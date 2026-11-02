333784/3dpod-314-3d-printing-at-ornl-part-iii-ryan-dehoff
AMS X

3DPOD 319: 3D Printing at ORNL, Part III — Ryan DeHoff

November 2, 2026 by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing ResearchGovernmentMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaScience & Technology
Formnext
RAPID

Share this Article

Ryan DeHoff is the Director of the Manufacturing Demonstration Facility at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. We talk with Ryan about the great people at the MDF and the different things they do. We talk about how to get into ORNL and how to work with them as a company. Ryan talks about what ORNL is doing in additive manufacturing, especially around understanding the LPBF melt pool. We discuss custom machine development and additive manufacturing more broadly. Ryan also helps us understand how to develop technologies from a big vision. He also explains that, in some cases, solving problems expands business cases and takes you into completely new markets and challenges. We talk about applications, smart manufacturing, and building a motor from scratch.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by ADDMAN, where advanced manufacturing meets mission-critical production. From additive manufacturing and advanced materials to precision machining and finishing, ADDMAN helps aerospace, defense, and space customers take complex designs into production-ready hardware, built to perform when failure is not an option.

 

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry ADDMAN
ADDMAN

Share this Article

Recent News

GKN Will be Pivotal to A NATO-Wide AM Buildup

AMPulse Asia: The Push to Scale Up 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ServicesAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessStocks

3D Printing Financials: Prodways Printer Revenue Jumps 130% in Q3

French 3D printing company Prodways (EPA: ALPWG) reported a 130% increase in printer revenue in the third quarter of 2026, driven by growing demand for its MOVINGLight technology for ceramic...

October 23, 2026
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing Market Outlook3D Printing ServicesAdditive Manufacturing Research (AMR)AM ResearchBusinessFeatured Stories

The Two Paths to AM Print Services Market Growth

AM Research New market research: AM Research is building its new Additive Manufacturing Services Market 2.0 model. Learn more about the report and preorder here → Things continue to heat...

October 22, 2026
3D Printing3D Printing Services3D SoftwareEditorials / OpinionsMilitary 3D PrintingMRO and SparesNorth America

The Pentagon’s AM Buildup Has Shifted from Technology to Logistics

It would be very difficult for me to guess how many times I’ve written a post that includes some reference to how the Pentagon‘s scaling challenge with additive manufacturing (AM)...

October 21, 2026
3D Design3D PrintingArtificial Intelligence (AI)AsiaEditorials / OpinionsMetal 3D PrintingSustainability

50,000 Orders and Counting: EPlus3D & Chinese AM Services Provider Are Scaling Liquid Cooling Solutions for AI Servers

An under-appreciated story driving the additive manufacturing (AM) industry this year has been the divergence between what’s driving the market in China and what’s driving it everywhere else. Let’s start...

October 20, 2026
EOS
AM Power
AM Ventures
The Barnes Global Advisors
EWI
Siemens
Divergent
Additive Manufacturing Consortium
Novamet
Fabric8Labs
Materialise
Nanoforge
Nikon SLM Solutions
HZG
Cantor
Stratasys
Lincoln Electric
Madde
nPower Technologies
Incodema 3D
Invision
Carbon
Asimov Ventures
AMT
XJET
6K Additive
IMTS
Continuum Powders
Vulcan Forms
AMSIS
Dynamism
American Elements
HP
ARC Impact
AM Investment Strategies 2026
RAPID
AMR Applications Analysis
AMR Polymer Extrusion
Formnext
Atlix
HP Webinar
HP 1200 Variation 1
HP
Continuum Powders
Creality
3DXTECH
Additec
3D Systems
TPM3D
ADDMAN
AMR Drones Report
FacFox
AMUG
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 23-25, 2027

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides