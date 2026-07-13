AMS X: Agenda Published for Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2027

From February 23-25, 2027, Additive Manufacturing Strategies will be back for its 10th iteration. The important AM industry business conference will once again return to New York City, though hopefully without the blizzard this time around. But, while we may not be able to predict the weather, we can tell you what’s on the agenda for AMS X.

Co-produced by Additive Manufacturing Research and 3DPrint.com, AMS has grown from a small summit focused solely on additive healthcare into an event centered on business, investment, and manufacturing economics. It started in Washington DC, moved to Boston, and went virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, before settling in the Big Apple. AMS X will once again be held at the Museum of Jewish Heritage at 36 Battery Place, overlooking Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty.

So, what’s on the agenda? AMS is well-known for its business focus, with many high-ranking executives and decision-makers from some of the industry’s biggest names in attendance over the years. You can see this thread throughout the 2027 event, with presentations on industry data and forecasts, AM workforce development, globalization, and more. Printing Money Live will be back at the end of Day 1, with panels on Capital Strategies for US Reindustrialization and M&A and Capital Markets. A session on AM Investment Strategies will close out Day 2.

Once again, the popular CEO Roundtable will be held at the end of the final day of AMS X. But what’s different this time around is that we’re splitting it into two panels! The first will feature VulcanForms CEO Kevin Kassekert; Sam O’Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions AG; and Joe Calmese, President and CEO of ADDMAN. The second will welcome Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys; Marie Langer, CEO of EOS; and Materialise CEO Brigitte de Vet-Veithen.

At AMS X, Zeif will once again give the main conference keynote, just as in several years past. Langer and Glynn Fletcher, Chief Customer Advocate (CCA) for the EOS Group and President of EOS North America, will present a keynote to open Day 2; later in the day, HP‘s SVP & GM of Additive Manufacturing Solutions Alex Monino will present a keynote. Arno Held, AM Ventures Managing Partner, will give a keynote to open the AM Investment Strategies session.

Speaking of AM Ventures, the German investment company is in charge of the opening networking reception, like it has been for the past few years. But just like with the CEO Roundtable, this reception is also being split into two, with one part at the end of Day 1 and a second part at the end of Day II. There will also be an evening mixer (location TBA) after the second part of the AM Ventures networking reception is over, and a farewell happy hour once the conference ends midday on Day 3.

Other AMS X highlights include:

Panel on Resilient Manufacturing: MRO and Infrastructure

Panel on Lower Cost Metal AM

Special Presentation on Bioprinting

Panel on Mass Manufacturing

Panel on Additive Construction

Session on Aerospace & Defense

Panel on International Collaboration Towards AM Adoption

Everything on the agenda is still subject to change, as there are still several months to go until the big event. But we think it’s going to be great!

If you’re interested in becoming a sponsor or exhibitor at AMS X, let us know here. You can register for the event here.

Images courtesy of 3DPrint.com

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