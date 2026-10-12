3DPOD 317: 3D Printing at ORNL, Part I – Alexander Plotkowski

Alexander Plotkowski is all about developing new alloys. At Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), he’s the Group Leader for Computational Coupled Physics within the Computational Sciences and Engineering Division. He’s done in-depth research on controlling grain patterns, tried to predict the microstructure of parts, helped develop tools to predict and validate simulations, and developed DuAlumin-3D. We learn more about that material, which is interesting for many different reasons. But we also explore the intersection of particle accelerators, AI, additive manufacturing, and industry.
This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by ADDMAN, where advanced manufacturing meets mission-critical production. From additive manufacturing and advanced materials to precision machining and finishing, ADDMAN helps aerospace, defense, and space customers turn complex designs into production-ready hardware, built to perform when failure is not an option.
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