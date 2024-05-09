BMF Releases Dual-Resolution System for Micro and Macro 3D Printing

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) has introduced the microArch D1025 Dual-Resolution 3D printer. This printer offers users the option to choose between 10µm or 25µm resolutions or to switch between these resolutions layer by layer. Utilizing Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL) and powered by a UV LED, the system features a build volume of 100 × 100 × 50mm and includes automatic calibration. The vat is capable of being heated if necessary, and the build platform is magnetic to facilitate easy removal. Additionally, the printer is compatible with any material the user chooses to employ. The dual resolution could speed up builds but also could allow users to make very precise features on much larger built parts. For certain geometries, corners, or layers one could use a different resolution to improve that feature’s surface or area.

“Our driving motivation for innovation has been to offer new platforms that can help realize high value applications for 3D printing. Increasingly, we have been pushed by our customers to bring our technology to applications where higher precision and tighter tolerances would result in an overall increase in quality and performance, regardless of part size. The launch of the microArch D1025 continues our commitment to answer this call, combining the advances of the microArch S350 25µm platform with the high-resolution capability of our 10-micron printer into one powerful, flexible solution for our customers,” said BMF CEO John Kawola.

BMF is really charging ahead by launching a comprehensive portfolio of systems in its field. It offers a full range of systems tailored for various research and production needs. The 2μm series printers are highly accurate, the 10μm system serves as an accessible desktop unit, and the 25μm system is designed for producing larger parts. Whether you need something extremely small, something larger, a small item with fine features, or need to produce 300,000 units, the company has a solution. This extensive portfolio allows them to reach a broad market segment.

At the same time, the company is well-positioned for a variety of rapidly expanding applications. Medical device micro and nano printing are increasingly used in production applications, while RF components are in high demand from intelligence agencies, militaries, and researchers. Microfluidics is also attracting significant interest. The advantage for BMF is that each of these areas could unlock applications involving tens of millions of parts. Currently, it sells to research institutions, corporate R&D, and universities. However, unlike many 3D printers that are used to create one-off parts destined to remain unique, BMF’s research has the potential to extend beyond the laboratory.

It is relatively easy to transition a lab component made with micro and nano vat polymerization printers to production. If a more effective microfluidic test for a disease is developed, the required items could potentially reach tens of thousands, or even millions, in quantity. Similarly, a micro RF component developed by someone at a company like Apple or Samsung could enhance the reception of future iPhone or Galaxy phones. If successful, this part could, after rigorous testing, be integrated into billions of devices. The potential volumes in electronics alone are staggering. By focusing on reliability and repeatability, and possessing a relatively straightforward technology, BMF is positioning itself for significant expansion. The company hopes that the 2000 research systems it has sold so far will lead to at least one major application breakthrough. If this occurs, the firm could experience rapid growth. We’ve observed a similar scenario with vat polymerization systems, which, once matured in markets like dentistry and jewelry, facilitated the production of tens of millions of hearing aids, hundreds of millions of clear aligner molds, and millions of jewelry molds. A similar expansion could happen for BMF, especially with a dual resolution system, making this even more likely.

