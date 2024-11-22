DyeMansion Debuts Polymer Post-Processing Solutions at Formnext 2024

DyeMansion is shaking up post-processing workflows with three new solutions unveiled at Formnext 2024. Under the motto It Just WorX, the company introduced the Powershot X for blasting and surfacing, an upgraded DM60 Reservoir that slashes costs for black dyeing, and a new line of Automotive ColorsX, a UV-resistant color line tailored for polymer applications, including the automotive industry.

At the heart of DyeMansion’s latest offerings is the Powershot X, a significant leap forward in blasting technology. Building on the success of the Powershot series, widely considered the industry standard for automated part cleaning and surfacing, the Powershot X takes flexibility to a new level.

This updated system can operate in three distinct modes: cleaning, surfacing, or a combined cleaning-and-surfacing process. Thanks to its ability to seamlessly switch between these modes, the Powershot X adapts to production demands, allowing users to scale operations effortlessly. The design keeps costs low, helping manufacturers get their money’s worth quickly.

DyeMansion also introduced an upgraded DM60 Reservoir, a system designed for efficiently dyeing 3D printed parts black, making it a key tool in post-processing workflows. The new version includes built-in sensors that precisely manage water usage, allowing the same black-dyeing water to be reused up to 12 times. This not only reduces waste but also cuts dyeing costs by over 50% and shortens process times by up to 30%, using residual heat from previous cycles. By combining cost savings with eco-friendly operation, the DM60 Reservoir helps manufacturers meet sustainability goals without sacrificing performance.

Finally, for industries needing high performance and durability, particularly automotive manufacturers, DyeMansion has expanded its durable, high-performance dye range called Automotive ColorsX. DyeMansion says this new-generation line offers superior resistance to UV light and heat, making it ideal for interior car parts and other applications exposed to extreme conditions.

Automotive ColorsX promises durable, stable colors that meet strict industry standards. With options for custom colors, DyeMansion gives manufacturers more flexibility to match both functional and aesthetic needs.

The launch of these products aligns with DyeMansion’s mission to streamline what it calls “Print-to-Product workflows.” This process focuses on turning raw 3D printed parts, which often have rough surfaces or uneven finishes, into high-quality, polished products ready for use. By offering solutions for cleaning, dyeing, and surface finishing, DyeMansion says it can bridge the gap between production and market readiness.

Attendees at Formnext 2024 can check out these innovations at DyeMansion’s booth. The company anticipates that these new releases are not only about meeting current market needs but also about anticipating the future of additive manufacturing.

The motto “It Just WorX” was more than a slogan for DyeMansion at Formnext; it was a promise. By offering practical, adaptable, and environmentally responsible solutions, DyeMansion wants to set a benchmark for post-processing in the industry.

Formnext 2024 has seen several companies present new products in the post-processing domain. Including Solukon‘s SFM-AT1500-S for large-scale metal depowdering, Joke Technology‘s Eneskapostprocess 5.0 for safe handling of heavier components, and Nabertherm‘s LH..DB furnace series for thermal treatment of ceramic and metal parts. Other highlights include Thies‘ MiniColor system for dyeing polymer parts, AMbitious‘ dry ice blasting for support removal, and Xioneer‘s dissolving station for support materials.

While these solutions show progress for specific materials or stages of the manufacturing process, DyeMansion’s new products stand out for their unique focus on polymer part finishing and coloring. With innovations like the Powershot X and the upgraded DM60 Reservoir, DyeMansion hopes to address a broader range of needs in the Print-to-Product workflow.

