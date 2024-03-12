Join Us to Learn How to Scale 3D Printing to Production with HP Multi Jet Fusion

Over the past several weeks, 3DPrint.com has hosted three distinct webinars about HP´s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printing technology. These webinars looked at design, design for additive manufacturing (DfAM), and scaling additive for production.
- 10 Must-Know Design Tips for HP Multi Jet Fusion (Unlock your full MJF potential with practical tips directly from the experts)
- Ask the Experts: Design for Additive Manufacturing (Innovative DFAM Strategies for Real-World Impact)
- Scaling your Business with Additive Manufacturing (How Foxconn used HP’s MJF technology to expand their business)
If you’ve followed all three webinars, you already have a good idea of how to transition from an idea to scaled-up production. If you haven’t, you can still watch any of the recorded sessions. Each webinar is filled with practical advice on learning, implementing, and executing. They provide real-world examples, discuss challenges, and highlight opportunities. Do you have questions about transitioning from concept to implementation? Do you believe your industry or application will be different? Are there specific questions about materials or scaling you need addressed? Or is there a particular concern preventing you from exploring this topic further? To address these and other relevant questions, we are organizing another webinar. This session will delve deeper into industrialization, scaling, growth, and the practical aspects of implementing Additive Manufacturing for manufacturing.
We’re aiming to dispel myths and provide accurate advice to those who need it. What will we discuss? Essentially, whatever you want to learn about. Your questions and curiosity will guide the entire webinar. It will be driven by you and consist of a live Q&A session.
