Formnext 2026 Preview: Ceramics 3D Printing, Post-Processing, & More

In just a few weeks, it will be time for the biggest trade show extravaganza in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry. Soon, we’ll all be hopping planes bound for Frankfurt to attend Formnext 2026, November 17-20. The flurry of press releases announcing new products has already begun, and will likely continue until the day the show closes. So we’re getting a head start on our Formnext coverage!

Lithoz Highlights Include Performance Upgrade, Cooling Plates, & More

First up, 3D printed ceramics leader Lithoz will be launching a Performance Pack Upgrade for its industrial CeraFab System S65 and S65 Medical printers at this year’s Formnext. Based on a 4K projection system, the upgrade pairs doubled light intensity with a major 60% boost in resolution; the specific numbers are 120 mW/cm² light intensity and 25 µm (1016 dpi) resolution. The company says that this performance upgrade will be a ” true gamechanger” for ultra-precise processing of darker ceramics using its Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM) technology.

Lithoz will also have several examples of its successful applications on display at Formnext, like 3D printed alumina cooling plates with molybdenum-manganese (MoMn) metallization by Sigma Advanced Materials. You’ll also be able to see the company’s aluminum nitride (AIN) cooling plates, which were printed on a single CeraFab S320 platform for ultra-precise thermal management components. For the first time at Formnext, Lithoz will also display a sintered 100 x 100 mm AIN cool plate with complex inner geometries. Also, a real turbine blade at the booth will demonstrate ceramic casting cores, created and printed by Access e.V. for a major turbine engine OEM. On the medical side, Lithoz worked with ADMS (Adaptive Density Minimal Surface) leader Spherene on 3D printed hydroxyapatite spinal cages, which will be displayed at Formnext. Finally, visitors can also see its new lead-free piezoceramic geometries for medtech applications. Visit Lithoz at Formnext in Booth B50, Hall 11.0.

Admatec Launching Discovery, a Desktop Ceramic 3D Printer

Speaking of ceramics, Swiss company Admatec Additive Solutions BV, with U.S. operations in Houston, is launching the €75,000 Admaflex Discovery, a desktop DLP ceramic 3D printer, at Formnext. This is the company’s first desktop machine, with a 96 x 54 x 110 mm build volume, and is meant for anyone starting out in AM and technical ceramics. With its compact size, the Discovery should easily fit on the desktop at research institutes, universities, fab labs, and R&D team offices. The printer shares some of Admatec’s “proven operation principles” seen on the Admaflex 130 Evolution, such as a material recirculation system, Z-ax Zero clamping system, and full layer-to-layer control. The new Discovery is an open material system, supporting Al2O3 (alumina), SiO2 (silica) and base resins for custom formulations; users can work with their own ceramic slurries, or Admatec premixes. It runs on new Admaflex software 3.0, with a redesigned user interface. The Discovery is Admatec’s first printer designed to be upgradable from the start: it starts with a smaller form factor, and can be upgraded into a standalone model for more power, an increased build envelope, higher projection resolutions, and two resolution settings.

“With the Discovery, ceramic 3D printing fits on lab and fab benches and fits a first budget,” said Michiel de Bruijcker, Managing Director, Admatec Additive Solutions BV. “Because it is upgradeable, customers never outgrow their investment.”

You can see the Admaflex Discovery for yourself at Admatec’s Formnext Booth C42, Hall 11.0.

DyeMansion Launching Compact Powershot Go Machine

At Formnext 2024, DyeMansion debuted its Powershot X for blasting and surfacing, and this year, it will officially launch the Powershot Go, priced under €14,000. It’s a compact, entry-level industrial system for PolyShot Cleaning & Surfacing, and was developed alongside HP’s new entry-level Multi Jet Fusion 1200 3D printer as its official post-processing companion, though it’s also compatible with all other powder bed printing methods. The Powershot Go offers cleaning and surfacing as a combined process, or as individual processes, without any further upgrades, and features a 50L basket volume. The idea was to bring industrial-grade cleaning and surfacing to smaller production environments, like service bureaus and OEMs operating at smaller volumes, and not just large-scale environments. DyeMansion actually began development on this system in April of 2026, with a targeted launch date at Formnext. The company’s motto for Formnext 2026 is “One Finishing-Step ahead – setting standards in post-processing since 2015,” and the Powershot Go definitely fits.

“Industrial-grade post-processing is no longer reserved for large-format, high-volume operations. With this new Powershot, we are making DyeMansion Print-to-Product workflow available to a whole new segment of the market — without compromising on the quality and reliability our customers have come to expect,” said Felix Ewald, CEO & Co-Founder of DyeMansion.

Visit DyeMansion at Formnext, Booth C32, Hall 12.1, to see the new Powershot Go.

General Sales Launched for Peopoly Giga 800 3D Printer

Just six months ago, Peopoly unveiled its Giga 800 fused granulate fabrication (FGF) system for large-format pellet prints in an Early Adopter program. Last week, the new Giga 800 opened for general sales, starting at $15,000, and will make its trade show debut at Formnext. With an 800 x 800 x 800 mm build volume, fewer large models have to be split and then assembled after printing. Peopoly says the Giga 800 offers an extrusion output of up to 3 kg/h, which is great for material-intensive applications like tooling, fixtures, and large prototypes. The printer also features a dual-zone screw extruder and closed-loop servo CoreXY motion system, with screw retraction helping to reduce oozing and stringing, and Klipper Pressure Advance adjusting extrusion as the melt pressure changes during acceleration and deceleration. It also runs open source Klipper firmware, and is an open material system as well; validated materials include flexible grades (like TPU and PEBA), general-purpose materials (including PLA, ASA, and PETG), and fiber-reinforced engineering materials (such as PET-CF and PPA-GF). The Giga 800 now also features laser-assisted automatic bed leveling, which was developed in direct response to user feedback from the Early Adopter program to make first-layer setup easier.

“The laser auto-leveling came straight from our early adopters. They put Giga 800 to work, told us where setup was slowing them down, and we fixed it before opening general sale,” said Mark Peng, CEO of Siraya Tech and Peopoly. “That’s how we intend to keep developing this printer: get it into the hands of people doing real work, listen, and improve it.”

See the Peopoly Giga 800 at the joint Peopoly and Siraya Tech Booth A62, Hall 12.1.

Register for AM Investment Strategies 2026

We’re telling you all about the latest product and application launches ahead of Formnext 2026. But, if you want to dive deeper into the 3D printing industry’s business environment and competitive landscape ahead of the trade show, we invite you to register for AM Investment Strategies, our free webcast from 12 pm – 1 pm ET, November 5th.

Produced by 3DPrint.com, Additive Manufacturing Research, and Cantor Fitzgerald, with support from Formnext, AM Investment Strategies will feature AM Research’s VP of Research Scott Dunham and Troy Jensen, Managing Director at Cantor. You’ll also get to hear from the CEOs of four industry-leading firms: Stratasys, Nikon SLM Solutions, Carbon, and Incodema3D. It’s a great precursor to Formnext, and the perfect lead-in to Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2027 (AMS X), returning to New York City in February.

You can register for AM Investment Strategies here, and register for AMS X here.

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