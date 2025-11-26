3D Systems New Product Releases at Formnext 2025: SLA Printer, Materials, & More

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) reported that its Q3 numbers showed signs of stabilization, even with lower revenues, and CEO Jeffrey Graves told investors that a “strong pipeline of new products positions us well for better sales.” At last week’s Formnext, the company had a whole slew of new products to showcase, all in its Stereolithography (SLA) portfolio.

“These next-generation additions to our Stereolithography portfolio will help catalyze our customers’ innovation. These technologies that include our new SLA printing platform and new build style for our QuickCast offering enhance our industry-leading solutions for polymer printing. With nearly four decades of leadership in SLA, we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible with additive manufacturing,” stated Marty Johnson, Vice President of Product and Technical Fellow, 3D Systems. “I’m proud of our comprehensive solution portfolio that includes polymer and metal solutions that continue to Transform Manufacturing for a Better Future.”

These new SLA solutions are meant to help customers speed up their own innovations, and meet various application needs.

SLA 825 Dual Large-Frame 3D Printer

First, 3D Systems launched the SLA 825 Dual, which the company calls its “most advanced large-frame SLA printer to date.” It features a 20% larger build volume of 830 x 830 x 550 mm, and will target use cases like investment casting patterns, production polymer parts, and jigs and fixtures for high-performance industries such as aerospace and defense, foundries, motorsports and transportation, and service bureaus.

3D Systems says the new SLA 825 Dual offers a simplified user workflow; excellent surface finish, dimensional accuracy, and reliability; ultra-high speed scanning; and synchronous, high power dual lasers.

Additional features include:

Removable vats for faster material changes

Self-calibrating, dual-rail recoater system

New resin level sensor and displacement leveling

Simple hand pour workflow, with no QR code reading

The printer was also created to offer long-term value and scalability, as it can be upgraded later on.

ArrayCast Software

Foundries have long used the company’s QuickCast software tool to create lightweight investment casting patterns right from CAD, which means no expensive tooling is needed and design freedom is guaranteed. The second new product 3D Systems showcased at Formnext was ArrayCast software, meant to optimize foundry workflows and immediately available to customers as an add-on through its proprietary 3D Sprint software for polymer 3D printing.

The software enables more efficient creation of customized casting trees with configurable runners, sprues, and end effectors. By fully assembling these before the print process begins, 3D Systems says production cycles are up to 10 times faster. Manual labor is also majorly reduced: because the 3D printed trees are already put together, users won’t need to complete any hand gluing or wax welding. Plus, the digital workflow helps to ensure that every tree meets specifications, which means less room for human error.

Accura SbF Casting Resin

Speaking of investment casting, 3D Systems also introduced its lasting SLA casting resin, Accura SbF. Because it doesn’t contain any Antimony—a brittle metal that’s a poor conductor of heat and electricity—it’s a great material for 3D printing QuickCast patterns that work for many ferrous and non-ferrous high-performance metals, like Titanium and Nickel-based superalloys.

QuickCast patterns made with the new Accura SbF resin are said to have high modulus, which gives them great rigidity during the post-processing, pattern assembly, and shelling steps. 3D Systems also says Accura SbF patterns are fast-draining, with low residual ash and viscosity, excellent burnout, resistance to moisture and humidity, and high dimensional stability. When you combine this material with the new SLA 825 Dual and 3D Sprint software, you can quickly and cost-effectively print large but lightweight, easy to handle patterns with the QuickCast process.

Accura Xtreme Black Prototyping Resin

Finally, 3D Systems showcased its new high-performance prototyping resin, Accura Xtreme Black, at Formnext. As you can tell by the name, this resin has a deep-black color, mimicking the aesthetics of molded production parts, which is why it’s useful for printing functional, robust SLA prototype parts with sharp detail and dimensional accuracy.

Created for form, fit, and function applications, Accura Xtreme Black has low shrinkage, touch mechanical properties, and resistance to modest temperatures without distortion. Build quality can be improved, and finishing simplified, thanks to this material’s low-viscosity formulation, and it’s highly durable, which makes it a great choice for assemblies like consumer electronics, enclosures, and snap-fit components. Plus, combining it with 3D Systems’ SLA printing is a good alternative to CNC machining thermoplastics like ABS.

The new SLA 825 Dual 3D printer, and Accura SbF and Accura Xtreme Black resins, are all available for immediate ordering.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.