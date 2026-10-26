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3DPOD 318: 3D Printing at ORNL, Part II – Thomas Feldhausen

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing Research3D SoftwareAutomationHybrid 3D PrintingNorth America
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Thomas Feldhausen works at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) on hybrid manufacturing, DED, digital twins, and new manufacturing solutions. For years, he’s tried to marry traditional subtractive manufacturing with additive manufacturing for cost-effective, scalable production. Using simulations to improve results, improve tool pathing, and get better part properties, while using particle accelerators to improve results even more, has also been his bailiwick. Now Thomas is all about convergent manufacturing, and he explains how it differs from hybrid. This is a really great episode, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we liked making it.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by ADDMAN, where advanced manufacturing meets mission-critical production. From additive manufacturing and advanced materials to precision machining and finishing, ADDMAN helps aerospace, defense, and space customers turn complex designs into production-ready hardware, built to perform when failure is not an option.

 

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