336291/3d-printing-financials-nikons-digital-manufacturing-revenue-grows-77-as-sam-oleary-moves-to-supervisory-board
AMS X

3D Printing Financials: Nikon’s Digital Manufacturing Revenue Grows 77% as Sam O’Leary Moves to Supervisory Board

03:00 am by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingStocks
Formnext
RAPID

Share this Article

Nikon (TYO: 7731) just announced its earnings for Q2 (fiscal year ending March ’27), and we learned that the digital manufacturing business grew revenue by 77 percent to ¥17.4 billion (~$110 million) while narrowing its operating loss from ¥8.9 billion (~$57 million) to ¥2.2 billion (~$14 million). Shrinking the loss that much is especially impressive given how much the revenue grew, and these numbers seem fairly positive following the news from earlier in the year that the digital manufacturing unit took a $591 million impairment loss, due mainly to Nikon SLM Solutions.

Relevantly, it was just announced that Nikon will be replacing Sam O’Leary as CEO, with O’Leary moving to a role on the company’s supervisory board. Chief Financial and Administration Officer Jan-Niklas Thielmann and Chief Technology and Engineering Officer Simone Castellani will now lead the company as co-presidents. Head of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Hamid Zarringhalam characterized this “as a continuation, not a change of direction.”

AMS 2024 CEO Panel (from left): Troy Jensen, Ric Fulop, Sam O’Leary, Brad Kreger and Yoav Zeif. Image courtesy of Ashley Alleyne/3DPrint.com.

It may be a continuation strategically, but I think it’s at least somewhat of a change of direction in that Nikon Advanced Manufacturing now appears to be fully in the driver’s seat in terms of what the company is doing with metal AM. Or rather, while it isn’t a change in direction in terms of the company’s long-term strategy, that long-term strategy seems to be built around treating machine sales as a component within an applications-first approach, as opposed to treating advanced manufacturing and machine sales as two parallel, equivalent, and overlapping but ultimately distinct businesses.

This might sound somewhat counterintuitive, as the earnings report credited higher 3D printer sales as the reason behind the increased revenue. However, consider the recent announcement from Nikon that it got a Cornerstone Other Transaction Agreement (COTA) from the Pentagon to develop a custom version of the NXG 600E specifically to support domestic Tomahawk production capacity.

NXG XII 600. Image courtesy of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing.

That doesn’t represent a sale of machines so much as it does a sale of applications development that happens to include the sale of customized machines. Without Nikon Advanced Manufacturing’s ability to manage the joint work of all relevant partners in developing the Tomahawk components—materials, qualification, etc.—the machine sales wouldn’t happen.

What the AM industry is learning, and what I think we’ll see from Nikon going forward, is that being an OEM (especially in large-format, and especially in metal) only makes sense if you also have a sufficient level of organizational capacity for guiding your customers through all the phases of delivering finished parts at scale. This is in fact what actually makes sense about a company like Nikon, which sells precision equipment that requires a high level of technology integration competency on behalf of the supplier, being involved in metal AM.

Along those lines, in the long run, I think the best opportunity for Nikon’s digital manufacturing business is to build a base-of-operations that supports the rest of Nikon’s precision equipment sales. This isn’t to say that I think it should transform into an in-house service bureau for Nikon as a whole, but rather that if Nikon Advanced Manufacturing can directly contribute to Nikon’s semiconductor capital equipment sales, for instance, by 3D printing replacement parts for chip manufacturers, that would be a very logical way to work towards self-funding the rest of the company’s operations.

Meanwhile, the company is making substantial progress on its plan to target strategic sectors, starting with aerospace and defense, so the basis for a turnaround definitely looks to be in place. I’ll be watching to see if there are more deals like the one for Tomahawks, whether they’re from government customers or from the private sector. Nikon Advanced Manufacturing now has a relationship with all three branches of the US military and is being awarded more opportunities for materials qualification, which is always where the seeds to bring in long-term business are sown. Zarringhalam said at one point that Nikon Advanced Manufacturing has to become “a billion-dollar business.” If what it has done this quarter can become the new baseline, that starts to become a realistic target.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry ADDMAN
ADDMAN

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Financials: 3D Systems Still Posting Losses, But Sees 2027 Tailwinds

The AM Production Gap Is Real. So Is the Progress

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Sponsored
3D PrintingAsiaAutomationBusinessGeneral IndustryNorth AmericaSponsored

Beyond the Prototype: How TPM3D Is Putting Industrial SLS to Work on the Factory Floor

A structural component for an autonomous police patrol vehicle in Dubai went from weighing 27 kilograms to just four. Delivery time dropped from seven days to two. The component was...

November 5, 2026
3D PrintingAsiaBusinessMetal 3D PrintingOceania

AMPulse Asia: The Push to Scale Up 3D Printing

China’s latest metal AM investments, Japan’s new hybrid manufacturing systems, and Australia’s defense-related projects lead this edition of AMPulse Asia. The 12 stories also cover advances in single-crystal 3D printing,...

November 2, 2026
3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingMRO and SparesNorth America

Kratos Buys an AMCM M 8K to Increase Its AM Capacity in Indiana

As is true concerning the growth of any market, increasing AM adoption happens primarily through industrial clusters, hubs of economic activity which harness and accelerate innovation. While Indiana may not...

October 30, 2026
3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessDronesMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingOceaniaStocks

Aurora Labs Raises A$6M to Scale 3D Printed Turbojet Production

Australian metal 3D printing company Aurora Labs (ASX: A3D) is raising A$6 million ($4.2 million) to expand production of its small turbojet engines for defense and aerospace customers. The financing...

October 30, 2026
EOS
AM Power
AM Ventures
The Barnes Global Advisors
EWI
Siemens
Divergent
Additive Manufacturing Consortium
Novamet
Astro America
Fabric8Labs
Materialise
Nanoforge
Nikon SLM Solutions
HZG
Cantor
Stratasys
Lincoln Electric
Madde
nPower Technologies
Incodema 3D
Invision
Carbon
Asimov Ventures
AMT
XJET
6K Additive
IMTS
Continuum Powders
Vulcan Forms
AMSIS
Dynamism
American Elements
HP
ARC Impact
AM Investment Strategies 2026
Formnext
AMR Drones Report
TPM3D
Atlix
HP Webinar
FacFox
HP 1200 Variation 1
HP
Additec
AMR Polymer Extrusion
AMR Applications Analysis
RAPID
ADDMAN
Continuum Powders
3DXTECH
Creality
3D Systems
AMUG
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 23-25, 2027

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides