Beyond the Printer: HP and DyeMansion Tackle the Future of Prosthetics

Making a custom orthotic or prosthetic device involves much more than producing the final part. Patients need to be measured, devices must be designed to fit their bodies, and finished components must meet requirements for comfort, durability, and everyday use. On November 10, HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions and DyeMansion will host a webinar examining how 3D printing and connected digital workflows can make that process easier.

The webinar, “Enabling 3D Printed Orthotics & Prosthetics,” will follow the production process from patient scanning and digital design through additive manufacturing, post-processing, and assembly. The session will focus on how manufacturers and healthcare providers can use these technologies to produce personalized devices while improving productivity, consistency, and traceability.

The discussion will feature David Johnson, Application Engineer at HP, and Emilie Simpson, Senior Application Engineer at DyeMansion. Both have experience in additive manufacturing and healthcare, but focus on different areas. Johnson leads healthcare application support for HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology across the United States. With a decade of experience in additive manufacturing, he has worked with polymers, metals, resins, and composites, helping companies adopt and scale 3D printing.

Simpson, who is based in Salt Lake City, specializes in post-processing technologies, including cleaning, surface finishing, and coloring. Her background combines biomedical mechanical engineering with experience in orthotics and prosthetics, including work with companies producing patient-specific transtibial prosthetic sockets and cranial helmets.

From Patient Scanning to Finished Device

Traditionally, making orthotics and prosthetics involves taking molds of a patient’s body and making adjustments by hand. This can take several steps and require patients to come back for several visits, especially if the device needs to be adjusted to fit better.

With digital manufacturing, the process is different. A clinician can scan a patient’s body, use software to design a device that fits their measurements, and then 3D print it. The printed part is then cleaned, finished, and assembled before the patient can use it.

HP has already seen this approach work with companies like ProsFit, which uses its Multi Jet Fusion technology to 3D print custom prosthetic leg sockets. According to HP, the company has brought production and delivery times down from weeks to days, with patients sometimes needing as few as two visits to get their sockets fitted.

There’s also iOrthotics, which uses HP’s technology to make custom insoles. The company has reported increasing production from around 30 devices a day to more than 100 pairs, while also cutting the time between receiving a patient’s scan and shipping the finished product.

And that’s really the advantage of 3D printing here. Every patient needs something a little different, and digital manufacturing gives companies a way to make those custom devices without having to do so much of the work by hand.

Materials and Finishing 3D Printed Parts

But 3D printing the device is only part of the job. Choosing the right material is just as important. Some devices need to be strong enough to support a person’s weight, while others need to be flexible and comfortable to wear. A prosthetic socket, for example, needs to support the user, while a brace needs to provide support without making it too hard to move.

Once a part is printed, there’s still work to do. It may need to be cleaned, smoothed, colored, or assembled before it’s ready for the patient. These steps can make a big difference in how the finished device looks and feels. This is where DyeMansion comes in. Simpson has worked with companies making custom orthotics and prosthetics and has experience choosing materials, managing production costs, and finishing 3D printed parts. She also understands the standards and safety requirements involved in making medical devices, including how materials interact with the human body.

During the webinar, HP and DyeMansion will explain how these different steps fit together, from printing a device to getting it ready for use. They’ll also discuss how digital tools can help companies make devices that fit each patient while keeping production consistent as demand grows.

Real Applications and What’s Next

Johnson and Simpson will also share examples of how 3D printing is already being used in orthotics and prosthetics, along with new technologies that could change how these devices are made. They’ll look at how companies are using 3D printing to cut down on manual work, make more devices, and improve the experience for patients. The discussion will be useful for companies just getting started with 3D printing, as well as those already using it and looking to expand.

The idea is to make the whole process easier, from scanning a patient and designing a device to printing and finishing it. By connecting all these steps, companies could make more custom devices while keeping track of each one and making sure the quality stays consistent.

HP + DyeMansion Live Webinar | November 10, 2026 Enabling 3D Printed Orthotics & Prosthetics Join HP and DyeMansion to learn how 3D printing is changing the way custom orthotics and prosthetics are made. Explore the process from patient scanning and digital design to printing, finishing, and real-world applications. Meet the Speakers David Johnson — Application Engineer, HP

Emilie Simpson — Senior Application Engineer, DyeMansion When: November 10, 2026, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Online

Cost: Free

REGISTER FOR THE FREE WEBINAR →

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