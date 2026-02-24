3DPOD 294: Digital Casting and More with Ben Wynne, Intrepid Automation

Ben Wynne is focused on bringing digital automation into traditional casting and heavy manufacturing through his work at Intrepid Automation. He explains how the company connects design, tooling, robotics, and production data into integrated workflows that improve quality, repeatability, and traceability. By layering software and automation onto established foundry processes, Intrepid aims to help manufacturers modernize, address labor constraints, and respond to reshoring and defense-driven demand without abandoning their core industrial capabilities.

