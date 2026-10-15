AM Investment Strategies 2026 Sets the Stage for AMS 2027

AM Investment Strategies 2026 Nov. 5 · 12 p.m. ET · Free online event RESERVE YOUR SPOT ↗



A one-hour online discussion featuring some of the biggest names in 3D printing will offer an early look at the industry conversations leading into Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2027 in New York. On November 5, the sixth annual AM Investment Strategies 2026 will bring together the CEOs of Stratasys, Nikon SLM Solutions, and Carbon to discuss the business environment and competitive landscape for additive manufacturing (AM).

Organized by Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research) and Cantor Fitzgerald, the free webcast will be moderated by Troy Jensen, Managing Director at Cantor Fitzgerald, with Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President of Research at AM Research, joining as a panelist. The event will take place less than two weeks before Formnext 2026 and serve as a lead-in to AMS 2027, scheduled for February 23–25 in New York City. The roundtable provides an opportunity to hear from industry executives and analysts, several of whom will also participate in the larger New York conference.

A Growing Market, With Different Stories

The global 3D printing market is growing again, but not every company is seeing the same opportunities. Aerospace and defense are driving demand for industrial metal printers, while polymer companies are finding new ways to expand production in industries like healthcare and consumer products. These different trends help explain why the industry’s business landscape is worth examining, especially with executives representing both metal and polymer 3D printing on the panel.

The latest numbers show this growth. According to AM Research’s Q2 2026 3DP/AM Market Data and Analysis report, released in September, the global 3D printing market reached $4.48 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up 12% from the same period last year.

Metal AM accounted for $1.81 billion, while polymer AM reached $2.68 billion. The combined AM services market also grew to $2.5 billion, showing how much business now comes from producing parts for customers rather than just selling equipment.

But not all companies are growing at the same pace. Some are seeing more orders for industrial printers, while others are focusing on new materials and applications or improving profitability. These differences make it interesting to hear from the CEOs joining the November discussion.

Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys, will bring the perspective of one of the industry’s largest polymer 3D printing companies. Stratasys reported $137.6 million in second-quarter revenue, about the same as last year, but its aerospace and defense business grew 17%. The company also reported record quarterly sales of printing materials, showing continued demand from customers using its printers.

Sam O’Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions, represents another part of the market. The metal AM manufacturer has been expanding its presence in aerospace, defense, and industrial production, where large metal 3D printers are being used more often to make complex parts. Nikon reported 20% year-over-year growth in orders for SLM’s large-format metal printers in its fiscal year ended March 2026, with demand particularly strong in defense and space.

Meanwhile, Philip DeSimone, CEO of Carbon, brings experience from polymer production applications such as dental products, footwear, and consumer goods. Carbon has continued expanding its materials portfolio and manufacturing partnerships, including a 2026 agreement with DDK to increase production capacity for 3D printed bicycle saddles in Asia. The company also introduced a new denture base resin in August, designed to help dental labs reduce production costs.

These companies work in different markets, use different technologies, and face their own challenges. But they all share the same goal of bringing 3D printing into more areas of manufacturing.

Looking at the industry as a whole, Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President of Research at AM Research, will offer a wider look at the industry, based on the firm’s research into market growth, competition, and 3D printing services. AM Research is also working on a new study of the AM services market, looking at companies that make 3D printed parts for customers, the technologies they use, and the industries they work with. This research is especially relevant as 3D printing services become more important in aerospace, defense, and energy.

A Preview of AMS 2027 in New York

The November roundtable will give attendees a chance to hear from several industry leaders who will also take part in AMS 2027, a larger, three-day event in New York City. Co-produced by AM Research and 3DPrint.com, AMS 2027 will mark the conference’s tenth edition. The New York event will bring together more than 100 speakers over three days to cover topics such as market forecasts, industrial applications, investment, and supply chains. The program also includes CEO roundtables featuring Zeif, DeSimone and O’Leary, alongside leaders from other major AM companies.

AM Investment Strategies 2026 The 6th Annual AM Investment Strategies Join Additive Manufacturing Research, Cantor Fitzgerald, and leading AM industry executives for a free one-hour online roundtable on the business environment and competitive landscape for 3D printing. When: November 5, 2026, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Online

Cost: Free REGISTER FREE →



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