3DPOD 319: 3D Printing at ORNL, Part III — Ryan DeHoff

Ryan DeHoff is the Director of the Manufacturing Demonstration Facility at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. We talk with Ryan about the great people at the MDF and the different things they do. We talk about how to get into ORNL and how to work with them as a company. Ryan talks about what ORNL is doing in additive manufacturing, especially around understanding the LPBF melt pool. We discuss custom machine development and additive manufacturing more broadly. Ryan also helps us understand how to develop technologies from a big vision. He also explains that, in some cases, solving problems expands business cases and takes you into completely new markets and challenges. We talk about applications, smart manufacturing, and building a motor from scratch.
This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by ADDMAN, where advanced manufacturing meets mission-critical production. From additive manufacturing and advanced materials to precision machining and finishing, ADDMAN helps aerospace, defense, and space customers take complex designs into production-ready hardware, built to perform when failure is not an option.
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