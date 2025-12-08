SWISSto12 Celebrates Success

SWISSto12 has announced progress in 2025. The satellite maker specializing in additively manufactured components announced that its revenues are up 40%. It has also continued building the first four of its own HummingSat GEO satellites for SES and Viasat, while being selected by Astrum Mobile to build the NEASTAR-1 GEO satellite for them. The company also announced the release of the HummingLink-SOTP, a partially 3D printed GEOsat user terminal.

HummingLinkSOTP is a Satcom-On-The-Pause (SOTP) terminal that incorporates 3D printing throughout to produce a small, compact unit that communicates well with GEO-based satellites. SOPT or Communications on the Pause is a stationary, quick-to-set-up, quick-to-connect system. This is different from Communications on the Move, which are more complex vehicle-mounted systems that have to work well when a car, plane, or ship is constantly moving. Whereas the latter can be used for the internet while on the move or for persistent communications, SOPT is more commonly used in specific situations when stationary. These systems are man-packable, in robust cases, and have to be super simple to set up and connect in lots of different places. Think of a remote group of forestry workers communicating their position, or a geology team working in the Arctic reporting a problem. The very obvious use for a complex less than 50 CM in diameter system is, of course, for troops to use it to radio for assistance or report home. Developing such a capability independent of the capricious SpaceX and the US more generally would be a significant boon to many nations and organizations worldwide aiming for more secure independent communications. SWISSTo12’s system is available across the three major satellite communication Ka-, Ku-, and X-bands.

Its emergency alert satellite project, NEASTAR-1, with Asian sat phone firm, Astrum Mobile, is progressing. This system hopes to operate uninterrupted during typhoons and other emergencies. The firm also reports progress on electronically steered antennas and phased array antenna systems. It is also looking to add its technology to others’ LEO, MEO, and GEO platforms. Simultaneously, it is working on its first four satellites.

The company grew headcount by 38% and added key satcom executives to its board. CEO, Emile de Rijk stated that “By expanding our teams and product innovations worldwide, we are empowering our customers with agile satellite solutions and meeting the increasing demand for satellite sovereignty. SWISSto12’s innovations in GEO small satellites, RF technologies, and ground systems are enabling agile, secure communications that operators, organizations and nation states can rely on, no matter their location. We’re excited to accelerate this momentum in 2026.” I’m a huge SWISSto12 fan. RF components are one of the biggest application areas for 3D printing. Well working antenna can be made with additive and can outperform conventionally manufactured ones. What’s more, low-weight components and functional integration can be especially advantageous in RF. Making conformal components and reducing part count also really matter. The combination makes for a very compelling case for 3D printed RF. Only Optisys and SWISSTo12 are publicly marketing the ability to create these components. SWISSTo12 has partnered with ESA and Northrop, showcasing an ability to be a neutral partner to both US defense primes and European companies. SWISSTo12 furthermore both makes components for others and its own satellites. That could be a great business model as the satellite launch market becomes more crowded and constellations begin to fill the skies. The company recently expanded through the purchase of four Additive Industries machines and Hanwa’s IP in phased array, showing that it is on the move. I cannot imagine an area more suited to 3D printing right now than RF. The satellite market is also currently experiencing an explosion in the number of satellites, satellite-based services, and investment. The company also seems to be growing sensibly and is increasingly able to meet the market in the future. SWISSTO12 is definitely a company to watch, and it could leverage 3D printing to rule the satellite communications space.

