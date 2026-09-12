3D Printing News Briefs, September 12, 2026: Rebranding, Cybersecurity, Project Call, & More

We’ve got a lot of business news from ATLIX to start off this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, with a new identify for its additive manufacturing (AM) portfolio and some new executives. Then we’ll move on to quality management for industrial metal AM, and Bambu Lab cybersecurity. We’ll finish with the winner of another America Makes Project Call.

ATLIX Introduces New Additive Manufacturing Portfolio Identity

Laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) company ATLIX, formerly TRUMPF Additive Manufacturing, has rolled out a new visual identity for its AM portfolio. As part of this rebranding, the company’s industrial product family, once called TruPrint, is now xBUILD, with a new look and unified naming architecture. The renaming connects the company’s products to its wider xWORLD ecosystem: “x” is the combination of application, expertise, and technology, while “BUILD” reflects the high-quality, scalable production enabled by its printers. There are four systems in the portfolio—xBUILD 1000, xBUILD 2000, xBUILD 3000, and xBUILD 5000—all of which feature a redesigned graphic panel across the build chamber, but with the same reliability, performance, and quality they had before. ATLIX has a more unified product identity with the xBUILD portfolio, which will help usher in its next phase of development.

“Since the launch of ATLIX, we have had a very positive year, with strong customer confidence and growing interest in our company and our international vision for industrializing additive manufacturing. The new product names and visual identity reflect the evolution of ATLIX as a company. We are increasingly recognized for the reliability and quality of our products, and we are now focused on expanding into new markets and strengthening our international presence,” said Marino Ferrarese, Head of Sales and Marketing at ATLIX.

You can see the new ATLIX identity and xBUILD portfolio for yourself at IMTS in Chicago next week, #338365, South Building, Level 3. ATLIX will also be at Formnext in Frankfurt this November, at Stand 12-D99.

ATLIX Appoints New Executives to Strengthen Growth Strategy

Its new brand identity isn’t the only news ATLIX is sharing. The company appointed Charlie Grace as President of ATLIX Inc., and Chief Revenue Officer and Member of the Management Board of ATLIX globally. Grace has over two decades of leadership experience in industrial technology and AM, most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer and President/GM of Nikon SLM North America and Member of the Management Board for Nikon SLM Solutions. In this role, he led the company’s go-to market organization for metal AM and helped achieved consistent revenue growth. With his proven track record in global operations, commercial leadership, strategic execution, revenue growth, sales productivity, demand generation, and profitability optimization, Grace will be a strong addition to the ATLIX leadership team. In his new role, he will assume global responsibility as CRO, with oversight at the Group level of the Sales, Services and Technical Service functions. Grace will also lead ATLIX Inc. in the U.S., and contribute to the company’s strategic direction as a Management Board member.

Additionally, ATLIX is strengthening its global growth strategy with the appointment of Christopher Schmitz as Sales Area Manager APAC. Schmitz was Head of Consulting – Additive Manufacturing, APAC at EOS – Additive Minds for nearly five years, so he’s well-suited to help ATLIX drive growth for its metal AM solutions across the Asia-Pacific region. ATLIX’s strategy is centered around Europe and the Americas, but it sees a lot of potential in APAC, as it’s one of the world’s fastest growing markets for metal AM. That’s why the company is building a dedicated sales team for the region, an expansion which Schmitz will lead. At EOS, Schmitz helped customers translate AM opportunities into scalable, serial applications, and drove major growth in the aerospace and advanced manufacturing sectors. His significant experience in the AM industry, and in the APAC region, will surely be an asset to ATLIX.

Additive Willmann Strengthening Quality Management for Metal AM with amsight

Manufacturers need quality evidence chains during the production process, and not pieced together after the fact. That’s why German industrial metal AM service provider Additive Willmann has chosen to use production-level quality management (QM) software from fellow German company amsight. Additive Willmann focuses on application-oriented solutions for industrial use cases, and helps its customers all the way from their first idea to completed components, offering support through its expertise in materials, process development, QM, and 3D printing. amsight will offer the company a digital quality backbone for AM production, connecting process, powder, machine, post-processing, and inspection data at the part level. This will enable Additive Willmann to reduce manual efforts, improve efficiency, strengthen traceability, and better support customers that require precision, traceability, and repeatable quality.

“amsight stood out because it is not just software. We found a partner with deep understanding of quality management in additive manufacturing, both technically and personally. That matters. For us, this is about building a stronger quality foundation for industrial AM, not simply adding another digital tool,” said Jörg Willmann, the Founder and CEO of Additive Willmann. “Traceability is one of the biggest benefits. With amsight, we can document the full route from powder to delivery in a much more structured way. That gives our customers more security and trust, and it supports the move from individual projects toward more serial production.”

You can learn more about the partnership during Additive Pulse X Days, September 30-October 1, at Additive Willmann’s Löffingen headquarters.

Bambu Lab’s New Cybersecurity and Privacy Initiatives

In late 2025, Bambu Lab addressed user concerns and ramped up its focus on cybersecurity and privacy with the launch of its Trust Center. This is where you can see all of the company’s privacy and security commitments and certifications, which now include ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy certifications. Bambu also published a Security White Paper, which looked at security for its devices, software, and cloud, and included initiatives like a Bug Bounty program. Now, the company has issued an update on its security and privacy efforts over the past year.

At the heart of the update is the aforementioned Bug Bounty Program (BBP), its continuing collaboration with white-hat hackers, security researchers, and professional security organizations. Basically, if a user finds a vulnerability within a Bambu product, they report it to the BBP. The engineering teams will review and fix the issue, and reward the person who reported it. Bambu also implemented the ETSI EN 303 645 standard for IoT devices and aligned its products with Article 3.3(d) and 3.3(e) of the EU Radio Equipment Directive (RED), Australia Cyber Security Act requirements, and the UK’s PSTI legislation. Finally, the company launched a Security Update page, which includes information about individual security patches, and redesigned its vulnerability management workflow to ensure that devices remain protected by new security updates.

America Makes & NCDMM Announce Winners of INSITE Project Call

America Makes and the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) have announced that the winner of the INSITE Project Call, funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of War, Manufacturing Technology Office (OSD ManTech), is EWI. Worth $13.2 million in funding, INSITE stands for INtegrated System for In-situ Testing & Evaluation, with a goal of establishing an integrated AM quality assurance (QA) system. The system will pair in-situ monitoring and a post-build nondestructive (NDE) approach to make defect detection stronger, deliver production-ready capabilities for the U.S. supply base, and advance DOD priorities for reliable AM qualification. The program isn’t focused on advancing individual sensing or NDE technologies by themselves, but rather developing an integrated QA system that unifies in-situ monitoring and post-build inspection in a framework that can be certified.

“As additive manufacturing advances toward larger, more complex applications, the ability to reliably verify part quality is becoming increasingly critical. This initiative brings together advanced analytics, real-time process monitoring, and NDE to create a more comprehensive approach to quality assurance,” said Ben DiMarco, Technology Transition Director at America Makes. “By strengthening confidence in AM technologies, this work will help accelerate their adoption across the defense industrial base. We commend the winners for advancing this important and innovative effort.”

EWI’s INSITE project team partners include:

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