3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 3, 2023

We’ve got plenty of events and webinars coming up for you this week! Quickparts is having a Manufacturing Roadshow, America Makes is holding a Member Town Hall, Stratafest makes two stops in Texas, and more. Plus, there will be webinars on topics including semiconductors, automated post-processing, design for medical 3D printing, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

December 5 – 6: Quickparts Texas Manufacturing Roadshows

Manufacturer Quickparts, which provides custom prototypes and low-volume production parts, will hold two Texas Roadshows this week. First, from 4-6 pm CT on Tuesday, December 5th, there will be a roadshow at the Lone Star Court Hotel in Austin, Texas, and at the same time on Wednesday, December 6th, there will be another one at the Cowboys Golf Club in Dallas. In addition to an overview presentation on the company’s various manufacturing offerings, including injection molding and 3D printing, example parts will be on display, and you can also network with fellow attendees at happy hour.

“From additive manufacturing to additive tooling and traditional services, no project is too big or too small. Join Quickparts’ experts, Mike Brown and Tim Bowman, in-person to learn about limitless manufacturing with Quickparts!”

You can register for the Austin roadshow here, and the Dallas roadshow here.

December 5: Advancing Semiconductor Equipment Performance with AM

In its first webinar of the week, 3D Systems will focus on how to “Advance Semiconductor Equipment Performance with Additive Manufacturing” at 5 am EST (11 am CET) on Tuesday the 5th. Scott Green, the company’s Principal Solutions Leader, will explore how the design freedom enabled by metal AM makes it possible to create optimized components that can improve the productivity, performance, and reliability of equipment used to manufacture semiconductors. Topics include how to successfully integrate AM, featured applications like brackets, wafer tables and showerheads, and more.

“With over two decades of semiconductor and additive manufacturing experience, 3D Systems will help you quickly adopt metal 3D printing technology, giving you the control you need to produce high-performing, optimized parts.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 5: Markforged FX10 Machine Tour

If you missed the big Markforged 3D printer reveal at formnext, fear not! This Tuesday the 5th at 10 am EST, you can experience the new FX10 for yourself during a “Meet the FX10: Live Machine Tour.” The Markforged minds behind the printer will give the virtual tour, telling attendees all about the specs and features of the new FX10, as well as the vision and motivations behind the design decisions, and more.

“FX10 is Markforged’s newest industrial printer – a fifth generation composite machine designed to be productive, reliable, and automated.”

You can register for the live machine tour here.

December 5: Elementum 3D’s Bridging the Gap Webinar

In its latest Bridging the Gap webinar, at 11 am EST on the 5th, Elementum 3D will focus on 3D Printer Technology + Advanced Materials. Experts in lithography, wire DED, and powder DED, from Fortius Metals, Lithoz America, and RPM Innovations, will share the potential of each technology, and present real-world solutions that have been optimized with leading materials. There will also be a 20-minute Q&A roundtable discussion.

“The last “Bridging the Gap” webinar in 2023 connects the transformative power of three additive manufacturing (AM) printer processes, capable of expanding the possibilities in manufacturing, with the superior properties of proven novel and advanced AM materials.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 5: Qualifying High-Temperature Thermoplastics

Also at 11 am EST on the 5th, JuggerBot 3D will hold a webinar about “Qualifying High-Temperature Thermoplastics through the JB3D Material Card,” together with Airtech Advanced Materials Group. Starting in 2024, Juggerbot 3D will feature Airtech’s PEI-grade Dahltram I-350CF resin as a Material Card option for its Tradesman Series P3-44 3D printer users. The high-temperature material has strong mechanical properties, making it a good option for high-stress tooling and end-use parts, and the webinar will show how the JB3D Material Card enables a streamlined large-format pellet 3D printing workflow, as well as an open material platform.

“Fused Granulate Fabrication, also known as Pellet 3D printing, has gained traction as an additive manufacturing technology that unlocks access to a wide variety of material options. However, assessing and developing process parameters can be very challenging, requiring a huge investment of time for each print job.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 5: Get to Know the Stratasys F3300

Just like Markforged, Stratasys also unveiled a new 3D printer at formnext, and is holding a webinar this week so you can “Meet the latest addition to the FDM line-up, F3300.” At 12 pm EST on December 5th, attendees will learn all about the new system, which offers a 50% reliability increase and up to 45% lower cost per part, from F3300 product manager Chris Rollag and F3300 senior application engineer Kevin Nerem. They’ll answer all your questions about the machine, its specifications, and capabilities.

“Experience the future of additive printing technology with the groundbreaking Stratasys F3300, the latest addition to the Industrial FDM family from Stratasys. Designed for manufacturing, this system lowers part costs, boosts productivity, reduces labor, and increases uptime.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 5: America Makes Member Town Hall

At 1 pm EST on the 5th, America Makes will hold a Member Town Hall – Year-End Recap for 2023. In addition to Executive Director John Wilczynski, America Makes Engagement Manager Zane Ross will also speak at the meeting.

“America Makes Executive Director, John Wilczynski, will provide a look back at the advances of the past year and a look forward to plans for the coming year.”

You can register for the Town Hall here. Limited to members only.

December 5: TriMech on Automated PBF Post-Processing

The final December 5th webinar will be held by TriMech, at 2 pm EST, all about “The Power of Automation: Automated Powder Bed Fusion Post Processing with DyeMansion.” Tyler Shamas, TriMech’s SAF product specialist, and Emilie Simpson, a DyeMansion applications engineer, will explain the power behind DyeMansion products, and how they use automation of efficient primary and secondary post-processing of powder bed fusion (PBF) parts. Attendees will learn about the various DyeMansion products, use cases that show finished part results, fun facts about both companies, and more.

“For those who don’t know; the industry standard for post processing powder bed fusion parts is a bead blasted finish. This timely process includes manually blasting parts, individually, until the surface finish is free of powder which can often take hours or even days. “Luckily, DyeMansion offers automated process’s to not only blast parts but alter the surface for a smoother finish level or even colorful outcome that is proven to be 10x more efficient than manual labor.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 6: Integrating 3D Printing into the Curriculum

The next Stratasys webinar this week is at 10 am EST on Wednesday, December 6th, and is all about how to “Bridge the Industry Skills Gap: Integrate 3D Printing into your Curriculum.” It’s estimated that nearly 3.5 million manufacturing jobs will need to be filled over the next decade, but because of a lack of skilled workers, over 2 million of those could remain vacant. Attendees will hear from Stratasys Education Manager Jesse Roitenberg about how the company’s AM Certification Program, endorsed by NOCTI, is enabling higher education to address this skills gap. By adding 3D printing into educational curriculum and workforce training initiatives, students will become certified as proficient in the basics of AM, like DfAM, understanding materials, post-processing, and more.

“With the Stratasys AM Certification Program, you can equip students with the skills necessary to thrive in today’s job market and future-proof their careers as part of a tech-centric workforce across automotive, aerospace, design, consumer goods and healthcare.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 7: SOLIDWORKS 2024 for 3D Printing

TriMech’s second webinar of the week, “Get to Know SOLIDWORKS 2024 for 3D Printing,” will be held at 10 am EST on Thursday, December 7th. Elite Solutions Consultant John Landis will discuss both general and purpose-built functions in SOLIDWORKS that can help inform design and 3D printing decisions, and lead to better parts. Attendees will learn how to use thickness analysis to design stronger parts, how to prepare models with the Print 3D function, different file formats, and more.

“3D printing is everywhere, and many companies, large and small, are incorporating this fabrication technique into their workflow. Research & development, rapid prototyping, manufacturing aids, and even short run production are just a few applications for 3D Printing. Obviously SOLIDWORKS is used to create the model, and it has some great tools that help with printing, too.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 7: Stratafest in Houston

It’s a busy week for Stratasys! In addition to multiple webinars, the company is also holding another one of its free Stratafest events, focused on 3D printing and Industry 4.0. The latest one will be on Thursday the 7th in Houston, Texas, from 11 am until 3 pm CT at Space Center Houston. Expert speakers from the aerospace industry will share how they use Stratasys solutions to solve manufacturing challenges in each stage of the production cycle, and attendees will also have time to network with peers and industry leaders.

“This is a perfect opportunity to learn the fundamentals of additive manufacturing or hone your skills and become an expert. Come find out how 3D printing is improving manufacturing, see printers up close, talk to experts, discover a new material, and network with other forward-thinkers in the manufacturing space.”

You can register for Stratafest in Houston here.

December 7: 3DHEALS on Design for Medical 3D Printing

The latest online panel discussion by 3DHEALS, “Design for Medical 3D Printing,” will be at 11 am EST on December 7th. The unique capabilities offered by 3D printing enables the creation of intricate, highly customized, patient-specific medical devices, and design plays an important role by helping to ensure safety and efficacy. So emphasizing creative and thoughtful design for 3D printed medical devices can help improve patient care and advance the healthcare industry.

“An effective design process ensures that these devices not only meet their intended functions but also adhere to critical standards of biocompatibility, sterilization, and regulatory compliance. Precise design optimization can significantly reduce material waste, production time, and costs while enhancing the overall performance of these devices, making them more accessible and affordable to a wider range of patients and healthcare providers. Moreover, design innovation in 3D-printed medical devices can address unmet medical needs and improve patient outcomes. Customization is a hallmark of 3D printing, allowing for patient-specific implants, prosthetics, and anatomical models for surgical planning. Furthermore, the technology enables the integration of complex features such as lattice structures, drug delivery systems, and biomimetic designs that were previously unattainable through traditional manufacturing methods. In research and development, 3D printing facilitates rapid prototyping, enabling iterative testing and refinement, ultimately leading to breakthroughs in medical device functionality and performance.”

You can register for the panel here.

December 7: Grabcad Print Pro with Stratasys

The final Stratasys webinar this week, at 12 pm EST on the 7th, is about “Unlocking efficiency and accuracy with Grabcad Print Pro.” Stratasys Senior Project Engineer Perry Hubbling will take attendees through some of its helpful features, such as Nesting Tools and the Part Labeling Tool. Attendees will also learn how Accuracy Center automatically fixes model issues, how to save setup time with Manufacturing Templates, and more.

“Join us for an upcoming webinar where you will learn how to unlock the full potential of your 3D printing endeavors with Grabcad Print Pro. We’ll walk you through some game-changing features that make printing way easier.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 7: Accelerating Consumer Technology Products with AM

In its second webinar of the week, 3D Systems will focus on “Leveraging Advanced 3D Printing to Accelerate Consumer Technology Product Development,” at 2 pm EST on Thursday the 7th. In order to succeed in the competitive consumer technology industry, companies have to continue quickly delivering groundbreaking products to the market, while also creating unique and valuable customer experiences. But potentially conflicting requirements can put demands on engineering. During this webinar, 3D Systems experts will illustrate a VR headset case study to teach attendees how to understand the challenges in consumer technology devices, and how advanced 3D printing can help increase time-to-market and improve product performance.

“Our consultative approach, cutting-edge 3D printing technologies and production-grade materials can give you a competitive advantage to solve technical and design challenges, faster. These complete 3D printing solutions accelerate prototyping and low volume production, and facilitate mass customization for a vast array of new and emerging consumer technologies. This can range from spatial computing and portable internet connected devices to smart homes and other consumer electronics.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 8: TechBlick’s Winter Innovations Festival

Finally, on Friday, December 8th, TechBlick is holding its free online Innovation Festival, focused on all aspects of 3D, sustainable, flexible, additive, hybrid, and wearable electronics. There are two tracks in this carefully curated event, which will cover all key applications and technology advancements. It also includes an immersive virtual exhibition and networking, where attendees can move around with their own avatars.

“This event makes virtual interaction real and you will feel the buzz of meeting where you can have many spontaneous and serendipitous discussions.”

You can register for the online festival here. Spaces are limited on a first-come-first-served basis.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.