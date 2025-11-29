3D Printing News Briefs, November 29, 2025: Submarine Industrial Base, Running Shoe, & More

In this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ve got more news from Dyndrite, which has launched the NXG Slice Viewer for Nikon SLM Solutions. Farsoon Europe has news to share about two of its printers, and Austal USA is working to increase submarine industrial base capabilities under the AUKUS partnership. An architecture student tried making a fully 3D printed running shoe.

Dyndrite Launches NXG Slice Viewer for Nikon SLM Solutions

Industrial AM software provider Dyndrite recently announced that it’s enhanced Dyndrite LPBF Pro with an NXG Slice Viewer, purpose-built for Nikon SLM Solutions‘ NXG Series of large-format, multi-optic, metal AM systems. The fully time-simulated, 12-laser toolpath visualization and debug environment was developed for Nikon SLM’s open architecture, and further optimized thanks to feedback from customers like an aerospace company. The LPBF Pro NXG Slice Viewer provides a complete window into multi-laser behavior during printing, featuring tools to quickly analyze and debug custom optic allocation strategies, enhanced UI controls, real-time visualization of all 12 lasers at once, and more. Existing LPBF Pro NXG customers can access this new feature immediately, and the NXG Slice Viewer is also available as part of the latest Dyndrite LPBF Pro release.

“At Nikon SLM Solutions, we believe that an open architecture is the key to accelerating innovation in additive manufacturing. Dyndrite’s new NXG Slice Viewer is a perfect example of that philosophy in action,” stated Brent Stucker, Chief Engineer at Nikon SLM Solutions. “By leveraging the openness of our NXG Series, Dyndrite has delivered a powerful visualization tool that gives customers deep insight and control over their multi-laser production processes. We’re proud to see partners like Dyndrite using our open architecture to enhance the NXG ecosystem and help our shared customers achieve higher printing confidence.”

Farsoon Europe: NMB Installs Flight HT601P-4, Saturne Acquires FS811M-U

Farsoon Technologies subsidiary Farsoon Europe GmbH has news to share about two of its printers. First, research institute Neue Materialien Bayreuth GmbH (NMB), which specializes in novel materials and process innovation, has successfully installed and commissioned the Flight HT601P-4 polymer AM system at its Bayreuth, Germany facility. The two have been working together for several years to develop and optimize a full polymer AM workflow for series production, and have made progress in system integration, material qualification, and process automation. Now, the installed Flight HT601P-4, with its large 600 x 600 x 600 mm build volume, smart powder management, high-temperature processing, and digital process control, will act as the cornerstone for the next phase of series production validation.

Additionally, precision manufacturing company Saturne Technology, based in Luxembourg, has acquired the Farsoon FS811M-U metal AM system, which is a major step towards enabling industrial-scale production and validation of large-scale, high-value aerospace components in Europe. Together, Saturne and Farsoon Europe will work to set a benchmark for next-gen aerospace manufacturing and speed up the move of metal AM from prototyping to aerospace-grade production and program validation. Featuring 10 × 1.000 W fiber lasers with beam shaping, advanced multi-laser scanning strategies, optimized gas-flow management, and an extra-tall 1.7 m Z-axis and 840 × 840 mm platform, the FS811M-U will be the centerpiece of Saturne’s new large-format metal AM production cell, and be integrated with in-house machining, heat treatment, and quality control infrastructure.

Austal USA Enters MoU with Australian Submarine Corporation

At INDOPAC 2025 in Sydney, Australia, ship manufacturer Austal USA entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Australian Submarine Corporation (ASC) to increase Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) capabilities under AUKUS, the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The agreement is to advance the introduction of 3D printing in Australian shipbuilding and submarine sustainment, thus shoring up the supply chain to support Virginia-class and Australian Collins-class submarine programs. Austal USA, which uses LPBF, WAAM, and wire-laser AM processes, is an ideal partner for this agreement: it operates the U.S. Navy’s AM Center of Excellence in Danville, Virginia, and led the charge in developing a national network of vendors with qualified AM processes and machines to fabricate critical submarine parts. Additionally, the firm is continuing to expand its workforce and facilities to support growing SIB demands. This MoU is just the latest example of how big a role Austal USA plays in integrating AM into maritime and submarine needs in both the U.S. and Australia.

“Austal USA is proud of the role we are playing in the international effort to fortify the submarine industrial base through innovations in additive manufacturing capabilities. We recognize the importance of AUKUS and are excited to be at the forefront of this monumental collaboration of Allies partnering to defend our freedom with an impenetrable fleet of surface and subsurface naval assets,” said Austal USA President Michelle Kruger.

Architecture Student Collaborates to Make a Fully 3D Printed Running Shoe

Till Steinforth, a Master of Architecture student at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is also a decathlete for the track and field team with an interest in fashion. After he saw a pair of Zellerfeld’s 3D printed shoes, Steinforth, who was also in the Department of Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design (TMFD) 123 Clothing and Society, wanted to try making a fully 3D printed running shoe. Kylin Flothe, an assistant professor of practice in the textiles department and his previous instructor, became his faculty mentor for this project, advising on some of the design aesthetics and helping with research into footwear for athletes. They had several failed prints before achieving a usable prototype, which Steinforth successfully tested out himself. He came away from that run with ideas on how to improve the Ripple Runner shoe. It took about 24 hours to print the sole, upper, and carbon plate. The upper, with an integrated insole, was glued to the sole, and the removable carbon plate offers increased stability when inserted, and increased cushioning when removed.

“I think 3D printing could have a big part in the future of footwear because usually running or casual shoes are about 20-50 pieces getting assembled. Assembly is pretty much optimized so it probably takes less time than I would spend with my 3D printer, but you need heavy machinery and there is a lot of waste when they stencil out the shapes of the shoes,” Steinforth explained. “With this, you print the material and there’s no material waste really, other than some support structure. You could even do that part with sustainable or water-soluble plastic if you really wanted to, so there’s really no waste in producing this shoe.”

Steinforth and Flothe submitted the 3D printed Ripple Runner for the Global Footwear Awards; the winners will be announced in early 2026.

