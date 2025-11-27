3D Printing News Briefs, November 27, 2025: Awards, Sand Binder Jetting, Tabletop Gaming, & More

To all those who celebrate, happy Thanksgiving! In today’s holiday 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting off with some exciting news: the winners of this year’s Formnext Awards! Then, we’ll cover a distribution agreement between Multistation and KANGSHUO, an integration partnership between Dyndrite, EOS, and nLIGHT, and Hybrid CNC Parts has purchased two more Phillips Additive Hybrid systems, powered by Haas and Meltio. Finally, Only-Games.co launched a premium online marketplace for professional tabletop manufacturers.

2025 Formnext Awards Winners Announced

Last week in Frankfurt, the winners of the 2025 Formnext Awards were announced. The awards recognize sustainable concepts, breakthrough innovations, and special achievements that have impacted our industry. SUTOSUTO designed the six trophies, which were produced by FKM Additive Manufacturing, and the finalists in each category presented themselves at Formnext; then, attendees could vote for their favorites. First, the AMbassador Award was presented to Irena Heuzeroth, an engineer and senior AM trainer in injection molding who has been involved in a practical study course on AM jointly offered by the Würzburg-Schweinfurt Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the SKZ. Hochschule für Gestaltung Schwäbisch Gmünd took home the Design Award for its Grabbit products, designed to help train hands in the case of injury, illness, or age-related weakness.

The (R)Evolution Award, recognizing pioneering products, technologies, or services that offer specific added value to the user, was given to Laempe Mössner Sinto GmbH for its large-scale AM production system of sand cores, used by BMW Group to print thousands of cores a day. The recipient of the Rookie Award, honoring those with promising business ideas who haven’t founded a company yet, is 3DMyMask, which uses 3D facial scanning and 3D printing to make customized silicone masks that help treat disorders like respiratory distress. Fluxo Technologies sponsored the Start-up Award, won by PERFI Technologies and its Volumetric Additive Manufacturing (VAM) technology, which hopes to improve conventional AM by “printing” each point of an object at the same time, rather than by layers. Finally, the Sustainability Award, supported by Renishaw, was given to EOS for its innovative filter system that neutralizes hazardous condensate, soot, ultra-fine particles, and other reactive byproducts of metal AM during the actual printing process.

Multistation Signs Distribution Agreement with KANGSHUO

French AM specialist Multistation recently signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Chinese KANGSHUO Group (KS-JT), which manufactures binder jet sand 3D printers. Headquartered in Beijing, with an international sales center in Shanghai, the industrial group operates three production centers in Chongqing, Jiangxi, and Shanxi; this last is an R&D and testing center. It specializes in aluminum, iron, and steel foundries, and works with customers in the aerospace, aviation, energy, marine, machinery, railway, and agriculture sectors. KANGSHUO’s flagship product is the second-generation KSS1800B sand binder jet printer, featuring an 1800 x 1000 x 700 mm build volume, Siemens drive and control, and a bidirectional sand recoating system. Multistation will offer exclusive distribution, after-sales service, and maintenance for these sand binder jet printers in both France and North Africa.

“We’ve long observed the binder jet sand market and the frustration of foundries regarding cost and reliability,” said Yannick Loisance, President of Multistation SAS. “KS-JT combines industrial experience and technical mastery, offering a reliable and affordable alternative to this niche market.”

Dyndrite Integrates LPBF Pro with EOS Open Architecture

Industrial AM software provider Dyndrite announced the integration of its flagship LPBF Pro with EOS’s Open Architecture. The integration, via the EOS Toolpath API, will give EOS Build Plan users vector-level control to optimize print parameters, like laser speeds and exposure strategies, on the company’s metal platforms. This includes “leveraging productivity multipliers,” like nLIGHT‘s AFX lasers, to bring more flexibility, productivity, and quality to LPBF 3D printing. EOS users working with laser systems, including those with nLIGHT lasers, can use Dyndrite LPBF Pro to access powerful capabilities for improving toolpaths, thermal management, and exposure development. At last week’s Formnext 2025, nLIGHT and Dyndrite demonstrated sample parts made by propulsion system company Ursa Major that resulted from the combination of Dyndrite LPBF Pro with EOS and nLIGHT’s beam shaping technology. According to Dyndrite, part quality was better, there was less scrap material, and print times were faster “by a factor of two to three at the same quality level compared with conventional Gaussian spots.”

“By working with EOS, nLIGHT, and Ursa Major, we’ve proven that when you give engineers full control, everyone benefits, especially the customer. This is about empowering users’ creativity and unlocking the full potential of their machines for their specific use cases,” said Dyndrite’s Founder and CEO Harshil Goel.

Hybrid CNC Parts Acquires Additional Phillips Additive Hybrid Systems

Hybrid CNC Parts has purchased two additional Phillips Additive Hybrid Laser-Wire systems, powered by Haas and Meltio, thus expanding its advanced manufacturing capabilities and tripling its Hybrid capacity. The company is both a Hybrid job shop and a design-for-hybrid engineering firm, specializing in balancing additive and subtractive processes ti optimize parts for hybrid manufacturing. These two new additions will make its ability to serve high-performance industries like aerospace, defense, and advanced R&D even greater. These sectors often use materials like nickel and cobalt superalloys for applications like rapid prototyping, repair, and small-batch production complex metal parts. The Hybrid systems feature Meltio’s IR laser additive technology, integrated onto a UMC-750 and two Haas VF-5s, and having a total of three will reduce downtime, increase capacity, and allow development and production to happen at the same time.

“We first adopted the Phillips Additive Hybrid system after discovering Meltio’s laser-wire technology through Phillips. Seeing the system in person confirmed it could do exactly what we needed — deliver strong, machinable metal parts without the powder-handling challenges or constraints typical of traditional metal AM. Two and a half years later, we’ve proven the process, refined our metallurgical understanding, and are now scaling up to meet growing customer demand,” said Jesse Silverberg, PhD, the Founder of Hybrid CNC Parts. “Designing for Hybrid requires a different mindset. It’s not just about printing entire parts. It’s about knowing where to add material and where to machine — combining the strengths of both to achieve the best results. That’s where our experience really differentiates us.”

Only-Games.co Launches Marketplace for Premium Tabletop Manufacturers

Only-Games.co, a creator-first platform designed to help indie artists and studios bring their tabletop creations to life, recently launched a new Premium Manufacturers Marketplace, which offers a stable home and high-visibility platform to professional 3D printing studios in the tabletop industry. Dungeon Artifacts, a studio known for its high-quality licensed terrain and miniatures, is the first partner to go live on the platform. Each manufacturer in the program must meet professional standards for quality control, licensing, and customer services. Once they’ve been properly vetted and approved, manufacturers have full control of their own branding and facilities, but can also enjoy the same technology infrastructure that powers Only-Games.co, like operational tools, fulfillment systems, a curated storefront on Only-Games.co, and revenue-sharing opportunities with other creators. To support professional growth and collaboration across its network of creators and manufacturers, Only-Games.co will also host ongoing community events, educational sessions, and AMAs.

“This is about making room for great makers and great creators. We know we can’t do everything ourselves, and we don’t want to. What we can do is offer reliable infrastructure and a platform focused on tabletop, so professionals like Dungeon Artifacts can focus on what they do best, and the creators they license from are compensated fairly,” said Alex Ziff, CEO of Only-Games.co. “We provide the tools and platform, but the manufacturers bring the expertise and capabilities that make this ecosystem work. Our goal is to help them grow their businesses while ensuring original creators are supported with every sale.”

Email az@shop3d.io if you’re interested in joining Only-Games.co as a Premium Manufacturer.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.