3DPOD 318: 3D Printing at ORNL, Part II – Thomas Feldhausen

Thomas Feldhausen works at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) on hybrid manufacturing, DED, digital twins, and new manufacturing solutions. For years, he’s tried to marry traditional subtractive manufacturing with additive manufacturing for cost-effective, scalable production. Using simulations to improve results, improve tool pathing, and get better part properties, while using particle accelerators to improve results even more, has also been his bailiwick. Now Thomas is all about convergent manufacturing, and he explains how it differs from hybrid. This is a really great episode, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we liked making it.
This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by ADDMAN, where advanced manufacturing meets mission-critical production. From additive manufacturing and advanced materials to precision machining and finishing, ADDMAN helps aerospace, defense, and space customers turn complex designs into production-ready hardware, built to perform when failure is not an option.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
The Two Paths to AM Print Services Market Growth
AM Research New market research: AM Research is building its new Additive Manufacturing Services Market 2.0 model. Learn more about the report and preorder here → Things continue to heat...
Additive Manufacturing Has a Major Growth Opportunity; Trust Will Decide Who Captures It
After years of overpromising, the next phase of AM growth will be won by companies that consistently deliver what they say. When I entered additive manufacturing in 2014, after 15...
10 Years of Multi Jet Fusion: Onsite at HP’s Vancouver, Washington Facility
At this year’s RAPID event in Boston, HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions celebrated ten years in the additive manufacturing (AM) market. The company ushered in the milestone with several innovations, including...
ADDMAN to Buy Up to $10.8M in Nickel 718 Powder from 6K Additive Over 30 Months
After years of buildup, we’re finally starting to see what the US metal additive manufacturing (AM) market could look like at scale. To be sure, it’s still not quite there,...