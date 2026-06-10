TDK Makes Sound AI Infrastructure Bet with Fabric8Labs Acquisition Worth Up to $400M

As I described in a recent PRO article, the bulk of global investment is currently premised on a bet that an AI infrastructure buildout can eventually result in a workable balance between the old economy and the economy of the future. It will be quite some time before the general outcome of that proposition can be gauged, but Japanese electronics giant TDK has just provided an example of the sort of deals we can expect to see more and more of as the overall landscape evolves.

Fabric8Labs, the San Diego-based company that leverages its proprietary Electrochemical Additive Manufacturing (ECAM) process to produce thermal management hardware for the data center and semiconductor industries, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by TDK, in an all-cash deal worth up to $400 million. Fabric8Labs will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of TDK, and the total value of the transaction will depend upon Fabric8Labs’ ability to meet undisclosed performance milestones.

Through its venture arm, TDK has been an investor in Fabric8Labs since at least 2021, when the Japanese multinational invested in the startup’s Series A round worth nearly $20 million. Additionally, TDK participated in two subsequent funding rounds, each worth $50 million. With its process for printing liquid-cooling cold plates, Fabric8Labs is targeting a market that AM Research forecasts will see exponential growth through 2035, as one of the biggest long-term catalysts for AM demand expansion.

TDK’s journey from early investor in Fabric8Labs to parent company has proceeded in parallel to, and in alignment with, its Digital Transformation initiative, a plan to build the TDK enterprise AI business on a foundation of the company’s own internal AI adoption strategy. TDK’s acquisition of Fabric8Labs gives both companies the opportunity to use the buildout of TDK’s in-house data management transformation as a test run for a broader B2B scale-up in the future.

In a press release about TDK’s acquisition of Fabric8Labs, the president and CEO of TDK, Noboro Saito, said, “This acquisition marks a pivotal step in accelerating TDK’s value creation. By harmonizing our technologies with Fabric8Labs’ innovative capabilities, we will be uniquely positioned to provide customers with innovative thermal management systems, high-efficiency power components, and advanced packaging techniques that define the next generation of data center performance.”

Jeff Herman, the CEO of Fabric8Labs, said, “Joining TDK group will give us the resources to scale our technology globally and to supply our current and future Tier 1 customers with the solutions they need with confidence in our ability to scale while we remain focused on our core mission.”

Moreover, TDK could ultimately leverage Fabric8Labs’ technology for data center thermal management in more ways than one, as the ECAM process is also a viable method for advanced packaging, and TDK has invested heavily in lowering the power consumption requirements for AI chips through advanced packaging. A two-pronged approach — lowering the power demand of the chips themselves while also minimizing the power demand requirements of the associated cooling hardware — could give TDK a serious edge in the biggest value differentiator in the AI infrastructure market, compute power efficiency.

I absolutely love this acquisition. In a PRO article published last year, I suggested that we’d start to see more examples of diagonal integration in 3D printing industry deals: integration in which the purchaser expands into a new market that’s synergistic with its existing business model. TDK’s Fabric8Labs acquisition is a textbook example of that, instantly accelerating its movement into providing AI infrastructure solutions.

It’s obvious that being part of a global brand like TDK will help Fabric8Labs scale up at the precise moment when it’s technologically capable of doing so. At the same time, Fabric8Labs can help its new parent corporation scale up its AI enterprise strategy at a time when this is difficult for everyone, even a giant like TDK. One of the main things delaying the AI buildout, especially in the US, is a shortage of the required power hardware and underinvestment in the value chain needed to address the shortage.

The other obstacle is public opposition. For something that hardly anyone seemed to think much about until quite recently, data centers have rapidly become one of the most polarizing topics for the communities aiming to attract investment, largely because of their enormous resource usage.

In order to proceed forward with as little friction as possible, AI infrastructure hopefuls must, at a bare minimum, incorporate comprehensive sustainability initiatives into their business plans from the start. TDK already understood that before there was even widespread awareness of an AI boom on the horizon. By acquiring Fabric8Labs, TDK is signaling its commitment to sticking to that vision.

Images courtesy of Fabric8Labs

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