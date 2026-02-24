AMS 2026

3DPOD 294: Digital Casting and More with Ben Wynne, Intrepid Automation

February 24, 2026 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingAutomation
Ben Wynne is focused on bringing digital automation into traditional casting and heavy manufacturing through his work at Intrepid Automation. He explains how the company connects design, tooling, robotics, and production data into integrated workflows that improve quality, repeatability, and traceability. By layering software and automation onto established foundry processes, Intrepid aims to help manufacturers modernize, address labor constraints, and respond to reshoring and defense-driven demand without abandoning their core industrial capabilities.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Siemens. With AI-enabled technologies, deep-domain expertise, and trusted partnerships, Siemens is converting today’s technological leaps into measurable benefits for customers, partners, and society. AI is no longer a feature; it’s a force that will reshape the next century.

 

