The most recent earnings report from Nikon revealed that the company’s digital manufacturing business, which includes Nikon Advanced Manufacturing and Nikon SLM Solutions, increased revenue by 77 percent YOY while considerably narrowing losses. At the same time as the earnings were released, Nikon SLM Solutions announced that CEO Sam O’Leary would be moving to the supervisory board, while Chief Financial and Administration Officer Jan-Niklas Thielmann and Chief Technology and Engineering Officer Simone Castellani will now lead the company as co-presidents.

Nikon’s ushering in of the next phase for its digital manufacturing business would seem to make the present the perfect time for a big launch, and this is precisely what has happened at Formnext 2026, with the launch by Nikon SLM Solutions of the MACHX platform (you can see it in Hall 12.0, at Booth D119). Despite it being a single platform, the launch in fact involves three machines: the MACHX 450, the MACHX 450C, and the MACHX 450E.

Three machines! Overkill, no?

Au contraire, my friend! It’s genius, and here’s why. Last month, in a post about EPlus3D and their announcement that they’re working on 50,000 orders for data center components, I wrote:

“We’re already seeing the AM industry in the West trend towards creating dedicated production hardware and infrastructure ecosystems to service the defense market, which would simply repeat the same pattern that, starting in the 1980s, led US industry to lose its lead in machine tool manufacturing to Japan and Germany, a position that it has never recovered from. A big selling point for AM was supposed to be the versatility of production capacity, represented by machines that could be used for many different purposes.”

Perhaps it should come as no surprise, then, that a German-based company owned by Japan’s Nikon is responsible for a launch with this as the main value proposition:

“Because the platform, software and process are shared, parameters and know-how developed on one system carry across the family.”

That is how you proactively address the potential for overspecialization that I mentioned in the EPlus3D post. In terms of the differences, first off, the 450, 450C, and 450E differ in terms of build envelopes (respectively, 450 x 450 x 450 mm; 450 x 600 x 450 mm; and 450 x 450 x 1000 mm). The 450 is meant for general industrial production, the 450C is for “automotive and other long, flat parts”, and the 450E is “for tall components such as rocket engine thrust chambers”.

This is important because it gets to the heart of why the US manufacturing decline is so difficult to reverse. Shifting the US machine tool industry towards a focus on making specialty machines for the defense prime supply chain, more or less to the exclusion of all other verticals, made the US domestic economy very good at producing a small number of defense components while it became very bad at manufacturing most everything else for heavy industry.

This not only decimated the US industrial base, contributing to decades of lost manufacturing capacity. What’s worse is that it has also greatly increased the reshoring timeline, now that interest in American manufacturing is starting to experience renewal. If a nation’s manufacturing sector is disproportionately concentrated into supplying an industry whose requirements have become disproportionately specialized, then that nation can’t really leverage its manufacturing know-how for other purposes, if it at some point decides this is once again a desirable objective.

In other words, it’s not a matter of simply flipping a light switch to take a bunch of machinists who work for defense contractors and retrain them as auto workers, for instance, or manufacturers of data center equipment, or laborers at a power transformer factory. And, of course, the US defense sector has its own problems filling manufacturing jobs, so even if it were possible, it wouldn’t be desirable.

Now, while it’s still not as simple as flipping a light switch, it is nonetheless highly feasible to train a worker on one platform and then train them to use the same platform with a different build envelope. There will be an additional learning curve, too, depending on the number of lasers—you can get four or eight 1 kW lasers, or four 2 kW lasers with the option of beam-shaping—and other process control variables. But overall, the MACHX platform has built versatility into the design in a way that genuinely capitalizes on AM’s potential for agility.

Meanwhile, Nikon’s recent contract from the US Army for customized NXG-E systems illustrates how the company may approach making application-tailored machines in the future: on a case-by-case basis. If that’s the case, Nikon might have discovered a way to both have and eat its cake.

Images courtesy of Nikon SLM Solutions

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