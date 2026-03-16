3DPOD 295: From Product to Design at Carbon, with Kristi Eveland Smith

Kristi Eveland Smith started as a competitive soccer player before moving into consulting, operations, and 3D printing. She’s now Vice President, Design to Production at Carbon 3D and has been with the firm for over 12 years. It’s been a crazy ride for Carbon over time, and Kristi takes us from the very early days through scaling, growth, and the changes in strategy and approach the company has undergone. We talk about Carbon today, what the company wants to do, and its role in sports equipment, dental, and beyond.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Siemens. With AI-enabled technologies, deep-domain expertise, and trusted partnerships, Siemens is converting today’s technological leaps into measurable benefits for customers, partners, and society. AI is no longer a feature; it’s a force that will reshape the next century.

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