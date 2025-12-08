Printing Money Episode 34: Formnext Review and Q3 2025 Public 3D Printing Earnings Review with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald
Welcome to Printing Money Episode 34, or “The one where they got back ahead of the curve.” Troy Jensen (Managing Director, Cantor Fitzgerald) returns for back-to-back appearances in the name of delivering to you, the listener, analysis as timely as possible.
Herein, Danny and Troy review Q3 2025 3DP/AM public market earnings, but this episode was recorded just a week after Formnext 2025, so the conversation starts with a review of the 3DP/AM industry’s largest annual tradeshow. Large format polymer, LPBF Metals, China, Defense, Aerospace, and High-Temp FFF are all keywords.
Next comes the classical Q3 2025 analysis. The number of significant pureplay public 3DP/AM firms has gotten smaller, and with Nano Dimension (NNDM) currently in limbo, its earnings become less relevant and the number is even smaller. Stratasys’ entrance into metal AM, 3D Systems’ healthcare and defense segments, scaling manufacturing at Materialise, and gross margins at Velo all get due coverage.
Happy holiday season, and please enjoy Episode 34 and check out our previous episodes too.
This episode was recorded December 2, 2025.
Timestamps:
00:12 – Welcome to Episode 34, and welcome back to Troy Jensen (Cantor Fitzgerald)
00:35 – Formnext 2025 impressions: A touch of optimism, with strength in metals, aerospace & defense, and from China.
04:01 – Ultra low-cost LPBF: China’s biggest 3DP competition comes from within?
06:10 – Nikon SLM Solutions (Nikon: 7771.JP) shows off momentum, brings massive printer to Formnext
07:40 – EOS flexes, launches its M4 Onyx metal printer at Formnext
09:15 – nLIGHT and Dyndrite help power EOS
10:39 – XACT Metal had a busy booth at Formnext
11:42 – HP (HPQ) launches a high-temp FFF 3D printer at Formnext, looking to expand lines through consolidation?
14:21 – Carbon raises $60M
17:24 – Caracol raises $40M Series B
19:38 – Formlabs demonstrating healthy growth
20:55 – Stratasys (SSYS) Q3 2025 earnings analysis
22:41 – Stratasys invests in Tritone, dipping into metals
26:00 – 3D Systems (DDD) Q3 2025 earnings analysis
28:06 – Materialise (MTLS) Q3 2025 earnings analysis
31:10 – “In Europe, Olive is the new green”
33:10 – Velo3D (VELO) Q3 2025 earnings analysis
35:06 – Thanks again to Troy and thank you all for listening!
Disclaimer:
This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.
Danny Piper is a registered representative of Finalis Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This material has been prepared for information and educational purposes only, and it is not intended to provide, nor should it be relied on for tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors should consult with their own tax, legal, and financial professionals before investing. Real estate investments are generally highly risky. They can be volatile, unpredictable, illiquid, and are subject to ebbs and flows and market shifts. Investors also risk the loss of all principal investments.
Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
Export-Import Bank of U.S. Loans $27.4M to 6K Additive to Boost U.S. Metal Powder Output
Critical minerals have overtaken news cycles all year, with U.S. tariffs and Chinese export curbs disrupting supply chains and driving new waves of investment. As recently as last week, at...
Pushing Hypersonic Limits: LEAP 71 & Farsoon Reveal AI-Designed Precooler at Formnext
There has still never been a single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO) craft launched from Earth, but plenty of companies are working tirelessly to realize that dream, and additive manufacturing (AM) is integral to...
Europe’s Reshoring Moment: How AM Can Power Industrial Recovery
For years, Europe has seen much of its manufacturing base shrink as production has moved overseas and global competition has increased. Now, the region is trying to bring that work...
Advanced Manufacturing Reinvents Defense Castings, Strengthens Industrial Base
The convergence of the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions, compounded by rising geopolitical pressures, calls for a more agile and resilient supply chain. In response, the Department of War (DoW)...