production-level AM than ever before is the desktop printer market. Co Print, based in Turkey, has benefited from rising interest in desktop printers by selling unique toolhead adapter kits that enable desktop printer users to print in color.

Until now, however, Co Print hasn’t released its own 3D printer: its new system, the Quadro, is now available on Kickstarter!

The company had already completely obliterated its Kickstarter target within an hour of launch, so visit them at Hall 12.1, Booth G89 to see what all the fuss is about.

Metal AM: Wayland Additive is Eager to Hear What Applications It Can Help You With

Wayland Additive and its Calibur3 E-Beam printer have been around for a while, but the potential for electron powder bed fusion (E-PBF) is undoubtedly still untapped enough that most attendees are likely to be largely unfamiliar with it.

That’s likely to change soon as more and more applications that might not work with conventional PBF seem ripe for E-PBF, and this has a lot to do with material processing capabilities. One material that Wayland — which will be presenting in Hall 12 at Booth B139 — is excited to talk to potential customers about is tungsten, the potential for which I recently wrote a post about. If you’re having trouble sourcing components made from materials that other metal processes have demonstrated challenges with, have a chat with Wayland Additive!

Large-Format Robotics: Caracol Will Have a Diversity of Real-World Applications on Hand

Finally, large-format robotics right now seems to have as much long-term potential as just about any other AM market segment. Caracol, with a presence in Italy and Austin, Texas, is probably my favorite company in this space. Most recently, I wrote a post about how they joined forces with a couple of similarly forward-looking partners to open a large-format AM hub in Milan.

That’s what I would talk to them about if I were at Formnext, but they’ll also have applications for just about everybody. This is true whether you’re into metal:

Or composites:

One especially intriguing customer relationship that Caracol will highlight at the event is its partnership with Aectual. This Dutch company makes applications like furniture and fixtures for architectural designs, with an emphasis on circular economics. Caracol will also host talks all week at its booth with real customers, including a panel on Tuesday at 4 PM local time featuring four of the seven (!) customers Caracol will showcase throughout the week. Be sure to stop by Hall 12.1 at Booth C129.

Featured image courtesy of Formnext

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