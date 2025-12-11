3D Printing News Briefs, December 11, 2025: Circular 3D Printing Farms, Depowdering, Composites, & More

In this week’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Dyndrite signed an Expression of Interest to partner with IAM3DHUB, while Batch.Works and E3D are partnering to scale circular 3D printing farms. Farsoon announced another new metal 3D printer, and the Nikon AM Technology Center Japan has been equipped with a depowdering system from Solukon. Finally, researchers at Virginia Tech received funding from the National Science Foundation for robotic arm 3D printing of composite materials.

Dyndrite Signed Expression of Interest for Partnership with IAM3DHUB

At Formnext last month, industrial AM software provider Dyndrite signed an Expression of Interest with the International Advanced Manufacturing 3D Hub (IAM3DHUB), which is the first step to joining as a Technological Partner. The goal of their partnership is to speed up the adoption of metal laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) across Spain and the rest of Europe. Dyndrite’s expert knowledge in programmable build preparation, accelerated computation, and vector-level toolpath control for several major metal AM OEM platforms will match well with IAM3DHUB, which is operated and managed by LEITAT Technological Center and acts as a European reference center for companies to try out technologies before they fully invest in them. By joining IAM3DHUB, Dyndrite’s software can be used as an innovation platform by several other partners and stakeholders, such as Renishaw, ToffeeX, and HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions.

“I’m excited at the prospect of working with IAM3DHUB and the exceptional partner organizations it brings together. Their deep expertise across metal LPBF, materials, hardware, and applications perfectly complements Dyndrite’s mission to equip users with the advanced tools required to scale production-ready metal additive manufacturing,” said Stephen Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of Dyndrite. “Together, we can help end-users make better parts faster, with OEM interoperability and novel qualification strategies that reduce time-to-market and drive down cost.”

Batch.Works & E3D Partnering to Scale Circular 3D Printing Farms

Circular 3D manufacturing company Batch.Works signed a strategic commercial partnership with E3D Online, a UK-based engineering and additive manufacturing company, in order to scale up circular 3D printing in the UK. This new partnership builds on an existing project between them, backed by Innovate UK, that’s centered around developing a new class of modular, efficient 3D printers and operating models for circular distributed manufacturing. Batch.Works and E3D will now work to scale this model with customers based in the UK, in sectors like retail, interiors, consumer products, and education. The goal is to pair E3D’s engineering and operations knowledge with Batch.Works’ circular materials and software platform to unlock local, low-impact 3D printing farms. E3D will now become Batch.Works’ main hardware and farm operations partner in the UK, building and operating print farms to produce Batch.Works’ own hardware and select customer products. In turn, Batch.Works will provide circular materials, software, and quality standards across their combined network.

“E3D has spent years pushing the boundaries of extrusion and printer technology. Working with Batch.Works allows us to apply that expertise to a new generation of circular print farms – enabling customers to manufacture closer to home, with better performance and a much smaller environmental footprint,” said Joshua A. Rowley, CEO of E3D Online.

Farsoon Unveiled Large-Format, 16-Laser FS1211M 3D Printer

In addition to the new HT601P-2 printer and a 3D printed, AI-designed hypersonic precooler developed in partnership with LEAP 71, Farsoon Technologies also announced the launch of the FS1211M printer at last month’s Formnext. The large-format metal LPBF system features 16 lasers for industrial serial production, and what the company says is “one of the largest build volumes on the market.” Just like Farsoon’s other systems, the new FS1211M has an open platform, so users have the flexibility to tailor materials, process parameters, and software to their needs. It was developed to print the kinds of large, high-integrity components that the demanding aerospace, energy, and oil & gas sectors need, while at the same time offering efficiency and lower cost-per-part. The system was designed as an integrated production cell, which includes a three-station workflow for build, breakout, and extract, as well as an internal conveyor for streamlined part handling.

The FS1211M features a 583-liter build envelope (1330 x 700 x 1700 mm), with extended X and Z axes each over one meter, and a multi-laser architecture that’s configurable with 10 or 16 500-watt lasers with high-speed galvo systems. Customers in industries that require oversized parts with bi-axial favor will appreciate the printer’s production yields of up to 400 cm³/h, which equals faster throughput and a competitive total cost of ownership (TCO) for end-use parts. In the advanced chamber airflow system, an engineered wind field helps to enable uniformed flows across the build chamber. Paired with optimized vent designs and flow guidance, the FS1211M has a stable processing environment, which should ensure superior mechanical properties, print quality, and surface finish. It also has a permanent filtration system for uninterrupted operations, and a closed-loop, contactless powder handling system, with a common modular container for loading, recycling, and sieving powder under full inert gas protection.

Nikon Integrated Solukon Depowdering System at AM Technology Center Japan

Speaking of powder, Nikon has equipped the Nikon AM Technology Center Japan (NAMTC Japan) with the SFM-AT1000-S automated depowdering system by Solukon. The NAMTC Japan was opened in in Gyoda, Saitama Prefecture last winter, and its 922 m² area is open to customers for research, development, and service. It houses an NXG XII 600 from Nikon SLM Solutions, as well as measuring equipment and post-processing systems, including the latest addition of the SFM-AT1000-S powder removal system. Meant for large components weighing up to 800 kg, the system features a short swivel arm for better center of gravity, which was developed specifically for the NXG XII 600. It also enables fully automated, programmable cleaning, and offers not only standard rotation and vibration, but also a special high-frequency knocker to loosen powder clogs in part channels. The system easily integrates into the facility’s digital setup with its Digital-Factory-Tool sensor and interface kit, which records relevant data, and SPR-Pathfinder® software.

“Our aim is to offer our customers and interested parties the highest quality equipment in the NAMTC Japan,” said Hiroyuki Nagasaka, Assistant General Manager Advanced Manufacturing Business Unit at Nikon. “Solukon systems stand for the highest quality and reliability, so it is only logical that we chose a Solukon system for automated postprocessing.”

Virginia Tech Faculty Members Received NSF Funding for Robotic Arm 3D Printing

Five faculty members from Virginia Tech have received $3.5 million in funding from a three-year National Science Foundation (NSF) Future Manufacturing Research Grant for their approach to manufacturing nature-inspired, smart composite materials. While 3D printing flat layers of a single material is still a popular additive method, robotic systems can print in multiple directions, and that’s just what the researchers and their teams are working on. Using robotic arms, they’re 3D printing composite materials from several directions, which results in much stronger materials that can anticipate stress and curve and bend like grains of wood in a tree. The collaborative research team includes four faculty from the Department of Mechanical Engineering: Pinar Acar, Michael Bartlett, Erik Komendera, and Christopher Williams, as well as Lisa McNair, a professor in the Department of Engineering Education.

“We have been exploring how robotic arms could benefit 3D printing for almost 10 years now. We found that to truly leverage the flexibility of these robotic arms for improving printed part strength, we needed to combine our collective knowledge of design optimization, advanced materials, robotic controls, and additive manufacturing. Our early results of putting these pieces together are really exciting,” said Williams, Director of the Design, Research, and Education for Additive Manufacturing (DREAMS) Lab and Virginia Tech Made: The Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

