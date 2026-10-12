AMS X

3DPOD 317: 3D Printing at ORNL, Part I – Alexander Plotkowski

October 12, 2026 by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchArtificial Intelligence (AI)Metal 3D Printing
Formnext

Share this Article

Alexander Plotkowski is all about developing new alloys. At Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), he’s the Group Leader for Computational Coupled Physics within the Computational Sciences and Engineering Division. He’s done in-depth research on controlling grain patterns, tried to predict the microstructure of parts, helped develop tools to predict and validate simulations, and developed DuAlumin-3D. We learn more about that material, which is interesting for many different reasons. But we also explore the intersection of particle accelerators, AI, additive manufacturing, and industry.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by ADDMAN, where advanced manufacturing meets mission-critical production. From additive manufacturing and advanced materials to precision machining and finishing, ADDMAN helps aerospace, defense, and space customers turn complex designs into production-ready hardware, built to perform when failure is not an option.

 

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry ADDMAN
ADDMAN

Share this Article

Recent News

ASTRO America Leads $9M AFRL CRADA to Advance 3D Printed Missile Production

UniFormation S10 Heads to Kickstarter with an Integrated Resin Printing and Post-Processing System

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessDesktop PrintersEditorials / OpinionsMetal 3D Printing

Kickstarter is Testing the Next Wave of Desktop 3D Printing

3D printers are raising serious money again…on Kickstarter, that is. Over the last few months, a new group of 3D printer campaigns has attracted millions of dollars and thousands of...

October 6, 2026
Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsAutomotive 3D PrintingFeatured Stories

Stratasys Showcases 3D Printed Automotive Applications & New Printer at IMTS 2026

Just ahead of last week’s International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago, Stratasys launched the F870, a new large-format, production-grade FDM 3D printing platform designed to drive industrial manufacturing at...

September 23, 2026
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAcademic ResearchAdditive ManufacturingEnergyMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaRoboticsScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, September 19, 2026: Process Validation, Orthotics, Energy Storage, & More

In this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Eplus3D and Young-Will Aerospace are working on LPBF process validation for a nickel-copper alloy. Meltio released a U.S.-made version of its Meltio Robot...

September 19, 2026
Sponsored
3D Printers3D PrintingConsumer GoodsCosplay & GamingDesktop PrintersSponsored

HeyGears Reflex RS Turbo Sets a New Standard for Resin 3D Printing

When creating highly detailed resin prints, speed only matters if the finished result still captures the details that made the model worth printing in the first place. The HeyGears Reflex...

September 15, 2026
EOS
AM Power
AM Ventures
The Barnes Global Advisors
EWI
Siemens
Additive Manufacturing Consortium
Novamet
Fabric8Labs
Materialise
Nanoforge
Nikon SLM Solutions
HZG
Cantor
Stratasys
Lincoln Electric
Madde
nPower Technologies
Incodema 3D
Invision
Carbon
Asimov Ventures
AMT
XJET
6K Additive
IMTS
Continuum Powders
Vulcan Forms
AMSIS
Dynamism
American Elements
HP
ARC Impact
AMR x Continuum
AM Investment Strategies 2026
AMR Drones Report
Atlix
ADDMAN
AMR Applications Analysis
AMR Polymer Extrusion
Additec
EOS
HP 1200 Variation 1
HP Webinar Chapter 3
FacFox
3DXTECH
TCT Shenzhen
Continuum Powders
Formnext
3D Systems
HP Webinar
AMUG
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 23-25, 2027

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides